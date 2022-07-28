USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

MIAMI, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank, reported net income of $5.3 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with net income of $4.1 million or $0.64 and $0.13 per diluted share for Class A and Class B common stock, respectively, for the same period in 2021. On December 21, 2021, the Company agreed to exchange all the outstanding shares of Class B common stock for Class A common stock at a ratio of 1 share of Class A common stock for each 5 shares of Class B common stock. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s only class of securities issued and outstanding was Class A common stock.

“Second quarter results demonstrated continued solid performance by our USCB team members. Total assets exceeded $2.0 billion for the first time, loans grew 19.9% from June 30, 2021, our net interest margin expanded to 3.37%, operating expenses remained in line with an efficiency ratio of 55.34%, and credit quality remains pristine. We are pleased with our profitability metrics and believe we will be able to continue to successfully execute on our strategy that delivers improved performance in the years to come,” said Luis de la Aguilera, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

  • Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 1.08% compared to 0.98% for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 11.38% compared to 9.74% for the second quarter of 2021.

  • The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 55.34% an improvement as compared to 62.00% for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Net interest margin increased to 3.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.14% for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $15.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $3.2 million or 25.4% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher loan and investment securities income.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $2.0 billion at June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $349.1 million or 20.9% from June 30, 2021.

  • Total loans were $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $227.6 million or 19.9% from June 30, 2021.

  • Total deposits were $1.7 billion at June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $299.9 million or 20.8% from June 30, 2021.

  • Total stockholders’ equity was $180.1 million at June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $13.8 million or 8.3% from June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

  • The allowance for credit losses increased by $938 thousand to $15.8 million at June 30, 2022 from $14.9 million at June 30, 2021.

  • The allowance for credit losses represented 1.15% of total loans at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.30% at June 30, 2021.

  • Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.00% at June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

  • Non-interest income was $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $101 thousand or 6.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

  • Non-interest expense was $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $8.7 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $877 thousand or 10.1%. The increase was primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits due to new hires and salary compensation.

Capital

  • The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), exceeded all regulatory capital requirements and remained significantly above “well-capitalized” guidelines. As of June 30, 2022, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.74% and 13.67%, respectively.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (866) 374-5140 (U.S. toll-free) and use conference code 31578788.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on results of operations and financial condition from expected developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;
  • the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on us, our employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts of the pandemic and related government stimulus programs;
  • our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;
  • the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;
  • the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control environment;
  • our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;
  • legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the effects of the forthcoming implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;
  • the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate;
  • the concentration of ownership of our Class A common stock;
  • fluctuations in the price of our Class A common stock;
  • our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;
  • inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, market, and monetary fluctuations;
  • increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate margin;
  • the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and
  • other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC and, for periods prior to the completion of the bank holding company reorganization in December 2021, the Bank filed with the FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

You should assume that all numbers are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
              
