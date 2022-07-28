Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $11.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $17.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in net income and earnings per share for the quarter was largely attributable to a pre-tax increase of $8.1 million in provision for credit losses, as well as the recognition of a number of non-recurring expenses, as described in further detail below.



For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $67.5 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to $63.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 24, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 10, 2022.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very proud of our fiscal 2022 performance which reflected record net income and earnings per share, continued margin expansion and double-digit annual growth in loans and core deposits. In addition, late this fiscal year we introduced Kearny Investment Services, the Company’s investment management division, with the goal of further diversifying our product set and revenue streams. By fiscal year end, this division was fully staffed with financial advisors and was generating a monthly after-tax net profit, which we anticipate will support future growth in non-interest income.”

Mr. Montanaro further noted, “Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, our most critical initiative is the acceleration of our digital strategy, spearheaded by the adoption of a cloud-based, best-in-breed digital banking platform. Complementing this technology enhancement will be the expansion of our data analytics, artificial intelligence and digital marketing capabilities.” Mr. Montanaro continued, “We believe that our strategic focus on digital client engagement is the ideal complement to the exceptional service that our team provides within the communities where we maintain a physical presence. This omnichannel approach allows us to further strengthen our existing client relationships while expanding our products and services into new markets in an efficient and cost-effective manner.”

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Earnings per share increased 23.4% to $0.95 per diluted share, while net income increased 6.8% to $67.5 million.

Net interest margin increased 14 basis points to 2.94%, while net interest income increased 4.4% to $196.6 million.

Loans receivable increased $566.5 million, or 11.7%.

Core non-maturity deposits grew $365.1 million, or 10.1%, including growth of 10.1% in non-interest-bearing deposits.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $7.72 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $330.0 million, or 4.5%, from March 31, 2022 and an increase of $436.1 million, or 6.0%, from June 30, 2021.

Loans receivable totaled $5.42 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $414.6 million, or 8.3%, from March 31, 2022 and an increase of $566.5 million, or 11.7%, from June 30, 2021.

Deposits totaled $5.86 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $333.6 million, or 6.0%, from March 31, 2022 and an increase of $377.0 million, or 6.9%, from June 30, 2021.

Investment securities totaled $1.46 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $185.6 million, or 11.3%, from March 31, 2022 and a decrease of $252.6 million, or 14.7%, from June 30, 2021.

Borrowings totaled $901.3 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $50.1 million, or 5.9%, from March 31, 2022 and an increase of $215.5 million, or 31.4%, from June 30, 2021.



Earnings

Performance Highlights

Return on average assets was 0.61% and 0.98% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, and 0.93% and 0.86% for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Return on average equity was 4.92% and 7.24% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, and 6.86% and 5.79% for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Return on average tangible equity was 6.40% and 9.27% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, and 8.77% and 7.22% for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin expanded three basis points to 2.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 14 basis points to 2.94% for the year ended June 30, 2022. The increase for the quarter was due largely to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable and an increase in the yield on taxable investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of borrowings. The increase for the year was due largely to decreases in the cost and average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net interest income increased $2.9 million to $50.6 million from $47.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $1.6 million and $1.9 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $869,000 and $1.3 million.

For the year ended June 30, 2022, net interest income increased $8.4 million to $196.6 million from $188.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2021. Included in net interest income for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $9.0 million and $16.6 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $5.4 million and $3.7 million.



Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income decreased $381,000 to $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $3.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was largely attributable to a loss of $563,000 on the sale of securities.

Non-interest income decreased $7.1 million to $13.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2022, from $21.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $3.0 million in gain on sale of loans, as well as a bargain purchase gain of $3.1 million recognized in the prior year.

Included in other income for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2022 was $380,000 of income from the investment services division that began operations during the current quarter.



Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $3.0 million to $33.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $30.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was partially attributable to a $1.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits driven by higher loan origination-based incentive payments as a result of record-high quarterly loan origination volume. In addition, the Company recorded $1.0 million of non-recurring expense which consisted of $800,000 from the early termination of a contract with a service provider and an impairment of $200,000 related to an equity investment in a start-up financial technology company whose remaining book value was $0 at June 30, 2022.

Non-interest expense decreased $177,000 to $125.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2022, from $125.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was largely attributable to a decline in non-recurring expenses, as described in further detail below, and a decrease in the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits.

For the year ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $1.5 million of branch consolidation expenses within occupancy expenses and $420,000 of impairment charges within other expenses. For the year ended June 30, 2021, $4.3 million of merger-related expenses, $2.0 million of branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges and $796,000 of debt extinguishment expenses were recorded.

The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, included in other expense, decreased $1.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2022.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $7.5 million, or 10.8%, for the year ended June 30, 2022 primarily due to staff additions, annual merit increases and an increase in incentive payments tied to record-high annual loan origination volume.

The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 62.93% and 1.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 60.14% and 1.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 59.71% and 1.73%, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 60.16% and 1.72%, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2021.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, resulting in effective tax rates of 27.0% and 26.9%, respectively. For the year ended June 30, 2022, income tax expense was $24.8 million compared to $21.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2021, resulting in effective tax rates of 26.9% and 25.2% respectively.



Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets increased $11.2 million to $92.2 million, or 1.19% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, from $81.0 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. The balance of non-performing assets was $79.9 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2021. The increase in non-performing assets was primarily attributable to one relationship comprised of three individual loans located in Queens, NY which became non-performing during the quarter. Included in the balance of non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 was $21.7 million of nonaccrual loans held for sale.

Net charge-offs totaled $1.0 million, or 0.08% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $436,000, or 0.04% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. For the year ended June 30, 2022, net charge-offs totaled $3.6 million, or 0.07% of average loans, compared to $1.6 million, or 0.03% of average loans, for the year ended June 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.2 million, compared to a provision for credit losses reversal of $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The provision for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was driven by loan growth of $414.6 million in the quarter, coupled with a net increase in reserves on individually analyzed loans primarily related to lower collateral values for one relationship, as noted above. These increases to the provision were partially offset by both quantitative and qualitative improvements in the collectively evaluated loan portfolio. For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded provision for credit losses reversals of $7.5 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses was $47.1 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $43.9 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at March 31, 2022 and $58.2 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at June 30, 2021.

Capital

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, book value per share decreased $0.35, or 2.6%, to $13.02 and tangible book value per share decreased $0.48, or 4.6%, to $9.90. For the year ended June 30, 2022, book value per share decreased $0.19, or 1.4%, to $13.02 and tangible book value per share decreased $0.59, or 5.6%, to $9.90. These decreases were largely driven by a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

During the quarter and year ended June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 2,754,575 and 10,221,525 shares of common stock at a cost of $33.6 million and $129.5 million, or $12.18 and $12.67 per share, respectively.

At June 30, 2022, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 9.1% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.



Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis





Kearny Financial Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,

March 31,

Variance

Variance

Except Per Share Data) 2022

2022

or Change

or Change Pct.

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,615 $ 62,379 $ 39,236 62.9 % Securities available for sale 1,344,093 1,526,086 (181,993 ) -11.9 % Securities held to maturity 118,291 121,853 (3,562 ) -2.9 % Loans held-for-sale 28,874 2,822 26,052 923.2 % Loans receivable 5,417,845 5,003,201 414,644 8.3 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (47,058 ) (43,860 ) 3,198 7.3 % Net loans receivable 5,370,787 4,959,341 411,446 8.3 % Premises and equipment 53,281 53,727 (446 ) -0.8 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,144 30,997 16,147 52.1 % Accrued interest receivable 20,466 19,517 949 4.9 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 3,020 3,166 (146 ) -4.6 % Bank owned life insurance 289,177 287,644 1,533 0.5 % Deferred income taxes, net 49,350 34,349 15,001 43.7 % Other real estate owned 178 401 (223 ) -55.6 % Other assets 82,712 76,714 5,998 7.8 % Total assets $ 7,719,883 $ 7,389,891 $ 329,992 4.5 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 653,899 $ 621,954 $ 31,945 5.1 % Interest-bearing 5,208,357 4,906,708 301,649 6.1 % Total deposits 5,862,256 5,528,662 333,594 6.0 % Borrowings 901,337 851,220 50,117 5.9 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,746 16,979 (233 ) -1.4 % Other liabilities 45,544 37,861 7,683 20.3 % Total liabilities 6,825,883 6,434,722 391,161 6.1 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 687 714 (27 ) -3.8 % Paid-in capital 528,396 561,176 (32,780 ) -5.8 % Retained earnings 445,451 441,522 3,929 0.9 % Unearned ESOP shares (24,807 ) (25,294 ) 487 -1.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,727 ) (22,949 ) (32,778 ) 142.8 % Total stockholders' equity 894,000 955,169 (61,169 ) -6.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,719,883 $ 7,389,891 $ 329,992 4.5 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 11.58 % 12.93 % -1.35 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 9.06 % 10.33 % -1.27 % Share data Outstanding shares 68,666 71,424 (2,758 ) -3.9 % Book value per share $ 13.02 $ 13.37 $ (0.35 ) -2.6 % Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.90 $ 10.38 $ (0.48 ) -4.6 %





___________________________ (1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,

March 31,

Variance

Variance

Except Per Share Data) 2022

2022

or Change

or Change Pct.

