First Western Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2022 Summary



Net income available to common shareholders of $4.5 million in Q2 2022, compared to $5.5 million in Q1 2022 and $6.3 million in Q2 2021

Diluted EPS of $0.46 in Q2 2022, compared to $0.57 in Q1 2022 and $0.76 in Q2 2021

Total income before non-interest expense of $26.6 million in Q2 2022, compared to $26.7 million in Q1 2022 and $23.7 million in Q2 2021

Total loans held for investment increased at annualized rate of 45.4%

Book value per common share increased to $24.06, or 1.6%, from $23.68 as of Q1 2022, and was up 14.5% from $21.01 as of Q2 2021



DENVER, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc., (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net income available to common shareholders was $4.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to $5.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, and $6.3 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We had a record quarter of loan production and loan growth as we continue to benefit from the stronger commercial banking platform we have built, the addition of new banking talent, and our expansion into new, attractive markets. Our strong loan growth enabled us to redeploy our excess liquidity into higher yielding earning assets and drive significant expansion in our net interest margin. As a result of the loan growth and margin expansion, we were able to generate a 10% increase in net interest income compared to the prior quarter and offset some of the weakness we experienced in non-interest income due to the challenging operating environment for the wealth management and mortgage banking industries.

“We expect many of the positive trends we experienced in the second quarter to continue in the second half of the year. Our loan pipeline remains very strong and is consistent with the size of the pipeline at the end of the first quarter. While we expect higher rates to begin impacting loan demand, particularly for commercial real estate loans, we believe our well diversified loan production platform will continue generating strong loan growth, while our asset sensitivity drives further expansion in our net interest margin. Combined with relatively stable expense levels and continued strong asset quality, we believe we are well positioned to deliver a higher level of earnings and returns over the remainder of the year,” said Mr. Wylie.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 20,138 $ 18,284 $ 14,223 Provision for loan losses 519 210 12 Total non-interest income 6,940 8,600 9,500 Total non-interest expense 20,583 19,358 15,523 Income before income taxes 5,976 7,316 8,188 Income tax expense 1,494 1,792 1,911 Net income available to common shareholders 4,482 5,524 6,277 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) 4,742 5,922 6,331 Basic earnings per common share 0.47 0.59 0.79 Adjusted basic earnings per common share(1) 0.50 0.63 0.80 Diluted earnings per common share 0.46 0.57 0.76 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.49 0.61 0.77 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.71 % 0.85 % 1.22 % Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)(1) 0.75 0.92 1.23 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 7.89 9.98 15.17 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)(1) 8.35 10.70 15.30 Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 9.16 11.57 17.47 Adjusted return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 9.69 12.41 17.62 Net interest margin 3.35 2.98 3.01 Efficiency ratio(1) 74.85 69.68 65.13





Operating Results for the Second Quarter 2022

Revenue

Gross revenue (1) remained flat for the second quarter of 2022, at $26.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Relative to the second quarter of 2021, gross revenue increased 13.5% from $23.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by growth in interest-earning assets.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $20.1 million, an increase of 10.1% from $18.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was due to an increase in yield on interest-earning assets due to the higher rate environment and the increase in average interest-earning assets resulting from strong loan growth in the second quarter of 2022, which drove an increase in average loans of $87.3 million, as well as an increase in net interest margin. We saw growth across most major loan categories with the largest increases in C&I and 1-4 family residential, as second quarter mortgage production was more heavily weighted towards loans that the Company retains in its loans held for investment portfolio.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased 41.6% from $14.2 million. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due to an increase in yield on interest-earning assets due to the higher rate environment and the increase in average interest-earning assets driven by an increase in average loans of $436.5 million compared to June 30, 2021, primarily a result of organic loan growth and the Teton Financial Services, Inc. (“Teton”) acquisition.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 increased 37 bps to 3.35% from 2.98% in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and a more favorable earning asset mix.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased to 3.60% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.20% in the first quarter of 2022 and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 0.29% in the second quarter of 2022, from 0.23% in the first quarter of 2022.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.01%, primarily due to increased yields and volume on total loans as a result of strong loan growth, the Teton acquisition, and rising rate environment.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $6.9 million, a decrease of 19.3% from $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. This was primarily due to a $1.3 million decrease in net gain on mortgage loans due to a reduction in the amount of mortgage loans originated for sale and a $0.4 million decrease in trust and investment management fees, which were negatively impacted by lower equity and fixed income market valuations.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, non-interest income decreased 26.9% from $9.5 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower mortgage segment activity driven by a 60.0% decline in refinance volume and a reduction in the amount of mortgage loans originated for sale, partially offset by higher bank fees and net gains on equity securities.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $20.6 million, an increase of 6.3% from $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits driven by increased mortgage commissions expense relating to the increase in portfolio mortgage production, additional sales headcount, and annual merit increases.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, non-interest expense increased 32.6% from $15.5 million. The increase is primarily due to the addition of Teton’s operations at the end of 2021 which increased salary and benefits as well as occupancy expenses.