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2022  2021 2022 2021 
Interest income:             
Loans, including fees$14,053  $11,538  $27,035  $23,406 
Investment securities 2,510   1,968   4,839   3,812 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 121   23   152   39 
Total interest income 16,684   13,529   32,026   27,257 
Interest expense:             
Interest-bearing deposits 17   15   33   29 
Savings and money markets accounts 615   523   1,166   1,071 
Time deposits 271   379   530   933 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 139   138   276   275 
Total interest expense 1,042   1,055   2,005   2,308 
Net interest income before provision for credit losses 15,642   12,474   30,021   24,949 
Provision for credit losses 705   -   705   (160)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,937   12,474   29,316   25,109 
Non-interest income:             
Service fees 1,083   903   1,983   1,792 
Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net (3)  187   18   249 
Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 22   23   356   987 
Loan settlement -   -   161   - 
Other non-interest income 515   403   1,044   809 
Total non-interest income 1,617   1,516   3,562   3,837 
Non-interest expense:             
Salaries and employee benefits 5,913   5,213   11,788   10,491 
Occupancy 1,251   1,411   2,521   2,798 
Regulatory assessment and fees 226   195   439   373 
Consulting and legal fees 398   373   915   558 
Network and information technology services 448   332   835   840 
Other operating expense 1,315   1,150   2,665   2,291 
Total non-interest expense 9,551   8,674   19,163   17,351 
Net income before income tax expense 7,003   5,316   13,715   11,595 
Income tax expense 1,708   1,263   3,566   2,761 
Net income 5,295   4,053   10,149   8,834 
Preferred stock dividend -   754   -   1,535 
Net income available to common stockholders$5,295  $3,299  $10,149  $7,299 
Allocation of net income per common stock class: (1)             
Class A$5,295  $2,509  $10,149  $5,551 
Class B$-  $790  $-  $1,747 
Per share information: (1)             
Class A common stock (2)             
Net income per share, basic$0.26  $0.65  $0.51  $1.43 
Net income per share, diluted$0.26  $0.64  $0.50  $1.41 
Class B common stock             
Net income per share, basic$-  $0.13  $-  $0.29 
Net income per share, diluted$-  $0.13  $-  $0.29 
Weighted average shares outstanding:             
Class A common stock (2)             
Basic 20,000,753   3,889,469   19,997,869   3,889,469 
Diluted 20,171,261   3,933,636   20,192,918   3,933,636 
Class B common stock             
Basic -   6,121,052   -   6,121,052 
Diluted -   6,121,052   -   6,121,052 
              
(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the allocation of net income available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during the period. The income allocation is calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on an as-converted basis (20% per share equivalent to Class A common stock).
(2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the common stock outstanding, weighted average shares and net income per share for the Class A common stock have been adjusted to reflect the 1 for 5 reverse stock split that occurred in June 2021.
 


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
               
 As of or For the Three Months Ended
 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
Income statement data:              
Net interest income$15,642  $14,379  $14,076  $13,471  $12,474 
Provision for credit losses 705   -   -   -   - 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,937   14,379   14,076   13,471   12,474 
Service fees 1,083   900   961   856   903 
Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net (3)  21   35   (70)  187 
Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 22   334   107   532   23 
Gain on sale of other assets -   -   983   -   - 
Loan settlement -   161   -   2,500   - 
Other income 515   529   558   399   403 
Total non-interest income 1,617   1,945   2,644   4,217   1,516 
Salaries and employee benefits 5,913   5,875   5,634   5,313   5,213 
Occupancy 1,251   1,270   1,267   1,192   1,411 
Regulatory assessment and fees 226   213   93   317   195 
Consulting and legal fees 398   517   539   357   373 
Network and information technology services 448   387   268   358   332 
Other operating expense 1,315   1,350   1,518   1,470   1,150 
Total non-interest expenses 9,551   9,612   9,319   9,007   8,674 
Net income before income tax expense 7,003   6,712   7,401   8,681   5,316 
Income tax expense 1,708   1,858   1,751   2,088   1,263 
Net income 5,295   4,854   5,650   6,593   4,053 
Preferred stock dividend -   -   -   542   754 
Exchange and redemption of preferred shares -   -   -   89,585   - 
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders$5,295  $4,854  $5,650  $(83,534) $3,299 
Allocation of net income (loss) per common stock class: (1)              
Class A$5,295  $4,854  $5,650  $(77,278) $2,509 
Class B$-  $-  $-  $(6,256) $790 
Per share information:              
Class A common stock (2)              
Net income (loss) per share, basic$0.26  $0.24  $0.30  $(5.11) $0.65 
Net income (loss) per share, diluted$0.26  $0.24  $0.30  $(5.11) $0.64 
Class B common stock              
Net income (loss) per share, basic$-  $-  $-  $(1.02) $0.13 
Net income (loss) per share, diluted$-  $-  $-  $(1.02) $0.13 
Balance sheet data (at period-end):              
Cash and cash equivalents$83,272  $94,113  $46,228  $69,597  $47,117 
Securities available-for-sale$339,464  $392,214  $401,542  $328,171  $395,804 
Securities held-to-maturity$116,671  $122,361  $122,658  $99,866  $- 
Total securities$456,135  $514,575  $524,200  $428,037  $395,804 
Loans held for investment (3)$1,372,733  $1,258,388  $1,190,081  $1,176,412  $1,145,095 
Allowance for credit losses$(15,786) $(15,074) $(15,057) $(14,900) $(14,848)
Total assets$2,016,086  $1,967,252  $1,853,939  $1,755,011  $1,667,005 
Non-interest-bearing deposits$653,708  $656,622  $605,425  $570,091  $555,993 
Interest-bearing deposits$1,085,012  $1,056,672  $984,954  $914,498  $882,783 
Total deposits$1,738,720  $1,713,294  $1,590,379  $1,484,589  $1,438,776 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings$66,000  $36,000  $36,000  $36,000  $36,000 
Total liabilities$1,836,018  $1,775,213  $1,650,042  $1,553,093  $1,500,703 
Total stockholders' equity$180,068  $192,039  $203,897  $201,918  $166,302 
Capital ratios:(4)              
Leverage ratio 9.43%  9.47%  9.55%  9.69%  7.91%
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.65%  13.35%  13.70%  13.85%  9.24%
Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.65%  13.35%  13.70%  13.85%  11.44%
Total risk-based capital 13.74%  14.49%  14.92%  15.10%  12.69%
               
