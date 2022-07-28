Global Photocatalytic Coatings Market to Reach US$ 19.68 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global photocatalytic coatings market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.14 million in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Photocatalytic Coatings Market:

Environmental benefits of photocatalytic coatings, such as titanium dioxide (TiO2), are suitable for a wide range of applications due to their ability to decompose a wide range of substances and materials in the air. Photocatalytic active coating systems can reduce environmental contaminations and clear the surface of various materials. Due to these factors, both the economic and technological importance of photocatalysis has increased considerably over the past decade. Improvements in performance have been strongly correlated to advances in nanotechnology. A variety of applications ranging from anti‐microbial, anti‐fogging and self‐cleaning surfaces, through to air purification, water and solar induced hydrogen production, have been developed and many of these have made their way into commercial products.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global photocatalytic coatings market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030). Titanium dioxide finds its broad application in self-cleaning and, therefore, is widely used in paint and coatings, building materials, and plastics which account for more than 80% of the consumption worldwide, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Photocatalytic coatings greatly benefit building maintenance, especially for skyscrapers, as they reduce the need for costly surface cleaning. Various types of surfaces with TiO2 can be covered to make them self-cleaning under sunlight as well as room light. Thus, surfaces based on ceramics, paints, glass, cementitious materials containing active photocatalytic titania nanoparticles have widespread applications to create environmentally clean areas within their proximity.

Photocatalytic coatings used to curb the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses. Photocatalytic coating are used in hospitals, acute care facilities, senior care facilities, schools, arenas, child-care facilities, and other facilities to reduce the spread of airborne toxins and allergens, such as COVID-19 and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings are a significant market for nanoparticulate titanium dioxide (TiO2). Nano-TiO2 surfaces coated with 10-20nm layer of TiO2 are commercially available and have been used in mainly in the European and Japanese market in air and water purification, self-cleaning glass, concrete products and a variety of coatings applications.

Mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations, new product launch, and business expansions are the key strategies adopted by key players to retain their market share. For instance, Saint-Gobain,company that designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility and industrial markets, manufacture SHEERFILL Architectural Membrane’s TiO2 based photocatalytic coating technology.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global photocatalytic coatings market include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, KoN Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., Photocatalytic Coatings Ltd, Alpha Coatings, KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., Saint-Gobain, PURETi Group, LLC, Sto SE & Co. KGaA, Eco Active Solutions

Market Segmentation:

Global Photocatalytic Coatings Market, By Coatings Type: Titanium dioxide (TnO2) Zinc oxide (ZnO) Others

Global Photocatalytic Coatings Market, By Thickness Type: <10nm 10-20nm 20-30nm >30nm

Global Photocatalytic Coatings Market, By Application: Concrete Building panels Glass Ceramics Painted surfaces Others

Global Photocatalytic Coatings Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Country/Region: Middle East Africa





