USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

MIAMI, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank, reported net income of $5.3 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with net income of $4.1 million or $0.64 and $0.13 per diluted share for Class A and Class B common stock, respectively, for the same period in 2021. On December 21, 2021, the Company agreed to exchange all the outstanding shares of Class B common stock for Class A common stock at a ratio of 1 share of Class A common stock for each 5 shares of Class B common stock. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s only class of securities issued and outstanding was Class A common stock.



“Second quarter results demonstrated continued solid performance by our USCB team members. Total assets exceeded $2.0 billion for the first time, loans grew 19.9% from June 30, 2021, our net interest margin expanded to 3.37%, operating expenses remained in line with an efficiency ratio of 55.34%, and credit quality remains pristine. We are pleased with our profitability metrics and believe we will be able to continue to successfully execute on our strategy that delivers improved performance in the years to come,” said Luis de la Aguilera, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 1.08% compared to 0.98% for the second quarter of 2021.





Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 11.38% compared to 9.74% for the second quarter of 2021.





The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 55.34% an improvement as compared to 62.00% for the second quarter of 2021.





Net interest margin increased to 3.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.14% for the second quarter of 2021.





Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $15.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $3.2 million or 25.4% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher loan and investment securities income.



Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.0 billion at June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $349.1 million or 20.9% from June 30, 2021.





Total loans were $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $227.6 million or 19.9% from June 30, 2021.





Total deposits were $1.7 billion at June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $299.9 million or 20.8% from June 30, 2021.





Total stockholders’ equity was $180.1 million at June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $13.8 million or 8.3% from June 30, 2021.



Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses increased by $938 thousand to $15.8 million at June 30, 2022 from $14.9 million at June 30, 2021.





The allowance for credit losses represented 1.15% of total loans at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.30% at June 30, 2021.





Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.00% at June 30, 2022 and 2021.



Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

Non-interest income was $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $101 thousand or 6.7% compared to the same period in 2021.





Non-interest expense was $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $8.7 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $877 thousand or 10.1%. The increase was primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits due to new hires and salary compensation.



Capital

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), exceeded all regulatory capital requirements and remained significantly above “well-capitalized” guidelines. As of June 30, 2022, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.74% and 13.67%, respectively.



Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (866) 374-5140 (U.S. toll-free) and use conference code 31578788.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on results of operations and financial condition from expected developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on us, our employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts of the pandemic and related government stimulus programs;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control environment;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the effects of the forthcoming implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;

the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate;

the concentration of ownership of our Class A common stock;

fluctuations in the price of our Class A common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, market, and monetary fluctuations;

increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate margin;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and

other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC and, for periods prior to the completion of the bank holding company reorganization in December 2021, the Bank filed with the FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

