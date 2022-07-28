OTC Markets Group Welcomes Andean Precious Metals Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Andean Precious Metals Corp (TSX-V: APM; OTCQX: ANPMF), a Canadian silver producer operating in Bolivia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Andean Precious Metals Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Andean Precious Metals Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ANPMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Simon Griffiths, Andean Precious Metals President and CEO commented: “Trading on the OTCQX is the highest market tier of the OTC Markets and demonstrates our commitment to serving our U.S investors. This important milestone will not only enable us to increase our liquidity and capital markets profile, but also reaffirms our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of governance and financial standards”.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp

Andean Precious is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer operating in Bolivia. The Company produced silver from its own mineral claims, contracts with the state mining company of Bolivia (COMIBOL), and from a high margin third-party ore sourcing business. All processing takes place at the Company's 1.65 M tonne per year San Bartolome plant which has the capacity to produce silver dore bars. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