Interest income Loans $ 48,869 $ 45,846 $ 3,023 6.6 % Taxable investment securities 8,915 8,024 891 11.1 % Tax-exempt investment securities 297 316 (19 ) -6.0 % Other interest-earning assets 472 415 57 13.7 % Total interest income 58,553 54,601 3,952 7.2 % Interest expense Deposits 3,915 3,565 350 9.8 % Borrowings 4,039 3,309 730 22.1 % Total interest expense 7,954 6,874 1,080 15.7 % Net interest income 50,599 47,727 2,872 6.0 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 4,222 (3,920 ) 8,142 -207.7 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 46,377 51,647 (5,270 ) -10.2 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 658 617 41 6.6 % (Loss) gain on sale and call of securities (563 ) 3 (566 ) -18866.7 % Gain on sale of loans 187 376 (189 ) -50.3 % (Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned (9 ) 14 (23 ) -164.3 % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,533 1,511 22 1.5 % Electronic banking fees and charges 366 432 (66 ) -15.3 % Other income 638 238 400 168.1 % Total non-interest income 2,810 3,191 (381 ) -11.9 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,367 19,184 1,183 6.2 % Net occupancy expense of premises 3,188 3,223 (35 ) -1.1 % Equipment and systems 4,516 3,822 694 18.2 % Advertising and marketing 703 516 187 36.2 % Federal deposit insurance premium 762 480 282 58.8 % Directors' compensation 340 340 - 0.0 % Other expense 3,736 3,058 678 22.2 % Total non-interest expense 33,612 30,623 2,989 9.8 % Income before income taxes 15,575 24,215 (8,640 ) -35.7 % Income taxes 4,205 6,522 (2,317 ) -35.5 % Net income $ 11,370 $ 17,693 $ (6,323 ) -35.7 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ (0.08 ) Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ - Cash dividends declared $ 7,441 $ 7,720 $ (279 ) Dividend payout ratio 65.4 % 43.6 % 21.8 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 67,240 69,790 (2,550 ) Diluted 67,276 69,817 (2,541 )





Kearny Financial Corp. Average Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

March 31,

Variance

Variance

(Dollars in Thousands) 2022

2022

or Change

or Change Pct.

Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,181,983 $ 4,850,236 $ 331,747 6.8 % Taxable investment securities 1,608,372 1,620,996 (12,624 ) -0.8 % Tax-exempt investment securities 51,672 55,390 (3,718 ) -6.7 % Other interest-earning assets 87,990 79,644 8,346 10.5 % Total interest-earning assets 6,930,017 6,606,266 323,751 4.9 % Non-interest-earning assets 564,734 601,684 (36,950 ) -6.1 % Total assets $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 $ 286,801 4.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,155,946 $ 2,133,977 $ 21,969 1.0 % Savings 1,077,631 1,088,351 (10,720 ) -1.0 % Certificates of deposit 1,701,725 1,650,048 51,677 3.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,935,302 4,872,376 62,926 1.3 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 752,579 632,811 119,768 18.9 % Other borrowings 185,901 51,667 134,234 259.8 % Total borrowings 938,480 684,478 254,002 37.1 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,873,782 5,556,854 316,928 5.7 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 640,200 624,152 16,048 2.6 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,636 49,455 7,181 14.5 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 696,836 673,607 23,229 3.4 % Total liabilities 6,570,618 6,230,461 340,157 5.5 % Stockholders' equity 924,133 977,489 (53,356 ) -5.5 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 $ 286,801 4.0 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.98 % 118.89 % -0.91 % -0.8 %





Kearny Financial Corp. Performance Ratio Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

March 31,

Variance

2022

2022

or Change

Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 3.77 % 3.78 % -0.01 % Taxable investment securities 2.22 % 1.98 % 0.24 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.30 % 2.28 % 0.02 % Other interest-earning assets 2.15 % 2.08 % 0.07 % Total interest-earning assets 3.38 % 3.31 % 0.07 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.31 % 0.22 % 0.09 % Savings 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.01 % Certificates of deposit 0.46 % 0.52 % -0.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.03 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.96 % 2.08 % -0.12 % Other borrowings 0.77 % 0.17 % 0.60 % Total borrowings 1.72 % 1.93 % -0.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.54 % 0.49 % 0.05 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.84 % 2.82 % 0.02 % Net interest margin (3) 2.92 % 2.89 % 0.03 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.15 % 0.18 % -0.03 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.79 % 1.70 % 0.09 % Efficiency ratio (4) 62.93 % 60.14 % 2.79 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.61 % 0.98 % -0.37 % Return on average equity (annualized) 4.92 % 7.24 % -2.32 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.40 % 9.27 % -2.87 %





___________________________ (1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis Kearny Financial Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,

June 30,

Variance

Variance

Except Per Share Data) 2022

2021

or Change

or Change Pct.

(Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,615 $ 67,855 $ 33,760 49.8 % Securities available for sale 1,344,093 1,676,864 (332,771 ) -19.8 % Securities held to maturity 118,291 38,138 80,153 210.2 % Loans held-for-sale 28,874 16,492 12,382 75.1 % Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 5,417,845 4,851,394 566,451 11.7 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (47,058 ) (58,165 ) (11,107 ) -19.1 % Net loans receivable 5,370,787 4,793,229 577,558 12.0 % Premises and equipment 53,281 56,338 (3,057 ) -5.4 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 47,144 36,615 10,529 28.8 % Accrued interest receivable 20,466 19,362 1,104 5.7 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 3,020 3,705 (685 ) -18.5 % Bank owned life insurance 289,177 283,310 5,867 2.1 % Deferred income tax assets, net 49,350 29,323 20,027 68.3 % Other real estate owned 178 178 - 0.0 % Other assets 82,712 51,431 31,281 60.8 % Total assets $ 7,719,883 $ 7,283,735 $ 436,148 6.0 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 653,899 $ 593,718 $ 60,181 10.1 % Interest-bearing 5,208,357 4,891,588 316,769 6.5 % Total deposits 5,862,256 5,485,306 376,950 6.9 % Borrowings 901,337 685,876 215,461 31.4 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,746 15,752 994 6.3 % Other liabilities 45,544 53,857 (8,313 ) -15.4 % Total liabilities 6,825,883 6,240,791 585,092 9.4 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock $ 687 $ 790 $ (103 ) -13.0 % Paid-in capital 528,396 654,396 (126,000 ) -19.3 % Retained earnings 445,451 408,367 37,084 9.1 % Unearned ESOP shares (24,807 ) (26,753 ) 1,946 -7.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (55,727 ) 6,144 (61,871 ) -1007.0 % Total stockholders' equity 894,000 1,042,944 (148,944 ) -14.3 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,719,883 $ 7,283,735 $ 436,148 6.0 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 11.58 % 14.32 % -2.74 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 9.06 % 11.72 % -2.66 % Share data Outstanding shares 68,666 78,965 (10,299 ) -13.0 % Book value per share $ 13.02 $ 13.21 $ (0.19 ) -1.4 % Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.90 $ 10.49 $ (0.59 ) -5.6 %





___________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Year Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Variance Variance Except Per Share Data) 2022 2021 or Change or Change Pct. Interest income Loans (1) $ 190,520 $ 202,240 $ (11,720 ) -5.8 % Taxable investment securities 32,746 31,238 1,508 4.8 % Tax-exempt investment securities 1,273 1,652 (379 ) -22.9 % Other interest-earning assets 1,733 2,955 (1,222 ) -41.4 % Total Interest Income 226,272 238,085 (11,813 ) -5.0 % Interest expense Deposits 15,208 31,535 (16,327 ) -51.8 % Borrowings 14,461 18,316 (3,855 ) -21.0 % Total interest expense 29,669 49,851 (20,182 ) -40.5 % Net interest income 196,603 188,234 8,369 4.4 % Reversal of provision for credit losses (7,518 ) (1,121 ) (6,397 ) 570.7 % Net interest income after reversal of provision for credit losses 204,121 189,355 14,766 7.8 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges (1) 2,580 1,897 683 36.0 % (Loss) gain on sale and call of securities (559 ) 767 (1,326 ) -172.9 % Gain on sale of loans 2,539 5,574 (3,035 ) -54.4 % Gain on sale of real estate owned 5 - 5 0.0 % Income from bank owned life insurance 6,167 6,267 (100 ) -1.6 % Electronic banking fees and charges 1,626 1,717 (91 ) -5.3 % Bargain purchase gain - 3,053 (3,053 ) -100.0 % Other income 1,576 1,751 (175 ) -10.0 % Total non-interest income 13,934 21,026 (7,092 ) -33.7 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 76,264 68,800 7,464 10.8 % Net occupancy expense of premises 14,114 12,673 1,441 11.4 % Equipment and systems 15,886 14,870 1,016 6.8 % Advertising and marketing 2,059 2,161 (102 ) -4.7 % Federal deposit insurance premium 2,455 1,940 515 26.5 % Directors' compensation 2,132 2,993 (861 ) -28.8 % Merger-related expenses - 4,349 (4,349 ) -100.0 % Debt extinguishment expenses - 796 (796 ) -100.0 % Other expense 12,798 17,303 (4,505 ) -26.0 % Total non-interest expense 125,708 125,885 (177 ) -0.1 % Income before income taxes 92,347 84,496 7,851 9.3 % Income taxes 24,800 21,263 3,537 16.6 % Net income $ 67,547 $ 63,233 $ 4,314 6.8 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.77 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.77 $ 0.18 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 0.08 Cash dividends declared $ 30,463 $ 28,538 $ 1,925 Dividend payout ratio 45.1 % 45.1 % 0.0 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 70,911 82,387 (11,476 ) Diluted 70,933 82,391 (11,458 )





___________________________

(1) Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Amounts shown for the year ended June 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the year ended June 30, 2021 was $3.7 million.





Kearny Financial Corp. Average Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) Year Ended June 30, June 30, Variance Variance (Dollars in Thousands) 2022 2021 or Change or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,922,400 $ 4,866,436 $ 55,964 1.1 % Taxable investment securities 1,622,475 1,571,452 51,023 3.2 % Tax-exempt investment securities 55,981 74,604 (18,623 ) -25.0 % Other interest-earning assets 82,802 200,435 (117,633 ) -58.7 % Total interest-earning assets 6,683,658 6,712,927 (29,269 ) -0.4 % Non-interest-earning assets 598,712 620,934 (22,222 ) -3.6 % Total assets $ 7,282,370 $ 7,333,861 $ (51,491 ) -0.7 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,067,200 $ 1,726,190 $ 341,010 19.8 % Savings 1,088,971 1,066,794 22,177 2.1 % Certificates of deposit 1,711,276 1,931,887 (220,611 ) -11.4 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,867,447 4,724,871 142,576 3.0 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 679,388 931,148 (251,760 ) -27.0 % Other borrowings 72,841 2,563 70,278 2742.0 % Total borrowings 752,229 933,711 (181,482 ) -19.4 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,619,676 5,658,582 (38,906 ) -0.7 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 624,666 518,149 106,517 20.6 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 53,477 65,737 (12,260 ) -18.7 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 678,143 583,886 94,257 16.1 % Total liabilities 6,297,819 6,242,468 55,351 0.9 % Stockholders' equity 984,551 1,091,393 (106,842 ) -9.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,282,370 $ 7,333,861 $ (51,491 ) -0.7 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.93 % 118.63 % 0.30 % 0.3 %