The impact of the mergers and acquisition activity is as follows (in thousands):

As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders(1) Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,482 $ 5,524 $ 6,277 Plus: acquisition related expenses Salaries and employee benefits 152 229 — Professional services 274 112 70 Data processing(2) (93 ) 115 — Technology and information systems 4 — — Marketing 5 70 — Other 5 1 — Less: income tax impact 87 129 16 Adjusted net income available to shareholders(1) $ 4,742 $ 5,922 $ 6,331 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(1) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.57 $ 0.76 Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact 0.03 0.04 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.49 $ 0.61 $ 0.77





(2) Includes credit for avoided contract termination costs due to new contract terms.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 74.9% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 69.7% in the first quarter of 2022 and 65.1% in the second quarter of 2021.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing an effective tax rate of 25.0%, compared to 24.5% for the first quarter of 2022.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.15 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 11.3% from $1.93 billion as of March 31, 2022, and an increase of 36.7% from $1.57 billion as of June 30, 2021. The increase in total loans held for investment from March 31, 2022 was attributable to loan growth in our residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate portfolios. Excluding PPP loans, acquired loans, and loans accounted for under the fair value option, total loans held for investment were $1.83 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $244.2 million, or 15.4%, from the end of the prior quarter and an increase of $477.7 million, or 35.3%, from June 30, 2021.

PPP loans were $10.7 million as of June 30, 2022, a net decrease of 35.9% from $16.7 million as of March 31, 2022, and 89.6% from $103.1 million as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, there were $0.2 million remaining in net fees to be recognized upon forgiveness or repayment of PPP loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.17 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $2.27 billion as of March 31, 2022, and $1.68 billion as of June 30, 2021. The decrease in total deposits from March 31, 2022 was related to seasonal outflow related to tax payments, real estate acquisitions, and client operating cash outflows. The increase in total deposits from June 30, 2021 was related to $379.2 million in deposits added through the Teton acquisition and $111.7 million in remaining net growth.

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2022 decreased $46.6 million, or 8.2% annualized, from the first quarter of 2022 and increased $522.1 million, or 30.6%, from the second quarter of 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in total deposits from March 31, 2022 was related to seasonal outflow related to tax payments, real estate acquisitions, and client operating cash outflows. The year-over-year increase in average deposits was primarily attributable to the Teton acquisition and organic growth in non-interest bearing and interest checking accounts.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were $87.2 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $59.6 million from $27.6 million as of March 31, 2022, and a decrease of $33.5 million from $120.8 million as of June 30, 2021. The increase from March 31, 2022 is primarily driven by additional FHLB borrowings to support the strong loan growth in the quarter. The decrease from June 30, 2021 is primarily driven by paydowns on the Paycheck Protection Program Loan Facility (“PPPLF”) from the Federal Reserve, offset partially by additional FHLB borrowings to support the strong loan growth in the quarter. Borrowing from the PPPLF facility is expected to trend in the same direction as the balances of the PPP loans and the resulting net decrease in PPP loans drove the decrease to the PPPLF balance. As of June 30, 2022, the PPPLF had advances of $7.2 million compared to PPP loan balances of $10.7 million.

