Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on July 20, 2022 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on September 1, 2022 to common share record holders as of August 8, 2022.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 167 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.