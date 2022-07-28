VitalHub Announces Multi Year Licensing Contract With NHS Highlands

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI | OTCQX: VHIBF) is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing agreement of subsidiary Intouch With Health’s (“Intouch”) digital, at-home pre-op solutions, Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ, to the NHS Highlands (the “Trust” or “Highlands”).



NHS Highlands is a new VitalHub customer, and has signed a multi-year licensing agreement to access the Company’s award-winning Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ.

The award-winning Synopsis Platform allows hospitals to manage the entire pre-operative assessment – from initial questionnaire through to post-operative outcomes digitally, removing paper trail, increasing data security, and delivering significant organisational benefits – including very clear economic benefits.

NHS Highland is one of the fourteen regions of NHS Scotland. Geographically, it is the largest Health Board, covering an area of 32,500 km2 (12,500 sq mi) from Kintyre in the south-west to Caithness in the north-east, serving a population of 320,000 people. It provides prehospital care, primary and secondary care services. Raigmore Hospital covers the majority of medical and surgical specialties and is the cancer treatment centre for the Highlands and Western Isles.

As a result of implementations of Synopsis solutions, fewer patients are required to attend hospital for a pre-operative assessment, improving patient throughput, while freeing up staff resources and clinical time. Staff are thereby able to spend more clinical time with high-risk patients, improving resource utilization and the efficiency of care delivery. Providing the opportunity to better educate patients on pre- and post-surgery care, Synopsis contributes to reductions in post-surgery re-admissions, promoting improved patient convenience and accessibility to care. Finally, the Synopsis solutions will help NHS Highlands improve their elective care backlog, enabling departments to cope with booking and managing additional surgeries required to clear their backlog.

“We are delighted to further increase our presence across Scotland as we partner with NHS Highlands,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We appreciate the ongoing market ratification and demonstration of our leadership across patient flow and operational visibility solutions. We look forward to continuing to support our customers as we scale across the UK and beyond, helping health systems accommodate their growing demands and needs.”

ABOUT NHS HIGHLANDS

Raigmore Hospital (454 beds) covers the majority of medical and surgical specialties and is the cancer treatment centre for the Highlands and Western Isles.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