(1) The allocation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during each period. The income (loss) allocation is calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on an as-converted basis (20% per share equivalent to Class A common stock).
(2) The quarter ended June 30, 2021 was adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split.
(3) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.
(4) The Company was formed during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. As such, the capital ratios for Q2 2022, Q1 2022 and Q4 2021 are for the Company and for Q3 2021 and prior are for the Bank. The Company, as a small bank holding company, is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.
 


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
               
 As of or For the Three Months Ended
 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
Average balance sheet data:              
Cash and cash equivalents$80,254  $99,911  $87,819  $116,622  $108,028 
Securities available-for-sale$370,933  $385,748  $374,589  $346,407  $382,990 
Securities held-to-maturity$120,130  $122,381  $114,108  $51,238  $- 
Total securities$491,063  $508,129  $488,697  $397,645  $382,990 
Loans held for investment(1)$1,296,476  $1,211,432  $1,158,755  $1,144,275  $1,088,492 
Total assets$1,968,381  $1,913,484  $1,828,037  $1,741,423  $1,660,060 
Interest-bearing deposits$1,071,709  $1,023,844  $958,241  $912,330  $896,271 
Non-interest-bearing deposits$644,975  $626,400  $603,735  $564,928  $535,894 
Total deposits$1,716,684  $1,650,244  $1,561,976  $1,477,258  $1,432,165 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings$36,330  $36,011  $36,000  $36,000  $36,000 
Total liabilities$1,781,784  $1,711,624  $1,625,675  $1,546,414  $1,493,129 
Total stockholders' equity$186,597  $201,860  $202,362  $195,009  $166,931 
Performance ratios:              
Return on average assets (2) 1.08%  1.03%  1.23%  1.50%  0.98%
Return on average equity (2) 11.38%  9.75%  11.08%  13.41%  9.74%
Net interest margin (2) 3.37%  3.22%  3.19%  3.19%  3.14%
Non-interest income to average assets (2) 0.33%  0.41%  0.57%  0.96%  0.37%
Efficiency ratio (3) 55.34%  58.88%  55.74%  50.92%  62.00%
Loans by type (at period end): (4)              
Residential real estate$203,662  $204,317  $201,359  $201,124  $213,575 
Commercial real estate$843,445  $782,072  $704,988  $693,469  $673,944 
Commercial and industrial$131,271  $134,832  $146,592  $137,486  $155,440 
Foreign banks$84,770  $63,985  $59,491  $58,839  $62,042 
Consumer and other$109,250  $73,765  $79,229  $87,515  $43,979 
Asset quality data:              
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.15%  1.20%  1.27%  1.27%  1.30%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans -%  -%  1,265%  82,778%  74,240%
Non-accrual loans less non-accrual TDRs -   -   1,190   -   - 
Non-accrual TDRs -   -   -   18   20 
Loans- over 90 days past due and accruing -   -   -   -   - 
Total non-performing loans(5) -   -   1,190   18   20 
Non-performing loans to total loans -%  -%  0.10%  0.00%  0.00%
Non-performing assets to total assets -%  -%  0.06%  0.00%  0.00%
Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans (2) (0.00)%  (0.01)%  (0.05)%  (0.02)%  0.06%
Net charge-offs (recovery of) credit losses (7)  (17)  (157)  (51)  160 
Interest rates and yields:(2)              
Loans 4.35%  4.35%  4.32%  4.29%  4.19%
Investment securities 2.04%  1.85%  1.81%  1.86%  2.04%
Total interest-earning assets 3.60%  3.43%  3.41%  3.43%  3.41%
Deposits 0.21%  0.20%  0.21%  0.22%  0.26%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements 1.53%  1.54%  1.51%  1.52%  1.52%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.38%  0.37%  0.38%  0.40%  0.45%
Other information:              
Full-time equivalent employees 192   190   187   184   183 
               
