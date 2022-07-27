CORRECTION -- Aerospike Announces Record 2022 First Half

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Aerospike Inc., please note that the first bullet after paragraph one has been updated. The corrected release follows:

Aerospike Inc ., the real-time data platform leader, today announced record bookings of its Aerospike Real-time Data Platform . In the first half of 2022, the Company expanded its multi-cloud platform globally by:



Adding new global customers, including Acxiom, Syte, and TangoMe.

Significantly expanding its footprint with several large existing customers, including Wayfair, Lexis-Nexis, and Nokia.

Achieving an all-time-high customer retention rate.



Aerospike announced 2021 as the best year in company history. It made major enhancements to its multi-cloud database platform, which provides predictable sub-millisecond performance at gigabyte-to-petabyte scale at an affordable cost.

“Companies are accelerating the adoption and deployment of high-scale real-time data applications essential to The Right Now Economy™ ,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “New and existing customers are standardizing on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform as an essential multi-model component of their modern data stack to help them scale for the future.”

“Aerospike’s continued growth is fueled in large part by never sacrificing speed for scale to maintain maximum performance for a growing number of data sets and workloads,” said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst of Constellation Research. “Customers have the same fast real-time experience with computing gigabytes as they do computing petabytes of data with Aerospike.”

Aerospike debuted two powerful products in Q2 to address the growing market demand for a real-time data platform that delivers predictable sub-millisecond performance at unlimited scale:

Aerospike Database 6 natively supports JSON and JSONPath queries to help developers build large-scale document-based applications.

natively supports JSON and JSONPath queries to help developers build large-scale document-based applications. Aerospike SQL Powered by Starburst provides lightning-fast SQL queries on large-scale data sets stored in Aerospike to reduce time-to-insight.

An enhanced Aerospike Developer Hub provides a Code Sandbox that allows developers to test-drive Aerospike 6 with no setup and provides easy access to interactive tutorials, sample code snippets, and training.

In Q2, Aerospike also produced its Summit 2022: Mission Now annual user conference. The event kicked off with a virtual summit and was followed by a six-city road show in San Francisco, Boston, New York, London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv. Customers and partners presenting at the conferences included Airtel, AWS, Criteo, Fidelity, Globe Telecom, Snap Starburst, and Zir AI.

About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80 percent. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte-scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Criteo, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair, and Yahoo rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