Kearny Financial Corp. Performance Ratio Highlights Year Ended June 30, June 30, Variance 2022 2021 or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale (1) 3.87 % 4.16 % -0.29 % Taxable investment securities 2.02 % 1.99 % 0.03 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 2.27 % 2.21 % 0.06 % Other interest-earning assets 2.09 % 1.47 % 0.62 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.39 % 3.55 % -0.16 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.25 % 0.41 % -0.16 % Savings 0.11 % 0.31 % -0.20 % Certificates of deposit 0.52 % 1.10 % -0.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.31 % 0.67 % -0.36 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 2.07 % 1.97 % 0.10 % Other borrowings 0.54 % 0.06 % 0.48 % Total borrowings 1.92 % 1.96 % -0.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.53 % 0.88 % -0.35 % Interest rate spread (1)(3) 2.86 % 2.67 % 0.19 % Net interest margin (1)(4) 2.94 % 2.80 % 0.14 % Non-interest income to average assets (1) 0.19 % 0.29 % -0.10 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.73 % 1.72 % 0.01 % Efficiency ratio (5) 59.71 % 60.16 % -0.45 % Return on average assets 0.93 % 0.86 % 0.07 % Return on average equity 6.86 % 5.79 % 1.07 % Return on average tangible equity (6) 8.77 % 7.22 % 1.55 %





___________________________ (1) Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Amounts shown for the year ended June 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the year ended June 30, 2021 was $3.7 million. (2) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (3) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (6) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.









Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis





Kearny Financial Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,615 $ 62,379 $ 60,452 $ 54,070 $ 67,855 Securities available for sale 1,344,093 1,526,086 1,591,066 1,651,156 1,676,864 Securities held to maturity 118,291 121,853 53,142 37,497 38,138 Loans held-for-sale 28,874 2,822 12,549 12,884 16,492 Loans receivable 5,417,845 5,003,201 4,826,404 4,789,339 4,851,394 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (47,058 ) (43,860 ) (48,216 ) (51,785 ) (58,165 ) Net loans receivable 5,370,787 4,959,341 4,778,188 4,737,554 4,793,229 Premises and equipment 53,281 53,727 54,067 55,236 56,338 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,144 30,997 36,622 36,615 36,615 Accrued interest receivable 20,466 19,517 18,495 19,541 19,362 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 3,020 3,166 3,344 3,524 3,705 Bank owned life insurance 289,177 287,644 286,433 284,871 283,310 Deferred income taxes, net 49,350 34,349 25,709 27,771 29,323 Other real estate owned 178 401 658 178 178 Other assets 82,712 76,714 54,603 51,896 51,431 Total assets $ 7,719,883 $ 7,389,891 $ 7,186,223 $ 7,183,688 $ 7,283,735 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 653,899 $ 621,954 $ 604,805 $ 631,344 $ 593,718 Interest-bearing 5,208,357 4,906,708 4,849,220 4,763,795 4,891,588 Total deposits 5,862,256 5,528,662 5,454,025 5,395,139 5,485,306 Borrowings 901,337 851,220 686,105 720,990 685,876 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,746 16,979 16,772 16,222 15,752 Other liabilities 45,544 37,861 33,851 36,914 53,857 Total liabilities 6,825,883 6,434,722 6,190,753 6,169,265 6,240,791 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 687 714 735 758 790 Paid-in capital 528,396 561,176 587,392 616,894 654,396 Retained earnings 445,451 441,522 431,549 420,701 408,367 Unearned ESOP shares (24,807 ) (25,294 ) (25,780 ) (26,266 ) (26,753 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (55,727 ) (22,949 ) 1,574 2,336 6,144 Total stockholders' equity 894,000 955,169 995,470 1,014,423 1,042,944 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,719,883 $ 7,389,891 $ 7,186,223 $ 7,183,688 $ 7,283,735 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 11.58 % 12.93 % 13.85 % 14.12 % 14.32 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 9.06 % 10.33 % 11.21 % 11.48 % 11.72 % Share data Outstanding shares 68,666 71,424 73,453 75,800 78,965 Book value per share $ 13.02 $ 13.37 $ 13.55 $ 13.38 $ 13.21 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.90 $ 10.38 $ 10.64 $ 10.55 $ 10.49