(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.
(4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs.
(5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same for the dates presented since there were no impaired investments or other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.
 


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
                
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2022 2021
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate (1) Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate (1)
Assets               
Interest-earning assets:               
Loans (2)$1,296,476 $14,053 4.35% $1,088,492 $11,538 4.19%
Investment securities (3) 493,352  2,510 2.04%  385,090  1,968 2.04%
Other interest-earnings assets 69,503  121 0.70%  101,134  23 0.09%
Total interest-earning assets 1,859,331  16,684 3.60%  1,574,716  13,529 3.41%
Non-interest-earning assets 109,050       85,344     
Total assets$1,968,381      $1,660,060     
Liabilities and stockholders' equity               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
Interest-bearing demand deposits$66,349  17 0.10% $52,620  15 0.11%
Saving and money market deposits 781,076  615 0.32%  607,752  523 0.35%
Time deposits 224,284  271 0.48%  235,899  379 0.65%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,071,709  903 0.34%  896,271  917 0.41%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements 36,330  139 1.53%  36,000  138 1.52%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,108,039  1,042 0.38%  932,271  1,055 0.45%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 644,975       535,894     
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 28,770       24,964     
Total liabilities 1,781,784       1,493,129     
Stockholders' equity 186,597       166,931     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,968,381      $1,660,060     
Net interest income   $15,642      $12,474  
Net interest spread (4)      3.22%       2.96%
Net interest margin (5)      3.37%       3.14%
                
(1) Annualized.
(2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock.
(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.
 


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
               
 As of or For the Three Months Ended
 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:              
Net income$5,295  $4,854  $5,650  $6,593  $4,053 
Plus: Provision for income taxes 1,708   1,858   1,751   2,088   1,263 
Plus: Provision for credit losses 705   -   -   -   - 
PTPP income$7,708  $6,712  $7,401  $8,681  $5,316 
               
PTPP return on average assets:              
PTPP income$7,708  $6,712  $7,401  $8,681  $5,316 
Average assets$1,968,381  $1,913,484  $1,828,037  $1,741,423  $1,660,060 
PTPP return on average assets (1) 1.57%  1.42%  1.61%  1.98%  1.28%
               
Operating net income:              
Net income$5,295  $4,854  $5,650  $6,593  $4,053 
Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (3)  21   35   (70)  187 
Less: Tax effect on sale of securities 1   (5)  (9)  17   (46)
Operating net income$5,297  $4,838  $5,624  $6,646  $3,912 
               
