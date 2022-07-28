CYH Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Community Health Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Community Health Systems, Inc. (“Community Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On July 27, 2022, Community Health reported Q2 non-GAAP EPS of -$2.52, compared to a net income of $0.23 per share a year ago. The company also said it now expects a loss per share for 2022 in the range of $1.65 to $2.55, compared to guidance provided in its Q1 report in April in which it said it expected a net income per share of $0.75 to $1.30. Following this news, Community Health stock was trading down over 35% in early morning trading on July 28, 2022.