___________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp. Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,409,090 $ 2,076,003 $ 2,007,431 $ 1,978,681 $ 2,039,260 Nonresidential mortgage 1,019,838 1,085,988 1,026,447 1,023,391 1,079,444 Commercial business 176,807 169,551 180,429 169,392 168,951 Construction 140,131 121,137 110,703 112,226 93,804 Total commercial loans 3,745,866 3,452,679 3,325,010 3,283,690 3,381,459 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,645,816 1,527,980 1,477,267 1,483,106 1,447,721 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 42,028 41,501 43,934 44,912 47,871 Other consumer 2,866 2,755 3,040 3,020 3,259 Total consumer loans 44,894 44,256 46,974 47,932 51,130 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,436,576 5,024,915 4,849,251 4,814,728 4,880,310 Unaccreted yield adjustments (18,731 ) (21,714 ) (22,847 ) (25,389 ) (28,916 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,417,845 5,003,201 4,826,404 4,789,339 4,851,394 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (47,058 ) (43,860 ) (48,216 ) (51,785 ) (58,165 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,370,787 $ 4,959,341 $ 4,778,188 $ 4,737,554 $ 4,793,229 Loan portfolio allocation: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage 44.3 % 41.3 % 41.4 % 41.1 % 41.8 % Nonresidential mortgage 18.8 % 21.6 % 21.2 % 21.3 % 22.1 % Commercial business 3.2 % 3.4 % 3.7 % 3.5 % 3.5 % Construction 2.6 % 2.4 % 2.3 % 2.3 % 1.9 % Total commercial loans 68.9 % 68.7 % 68.6 % 68.2 % 69.3 % One- to four-family residential mortgage 30.3 % 30.4 % 30.5 % 30.8 % 29.7 % Consumer loans: Home equity loans 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.9 % Other consumer 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total consumer loans 0.8 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 1.0 % 1.0 % Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 70,321 80,595 72,138 72,945 79,767 Total nonperforming loans 70,321 80,595 72,138 72,945 79,767 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale 21,745 - - - - Other real estate owned 178 401 658 178 178 Total nonperforming assets $ 92,244 $ 80,996 $ 72,796 $ 73,123 $ 79,945 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 1.30 % 1.61 % 1.49 % 1.52 % 1.64 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 1.19 % 1.10 % 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.10 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.99 % 1.08 % 1.19 % ACL to nonperforming loans 66.92 % 54.42 % 66.84 % 70.99 % 72.92 % Net charge-offs $ 1,024 $ 436 $ 1,149 $ 980 $ 656 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.05 %





Kearny Financial Corp. Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Funding by type: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 653,899 $ 621,954 $ 604,805 $ 631,344 $ 593,718 Interest-bearing demand 2,265,597 2,154,488 2,106,693 1,937,661 1,902,478 Savings 1,053,198 1,088,974 1,087,740 1,089,699 1,111,364 Certificates of deposit 1,889,562 1,663,246 1,654,787 1,736,435 1,877,746 Interest-bearing deposits 5,208,357 4,906,708 4,849,220 4,763,795 4,891,588 Total deposits 5,862,256 5,528,662 5,454,025 5,395,139 5,485,306 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 651,337 541,220 666,105 665,990 665,876 Overnight borrowings 250,000 310,000 20,000 55,000 20,000 Total borrowings 901,337 851,220 686,105 720,990 685,876 Total funding $ 6,763,593 $ 6,379,882 $ 6,140,130 $ 6,116,129 $ 6,171,182 Loans as a % of deposits 92.1 % 89.8 % 87.8 % 88.1 % 87.7 % Deposits as a % of total funding 86.7 % 86.7 % 88.8 % 88.2 % 88.9 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 13.3 % 13.3 % 11.2 % 11.8 % 11.1 % Funding by source: Retail deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 653,899 $ 621,954 $ 604,805 $ 631,344 $ 593,718 Interest-bearing demand 2,265,597 2,154,488 2,106,693 1,937,661 1,902,478 Savings 1,053,198 1,088,974 1,087,740 1,089,699 1,111,364 Certificates of deposit 1,116,035 1,122,228 1,184,530 1,264,016 1,398,808 Total retail deposits 5,088,729 4,987,644 4,983,768 4,922,720 5,006,368 Wholesale funding: Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 11,665 $ 9,981 $ 11,622 $ 13,817 $ 20,322 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 761,862 531,037 458,635 458,602 458,616 Total wholesale deposits 773,527 541,018 470,257 472,419 478,938 FHLB advances 651,337 541,220 666,105 665,990 665,876 Overnight borrowings 250,000 310,000 20,000 55,000 20,000 Total wholesale funding 1,674,864 1,392,238 1,156,362 1,193,409 1,164,814 Total funding $ 6,763,593 $ 6,379,882 $ 6,140,130 $ 6,116,129 $ 6,171,182 Retail funding as a % of total funding 75.2 % 78.2 % 81.2 % 80.5 % 81.1 % Wholesale funding as a % of total funding 24.8 % 21.8 % 18.8 % 19.5 % 18.9 %