Operating PTPP Income:              
PTPP income$7,708  $6,712  $7,401  $8,681  $5,316 
Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (3)  21   35   (70)  187 
Operating PTPP income$7,711  $6,691  $7,366  $8,751  $5,129 
               
Operating PTPP return on average assets:              
Operating PTPP income$7,711  $6,691  $7,366  $8,751  $5,129 
Average assets$1,968,381  $1,913,484  $1,828,037  $1,741,423  $1,660,060 
Operating PTPP return on average assets (1) 1.57%  1.42%  1.60%  1.99%  1.24%
               
Operating return on average assets:              
Operating net income$5,297  $4,838  $5,624  $6,646  $3,912 
Average assets$1,968,381  $1,913,484  $1,828,037  $1,741,423  $1,660,060 
Operating return on average assets (1) 1.08%  1.03%  1.22%  1.51%  0.95%
               
(1) Annualized.
 


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
               
 As of or For the Three Months Ended
 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
Tangible book value per common share (at period-end):(1)              
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)$180,068 $192,039 $203,897 $201,918  $166,302
Less: Intangible assets -  -  -  -   -
Less: Preferred stock -  -  -  -   24,616
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)$180,068 $192,039 $203,897 $201,918  $141,686
Total shares issued and outstanding (at period-end):(2)              
Class A common shares 20,000,753  20,000,753  19,991,753  18,767,541   3,889,469
Class B common shares -  -  -  1,224,212   1,224,212
Total common shares issued and outstanding 20,000,753  20,000,753  19,991,753  19,991,753   5,113,681
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)$9.00 $9.60 $10.20 $10.10  $27.71
                    
Operating net income available to common stockholders:(1)              
Net income (GAAP)$5,295 $4,854 $5,650 $6,593  $4,053
Less: Preferred dividends -  -  -  542   754
Less: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares -  -  -  89,585   -
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP) 5,295  4,854  5,650  (83,534)  3,299
Add back: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares -  -  -  89,585   -
Operating net income avail. to common stock (non-GAAP)$5,295 $4,854 $5,650 $6,051  $3,299
Allocation of operating net income per common stock class:                   
Class A common stock$5,295 $4,854 $5,650 $5,598  $2,509
Class B common stock$- $- $- $453  $790
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Class A common stock                   
Basic 20,000,753  19,994,953  18,913,914  15,121,460   3,889,469
Diluted 20,171,261  20,109,783  19,023,686  15,187,729   3,933,636
Class B common stock              
Basic -  -  -  6,121,052   6,121,052
Diluted -  -  -  6,121,052   6,121,052
Diluted EPS: (4) (5)                   
Class A common stock              
Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP)$0.26 $0.24 $0.30 $(5.11) $0.64
Add back: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares -  -  -  5.48   -
Operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP)$0.26 $0.24 $0.30 $0.37  $0.64
Class B common stock              
Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP)$- $- $- $(1.02) $0.13
Add back: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares -  -  -  1.09   -
Operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP)$- $- $- $0.07  $0.13
               
(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.
(2) During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, 47,473 shares of Class C preferred stock and 11,061,552 shares of Class D preferred stock were converted into 10,278,072 shares of Class A common stock. Additionally, the Bank closed on the initial public offering of its Class A common stock on July 27, 2021, in which it issued 4,600,000 shares of Class A common stock. As such, the total shares issued and outstanding of Class A common stock was 18,767,541 shares at September 30, 2021.
(3) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.
(4) During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share as the inclusion of all potential common shares outstanding would have been antidilutive.  
(5) During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into agreements with the Class B common shareholders to exchange all outstanding Class B non-voting common stock for Class A voting common stock at a ratio of 1 share of Class A common stock for each 5 shares of Class B non-voting common stock. In calculating net income (loss) per diluted share for the prior quarters presented, the allocation of operating net income available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during each period. The operating net income allocation was calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on an as-converted basis.
 