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management (“AUM”) decreased by $921.7 million during the second quarter to $6.28 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $7.20 billion as of March 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to unfavorable market conditions resulting in a decrease in the value of AUM balances. Total AUM decreased by $484.6 million compared to June 30, 2021 from $6.76 billion, which was primarily attributable to unfavorable market conditions throughout 2022 resulting in a decrease in the value of AUM balances.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $4.3 million, or 0.17% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022, compared to $4.3 million, or 0.17% of total assets, as of March 31, 2022 and $3.1 million, or 0.16% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to an immaterial provision in the second quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The provision recorded in the second quarter of 2022 represented general provisioning consistent with growth of the bank originated loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, and changes in the portfolio mix, partially offset by a release of specific reserve on an impaired loan. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company acquired a commercial property as partial reduction of the balance owed on an impaired loan and as a result, recorded other real estate owned in the amount of $0.4 million.

Capital

As of June 30, 2022, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

June 30, 2022 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.15 % Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 10.15 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.58 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.00 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.99 CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.99 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.75 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.65

Book value per common share increased 1.6% from $23.68 as of March 31, 2022 to $24.06 as of June 30, 2022, and was up 14.5% from $21.01 as of June 30, 2021.

Tangible book value per common share (1) increased 2.0% from $20.25 as of March 31, 2022 to $20.65 as of June 30, 2022, and was up 14.8% from $17.98 as of June 30, 2021.

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 20,318 $ 19,096 $ 15,287 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 346 — — Investment securities 418 337 169 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 549 232 92 Total interest and dividend income 21,631 19,665 15,548 Interest expense: Deposits 1,103 943 866 Other borrowed funds 390 438 459 Total interest expense 1,493 1,381 1,325 Net interest income 20,138 18,284 14,223 Less: provision for loan losses 519 210 12 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 19,619 18,074 14,211 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,784 5,168 5,009 Net gain on mortgage loans 1,152 2,494 3,914 Bank fees 601 689 394 Risk management and insurance fees 83 109 92 Income on company-owned life insurance 87 86 89 Net (loss)/gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (155 ) — — Unrealized gains/(losses) recognized on equity securities 299 (32 ) 2 Net gain on equity interests — 1 — Other 89 85 — Total non-interest income 6,940 8,600 9,500 Total income before non-interest expense 26,559 26,674 23,711 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,945 12,058 9,643 Occupancy and equipment 1,892 1,882 1,443 Professional services 2,027 1,526 1,370 Technology and information systems 1,076 1,046 904 Data processing 987 1,187 1,093 Marketing 428 557 398 Amortization of other intangible assets 77 77 4 Net (gain)/loss on assets held for sale (2 ) (1 ) — Other 1,153 1,026 668 Total non-interest expense 20,583 19,358 15,523 Income before income taxes 5,976 7,316 8,188 Income tax expense 1,494 1,792 1,911 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,482 $ 5,524 $ 6,277 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.59 $ 0.79 Diluted 0.46 0.57 0.76





June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 11,790 $ 5,961 $ 2,921 Federal funds sold 385 1,273 — Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 159,431 446,865 286,168 Total cash and cash equivalents 171,606 454,099 289,089 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value — 58,727 25,532 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $84,742 as of June 30, 2022) 87,029 — — Correspondent bank stock, at cost 4,352 1,617 2,053 Mortgage loans held for sale 26,202 33,663 48,563 Loans (includes $21,477, $6,380, and $0 measured at fair value, respectively) 2,146,394 1,923,825 1,571,060 Allowance for loan losses (14,357 ) (13,885 ) (12,552 ) Premises and equipment, net 24,236 23,539 5,885 Accrued interest receivable 7,884 6,969 5,986 Accounts receivable 5,192 6,445 4,923 Other receivables 4,575 2,841 1,056 Other real estate owned, net 378 — — Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 32,258 32,335 24,250 Deferred tax assets, net 7,662 7,540 5,742 Company-owned life insurance 15,976 15,889 15,626 Other assets 21,960 22,940 22,091 Assets held for sale 146 117 — Total assets $ 2,541,493 $ 2,576,661 $ 2,009,304 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 668,342 $ 654,401 $ 555,106 Interest-bearing 1,501,656 1,617,711 1,123,947 Total deposits 2,169,998 2,272,112 1,679,053 Borrowings: FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 87,223 27,576 120,762 Subordinated notes 32,553 32,523 24,261 Accrued interest payable 304 312 312 Other liabilities 23,391 20,872 16,930 Total liabilities 2,313,469 2,353,395 1,841,318 Shareholders' Equity Total shareholders’ equity 228,024 223,266 167,986 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,541,493 $ 2,576,661 $ 2,009,304