Kearny Financial Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Interest income Loans (1) $ 48,869 $ 45,846 $ 47,575 $ 48,230 $ 48,464 Taxable investment securities 8,915 8,024 7,595 8,212 8,304 Tax-exempt investment securities 297 316 327 333 355 Other interest-earning assets 472 415 415 431 549 Total interest income 58,553 54,601 55,912 57,206 57,672 Interest expense Deposits 3,915 3,565 3,663 4,065 5,156 Borrowings 4,039 3,309 3,562 3,551 3,451 Total interest expense 7,954 6,874 7,225 7,616 8,607 Net interest income 50,599 47,727 48,687 49,590 49,065 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 4,222 (3,920 ) (2,420 ) (5,400 ) (4,941 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 46,377 51,647 51,107 54,990 54,006 Non-interest income Fees and service charges (1) 658 617 698 607 423 (Loss) gain on sale and call of securities (563 ) 3 - 1 313 Gain on sale of loans 187 376 970 1,006 363 (Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned (9 ) 14 - - - Income from bank owned life insurance 1,533 1,511 1,562 1,561 1,545 Electronic banking fees and charges 366 432 421 407 452 Other income 638 238 482 218 400 Total non-interest income 2,810 3,191 4,133 3,800 3,496 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,367 19,184 18,096 18,617 17,777 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,188 3,223 3,156 4,547 2,998 Equipment and systems 4,516 3,822 3,723 3,825 3,575 Advertising and marketing 703 516 448 392 581 Federal deposit insurance premium 762 480 721 492 490 Directors' compensation 340 340 649 803 749 Other expense 3,736 3,058 2,877 3,127 5,816 Total non-interest expense 33,612 30,623 29,670 31,803 31,986 Income before income taxes 15,575 24,215 25,570 26,987 25,516 Income taxes 4,205 6,522 6,801 7,272 7,033 Net income $ 11,370 $ 17,693 $ 18,769 $ 19,715 $ 18,483 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Cash dividends declared $ 7,441 $ 7,720 $ 7,921 $ 7,381 $ 7,710 Dividend payout ratio 65.4 % 43.6 % 42.2 % 37.4 % 41.7 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 67,240 69,790 72,011 74,537 77,658 Diluted 67,276 69,817 72,037 74,556 77,680





___________________________ (1) Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Periods prior to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $902,000.





Kearny Financial Corp. Average Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,181,983 $ 4,850,236 $ 4,822,959 $ 4,835,676 $ 4,817,980 Taxable investment securities 1,608,372 1,620,996 1,610,395 1,649,953 1,720,838 Tax-exempt investment securities 51,672 55,390 57,686 59,115 63,047 Other interest-earning assets 87,990 79,644 77,811 85,749 117,212 Total interest-earning assets 6,930,017 6,606,266 6,568,851 6,630,493 6,719,077 Non-interest-earning assets 564,734 601,684 611,390 616,735 609,762 Total assets $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,155,946 $ 2,133,977 $ 2,027,021 $ 1,954,271 $ 1,930,193 Savings 1,077,631 1,088,351 1,086,903 1,102,865 1,118,402 Certificates of deposit 1,701,725 1,650,048 1,693,423 1,798,473 1,934,650 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,935,302 4,872,376 4,807,347 4,855,609 4,983,245 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 752,579 632,811 666,029 665,915 665,802 Other borrowings 185,901 51,667 26,033 28,532 6,670 Total borrowings 938,480 684,478 692,062 694,447 672,472 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,873,782 5,556,854 5,499,409 5,550,056 5,655,717 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 640,200 624,152 624,200 610,271 566,632 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,636 49,455 50,870 56,893 52,292 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 696,836 673,607 675,070 667,164 618,924 Total liabilities 6,570,618 6,230,461 6,174,479 6,217,220 6,274,641 Stockholders' equity 924,133 977,489 1,005,762 1,030,008 1,054,198 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.98 % 118.89 % 119.45 % 119.47 % 118.80 %





Kearny Financial Corp. Performance Ratio Highlights Three Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for- sale (1) 3.77 % 3.78 % 3.95 % 3.99 % 4.02 % Taxable investment securities 2.22 % 1.98 % 1.89 % 1.99 % 1.93 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 2.30 % 2.28 % 2.26 % 2.25 % 2.25 % Other interest-earning assets 2.15 % 2.08 % 2.13 % 2.01 % 1.87 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.38 % 3.31 % 3.40 % 3.45 % 3.43 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.31 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.27 % Savings 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.41 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.96 % 2.08 % 2.14 % 2.13 % 2.07 % Other borrowings 0.77 % 0.17 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.07 % Total borrowings 1.72 % 1.93 % 2.06 % 2.05 % 2.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.54 % 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.61 % Interest rate spread (1) (3) 2.84 % 2.82 % 2.87 % 2.90 % 2.82 % Net interest margin (1) (4) 2.92 % 2.89 % 2.96 % 2.99 % 2.92 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) (1) 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.19 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.79 % 1.70 % 1.65 % 1.76 % 1.75 % Efficiency ratio (5) 62.93 % 60.14 % 56.17 % 59.57 % 60.86 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.61 % 0.98 % 1.05 % 1.09 % 1.01 % Return on average equity (annualized) 4.92 % 7.24 % 7.46 % 7.66 % 7.01 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (6) 6.40 % 9.27 % 9.49 % 9.67 % 8.81 %