You should assume that all numbers are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 14,053 $ 11,538 $ 27,035 $ 23,406 Investment securities 2,510 1,968 4,839 3,812 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 121 23 152 39 Total interest income 16,684 13,529 32,026 27,257 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 17 15 33 29 Savings and money markets accounts 615 523 1,166 1,071 Time deposits 271 379 530 933 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 139 138 276 275 Total interest expense 1,042 1,055 2,005 2,308 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 15,642 12,474 30,021 24,949 Provision for credit losses 705 - 705 (160 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,937 12,474 29,316 25,109 Non-interest income: Service fees 1,083 903 1,983 1,792 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net (3 ) 187 18 249 Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 22 23 356 987 Loan settlement - - 161 - Other non-interest income 515 403 1,044 809 Total non-interest income 1,617 1,516 3,562 3,837 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,913 5,213 11,788 10,491 Occupancy 1,251 1,411 2,521 2,798 Regulatory assessment and fees 226 195 439 373 Consulting and legal fees 398 373 915 558 Network and information technology services 448 332 835 840 Other operating expense 1,315 1,150 2,665 2,291 Total non-interest expense 9,551 8,674 19,163 17,351 Net income before income tax expense 7,003 5,316 13,715 11,595 Income tax expense 1,708 1,263 3,566 2,761 Net income 5,295 4,053 10,149 8,834 Preferred stock dividend - 754 - 1,535 Net income available to common stockholders $ 5,295 $ 3,299 $ 10,149 $ 7,299 Allocation of net income per common stock class: (1) Class A $ 5,295 $ 2,509 $ 10,149 $ 5,551 Class B $ - $ 790 $ - $ 1,747 Per share information: (1) Class A common stock (2) Net income per share, basic $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 0.51 $ 1.43 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.64 $ 0.50 $ 1.41 Class B common stock Net income per share, basic $ - $ 0.13 $ - $ 0.29 Net income per share, diluted $ - $ 0.13 $ - $ 0.29 Weighted average shares outstanding: Class A common stock (2) Basic 20,000,753 3,889,469 19,997,869 3,889,469 Diluted 20,171,261 3,933,636 20,192,918 3,933,636 Class B common stock Basic - 6,121,052 - 6,121,052 Diluted - 6,121,052 - 6,121,052 (1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the allocation of net income available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during the period. The income allocation is calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on an as-converted basis (20% per share equivalent to Class A common stock). (2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the common stock outstanding, weighted average shares and net income per share for the Class A common stock have been adjusted to reflect the 1 for 5 reverse stock split that occurred in June 2021.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Income statement data: Net interest income $ 15,642 $ 14,379 $ 14,076 $ 13,471 $ 12,474 Provision for credit losses 705 - - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,937 14,379 14,076 13,471 12,474 Service fees 1,083 900 961 856 903 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net (3 ) 21 35 (70 ) 187 Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 22 334 107 532 23 Gain on sale of other assets - - 983 - - Loan settlement - 161 - 2,500 - Other income 515 529 558 399 403 Total non-interest income 1,617 1,945 2,644 4,217 1,516 Salaries and employee benefits 5,913 5,875 5,634 5,313 5,213 Occupancy 1,251 1,270 1,267 1,192 1,411 Regulatory assessment and fees 226 213 93 317 195 Consulting and legal fees 398 517 539 357 373 Network and information technology services 448 387 268 358 332 Other operating expense 1,315 1,350 1,518 1,470 1,150 Total non-interest expenses 9,551 9,612 9,319 9,007 8,674 Net income before income tax expense 7,003 6,712 7,401 8,681 5,316 Income tax expense 1,708 1,858 1,751 2,088 1,263 Net income 5,295 4,854 5,650 6,593 4,053 Preferred stock dividend - - - 542 754 Exchange and redemption of preferred shares - - - 89,585 - Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 5,295 $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ (83,534 ) $ 3,299 Allocation of net income (loss) per common stock class: (1) Class A $ 5,295 $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ (77,278 ) $ 2,509 Class B $ - $ - $ - $ (6,256 ) $ 790 Per share information: Class A common stock (2) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ (5.11 ) $ 0.65 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ (5.11 ) $ 0.64 Class B common stock Net income (loss) per share, basic $ - $ - $ - $ (1.02 ) $ 0.13 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ - $ - $ - $ (1.02 ) $ 0.13 Balance sheet data (at period-end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,272 $ 94,113 $ 46,228 $ 69,597 $ 47,117 Securities available-for-sale $ 339,464 $ 392,214 $ 401,542 $ 328,171 $ 395,804 Securities held-to-maturity $ 116,671 $ 122,361 $ 122,658 $ 99,866 $ - Total securities $ 456,135 $ 514,575 $ 524,200 $ 428,037 $ 395,804 Loans held for investment (3) $ 1,372,733 $ 1,258,388 $ 1,190,081 $ 1,176,412 $ 1,145,095 Allowance for credit losses $ (15,786 ) $ (15,074 ) $ (15,057 ) $ (14,900 ) $ (14,848 ) Total assets $ 2,016,086 $ 1,967,252 $ 1,853,939 $ 1,755,011 $ 1,667,005 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 653,708 $ 656,622 $ 605,425 $ 570,091 $ 555,993 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,085,012 $ 1,056,672 $ 984,954 $ 914,498 $ 882,783 Total deposits $ 1,738,720 $ 1,713,294 $ 1,590,379 $ 1,484,589 $ 1,438,776 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings $ 66,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 Total liabilities $ 1,836,018 $ 1,775,213 $ 1,650,042 $ 1,553,093 $ 1,500,703 Total stockholders' equity $ 180,068 $ 192,039 $ 203,897 $ 201,918 $ 166,302 Capital ratios:(4) Leverage ratio 9.43 % 9.47 % 9.55 % 9.69 % 7.91 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.65 % 13.35 % 13.70 % 13.85 % 9.24 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.65 % 13.35 % 13.70 % 13.85 % 11.44 % Total risk-based capital 13.74 % 14.49 % 14.92 % 15.10 % 12.69 % (1) The allocation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during each period. The income (loss) allocation is calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on an as-converted basis (20% per share equivalent to Class A common stock). (2) The quarter ended June 30, 2021 was adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split. (3) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (4) The Company was formed during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. As such, the capital ratios for Q2 2022, Q1 2022 and Q4 2021 are for the Company and for Q3 2021 and prior are for the Bank. The Company, as a small bank holding company, is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Average balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,254 $ 99,911 $ 87,819 $ 116,622 $ 108,028 Securities available-for-sale $ 370,933 $ 385,748 $ 374,589 $ 346,407 $ 382,990 Securities held-to-maturity $ 120,130 $ 122,381 $ 114,108 $ 51,238 $ - Total securities $ 491,063 $ 508,129 $ 488,697 $ 397,645 $ 382,990 Loans held for investment(1) $ 1,296,476 $ 1,211,432 $ 1,158,755 $ 1,144,275 $ 1,088,492 Total assets $ 1,968,381 $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 $ 1,741,423 $ 1,660,060 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,071,709 $ 1,023,844 $ 958,241 $ 912,330 $ 896,271 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 644,975 $ 626,400 $ 603,735 $ 564,928 $ 535,894 Total deposits $ 1,716,684 $ 1,650,244 $ 1,561,976 $ 1,477,258 $ 1,432,165 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings $ 36,330 $ 36,011 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 Total liabilities $ 1,781,784 $ 1,711,624 $ 1,625,675 $ 1,546,414 $ 1,493,129 Total stockholders' equity $ 186,597 $ 201,860 $ 202,362 $ 195,009 $ 166,931 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (2) 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.23 % 1.50 % 0.98 % Return on average equity (2) 11.38 % 9.75 % 11.08 % 13.41 % 9.74 % Net interest margin (2) 3.37 % 3.22 % 3.19 % 3.19 % 3.14 % Non-interest income to average assets (2) 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.57 % 0.96 % 0.37 % Efficiency ratio (3) 55.34 % 58.88 % 55.74 % 50.92 % 62.00 % Loans by type (at period end): (4) Residential real estate $ 203,662 $ 204,317 $ 201,359 $ 201,124 $ 213,575 Commercial real estate $ 843,445 $ 782,072 $ 704,988 $ 693,469 $ 673,944 Commercial and industrial $ 131,271 $ 134,832 $ 146,592 $ 137,486 $ 155,440 Foreign banks $ 84,770 $ 63,985 $ 59,491 $ 58,839 $ 62,042 Consumer and other $ 109,250 $ 73,765 $ 79,229 $ 87,515 $ 43,979 Asset quality data: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.30 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans - % - % 1,265 % 82,778 % 74,240 % Non-accrual loans less non-accrual TDRs - - 1,190 - - Non-accrual TDRs - - - 18 20 Loans- over 90 days past due and accruing - - - - - Total non-performing loans(5) - - 1,190 18 20 Non-performing loans to total loans - % - % 0.10 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Non-performing assets to total assets - % - % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans (2) (0.00 )% (0.01 )% (0.05 )% (0.02 )% 0.06 % Net charge-offs (recovery of) credit losses (7 ) (17 ) (157 ) (51 ) 160 Interest rates and yields:(2) Loans 4.35 % 4.35 % 4.32 % 4.29 % 4.19 % Investment securities 2.04 % 1.85 % 1.81 % 1.86 % 2.04 % Total interest-earning assets 3.60 % 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.43 % 3.41 % Deposits 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.26 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 1.53 % 1.54 % 1.51 % 1.52 % 1.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.45 % Other information: Full-time equivalent employees 192 190 187 184 183 (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. (4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs. (5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same for the dates presented since there were no impaired investments or other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,296,476 $ 14,053 4.35 % $ 1,088,492 $ 11,538 4.19 % Investment securities (3) 493,352 2,510 2.04 % 385,090 1,968 2.04 % Other interest-earnings assets 69,503 121 0.70 % 101,134 23 0.09 % Total interest-earning assets 1,859,331 16,684 3.60 % 1,574,716 13,529 3.41 % Non-interest-earning assets 109,050 85,344 Total assets $ 1,968,381 $ 1,660,060 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 66,349 17 0.10 % $ 52,620 15 0.11 % Saving and money market deposits 781,076 615 0.32 % 607,752 523 0.35 % Time deposits 224,284 271 0.48 % 235,899 379 0.65 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,071,709 903 0.34 % 896,271 917 0.41 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 36,330 139 1.53 % 36,000 138 1.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,108,039 1,042 0.38 % 932,271 1,055 0.45 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 644,975 535,894 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 28,770 24,964 Total liabilities 1,781,784 1,493,129 Stockholders' equity 186,597 166,931 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,968,381 $ 1,660,060 Net interest income $ 15,642 $ 12,474 Net interest spread (4) 3.22 % 2.96 % Net interest margin (5) 3.37 % 3.14 % (1) Annualized. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income: Net income $ 5,295 $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ 6,593 $ 4,053 Plus: Provision for income taxes 1,708 1,858 1,751 2,088 1,263 Plus: Provision for credit losses 705 - - - - PTPP income $ 7,708 $ 6,712 $ 7,401 $ 8,681 $ 5,316 PTPP return on average assets: PTPP income $ 7,708 $ 6,712 $ 7,401 $ 8,681 $ 5,316 Average assets $ 1,968,381 $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 $ 1,741,423 $ 1,660,060 PTPP return on average assets (1) 1.57 % 1.42 % 1.61 % 1.98 % 1.28 % Operating net income: Net income $ 5,295 $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ 6,593 $ 4,053 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (3 ) 21 35 (70 ) 187 Less: Tax effect on sale of securities 1 (5 ) (9 ) 17 (46 ) Operating net income $ 5,297 $ 4,838 $ 5,624 $ 6,646 $ 3,912 Operating PTPP Income: PTPP income $ 7,708 $ 6,712 $ 7,401 $ 8,681 $ 5,316 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (3 ) 21 35 (70 ) 187 Operating PTPP income $ 7,711 $ 6,691 $ 7,366 $ 8,751 $ 5,129 Operating PTPP return on average assets: Operating PTPP income $ 7,711 $ 6,691 $ 7,366 $ 8,751 $ 5,129 Average assets $ 1,968,381 $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 $ 1,741,423 $ 1,660,060 Operating PTPP return on average assets (1) 1.57 % 1.42 % 1.60 % 1.99 % 1.24 % Operating return on average assets: Operating net income $ 5,297 $ 4,838 $ 5,624 $ 6,646 $ 3,912 Average assets $ 1,968,381 $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 $ 1,741,423 $ 1,660,060 Operating return on average assets (1) 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.22 % 1.51 % 0.95 % (1) Annualized.