___________________________

(1) Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Periods prior to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $902,000. (2) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (3) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (6) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 11,370 $ 17,693 $ 18,769 $ 19,715 $ 18,483 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Early contract termination 568 - - - - Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges - - 132 1,209 870 Net effect of sale and call of securities 400 (2 ) - (1 ) (220 ) Reversal of income tax valuation allowance - - - - (12 ) Net effect of sale of other assets - - (251 ) - (144 ) Adjusted net income $ 12,338 $ 17,691 $ 18,650 $ 20,923 $ 18,977 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 11,370 $ 17,693 $ 18,769 $ 19,715 $ 18,483 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 4,205 6,522 6,801 7,272 7,033 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 4,222 (3,920 ) (2,420 ) (5,400 ) (4,941 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 19,797 $ 20,295 $ 23,150 $ 21,587 $ 20,575 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 67,240 69,790 72,011 74,537 77,658 Weighted average common shares - diluted 67,276 69,817 72,037 74,556 77,680 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.61 % 0.98 % 1.05 % 1.09 % 1.01 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.66 % 0.98 % 1.04 % 1.15 % 1.04 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 924,133 $ 977,489 $ 1,005,762 $ 1,030,008 $ 1,054,198 Return on average equity (GAAP) 4.92 % 7.24 % 7.46 % 7.66 % 7.01 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 5.34 % 7.24 % 7.42 % 8.13 % 7.20 %





Kearny Financial Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 924,133 $ 977,489 $ 1,005,762 $ 1,030,008 $ 1,054,198 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (3,116 ) (3,282 ) (3,462 ) (3,641 ) (3,825 ) Total average tangible equity $ 710,122 $ 763,312 $ 791,405 $ 815,472 $ 839,478 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.40 % 9.27 % 9.49 % 9.67 % 8.81 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.95 % 9.27 % 9.43 % 10.26 % 9.04 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 33,612 $ 30,623 $ 29,670 $ 31,803 $ 31,986 Non-recurring transactions: Early contract termination (800 ) - - - - Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges - - (187 ) (1,711 ) (1,239 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 32,812 $ 30,623 $ 29,483 $ 30,092 $ 30,747 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.79 % 1.70 % 1.65 % 1.76 % 1.75 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.75 % 1.70 % 1.64 % 1.66 % 1.68 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 32,812 $ 30,623 $ 29,483 $ 30,092 $ 30,747 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 50,599 $ 47,727 $ 48,687 $ 49,590 $ 49,065 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 2,810 3,191 4,133 3,800 3,496 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities 563 (3 ) - (1 ) (313 ) Net effect of sale of other assets - - (356 ) - (205 ) Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 53,972 $ 50,915 $ 52,464 $ 53,389 $ 52,043 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 62.93 % 60.14 % 56.17 % 59.57 % 60.86 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.79 % 60.15 % 56.20 % 56.36 % 59.08 %





Kearny Financial Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Year Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data) 2022 2021 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 67,547 $ 63,233 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Early contract termination 568 - Bargain purchase gain - (3,053 ) Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans - 3,563 Merger-related expenses - 3,123 Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges 1,341 1,377 Net effect of sale and call of securities 397 (804 ) Debt extinguishment expenses - 558 Reversal of income tax valuation allowance - (535 ) Net effect of sale of other assets (251 ) (731 ) Adjusted net income $ 69,602 $ 66,731 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income: Net income (GAAP) $ 67,547 $ 63,233 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 24,800 21,263 Reversal of provision for credit losses (7,518 ) (1,121 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 84,829 $ 83,375 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 70,911 82,387 Weighted average common shares - diluted 70,933 82,391 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.95 $ 0.77 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.95 $ 0.77 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.98 $ 0.81 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.98 $ 0.81 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,282,370 $ 7,333,861 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.93 % 0.86 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.96 % 0.91 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 984,551 $ 1,091,393 Return on average equity (GAAP) 6.86 % 5.79 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 7.07 % 6.11 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 984,551 $ 1,091,393 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (3,377 ) (4,133 ) Total average tangible equity $ 770,279 $ 876,365 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 8.77 % 7.22 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 9.04 % 7.61 %





Kearny Financial Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Year Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2022 2021 Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 125,708 $ 125,885 Non-routine transactions: Early contract termination (800 ) - Merger-related expenses - (4,349 ) Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges (1,898 ) (1,961 ) Debt extinguishment expenses - (796 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 123,010 $ 118,779 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.73 % 1.72 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.69 % 1.62 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 123,010 $ 118,779 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 196,603 $ 188,234 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 13,934 21,026 Non-routine transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities 559 (1,144 ) Bargain purchase gain - (3,053 ) Net effect of sale of other assets (356 ) (1,042 ) Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 210,740 $ 204,021 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 59.71 % 60.16 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 58.37 % 58.22 %