June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Loan Portfolio Cash, Securities and Other(1) $ 180,738 $ 235,221 $ 268,904 Consumer and Other(2) 47,855 36,578 22,003 Construction and Development 162,426 151,651 127,141 1-4 Family Residential 732,725 602,412 496,101 Non-Owner Occupied CRE 489,111 455,715 324,493 Owner Occupied CRE 224,597 212,401 178,847 Commercial and Industrial 312,696 237,144 155,526 Total loans held for investment 2,150,148 1,931,122 1,573,015 Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net(3) (3,754 ) (7,297 ) (1,955 ) Gross loans $ 2,146,394 $ 1,923,825 $ 1,571,060 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 26,202 $ 33,663 $ 48,563 Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 1,033,739 $ 1,108,315 $ 840,073 Time deposits 147,623 156,678 137,499 Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts 287,195 319,648 141,076 Savings accounts 33,099 33,070 5,299 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,501,656 1,617,711 1,123,947 Noninterest-bearing accounts 668,342 654,401 555,106 Total deposits $ 2,169,998 $ 2,272,112 $ 1,679,053





(1) Includes PPP loans of $10.7 million as of June 30, 2022, $16.7 million as of March 31, 2022, and $103.1 million as of June 30, 2021.

(2) Includes loans held for investment accounted for under fair value option of $21.1 million and $6.4 million as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

(3) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.

As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Average Balance Sheets Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 320,656 $ 474,593 $ 292,615 Federal funds sold 1,017 1,349 — Investment securities 69,320 55,739 26,474 Loans 2,010,024 1,922,770 1,573,553 Interest-earning assets 2,401,017 2,454,451 1,892,642 Mortgage loans held for sale 19,452 22,699 86,760 Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 2,420,469 2,477,150 1,979,402 Allowance for loan losses (13,257 ) (13,715 ) (12,540 ) Noninterest-earning assets 119,857 121,650 93,629 Total assets $ 2,527,069 $ 2,585,085 $ 2,060,491 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,547,901 $ 1,605,314 $ 1,165,734 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 20,815 33,104 148,869 Subordinated notes 32,533 32,939 24,252 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,601,249 1,671,357 1,338,855 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 679,531 668,705 539,613 Other liabilities 19,194 23,555 16,558 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 698,725 692,260 556,171 Total shareholders’ equity 227,095 221,468 165,465 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,527,069 $ 2,585,085 $ 2,060,491 Yields/Cost of funds (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 0.68 % 0.20 % 0.13 % Investment securities 2.41 2.42 2.55 Loans 4.11 3.97 3.89 Interest-earning assets 3.60 3.20 3.29 Mortgage loans held for sale 4.71 3.37 2.88 Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 3.61 3.21 3.27 Interest-bearing deposits 0.29 0.23 0.30 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 0.54 0.47 0.31 Subordinated notes 4.45 4.85 5.64 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.37 0.33 0.40 Net interest margin 3.35 2.98 3.01 Net interest rate spread 3.23 2.87 2.89





As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 3,931 $ 4,309 $ 3,120 Non-performing assets 4,309 4,309 3,120 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) 47 57 (1 ) Non-performing loans to total loans 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.20 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 0.17 0.16 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 365.23 322.23 402.31 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.67 0.72 0.80 Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP(1) 0.78 0.87 0.93 Net charge-offs to average loans(2) 0.00 0.00 0.00 Assets Under Management $ 6,277,588 $ 7,199,328 $ 6,762,179 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 24.06 $ 23.68 $ 21.01 Tangible book value per common share(1) 20.65 20.25 17.98 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 9,450,987 9,418,318 7,961,785 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 9,717,667 9,762,602 8,213,900 Shares outstanding at period end 9,478,710 9,430,007 7,994,832 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.15 % 11.11 % 10.68 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.15 11.11 10.68 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.58 13.81 13.45 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.00 7.67 7.75 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.99 % 12.01 % 11.03 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.99 12.01 11.03 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.75 12.82 11.99 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.65 8.27 7.98





(2) Value results in an immaterial amount.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Tangible Common Total shareholders' equity $ 228,024 $ 223,266 $ 167,986 Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net 32,258 32,335 24,250 Tangible common equity $ 195,766 $ 190,931 $ 143,736 Common shares outstanding, end of period 9,478,710 9,430,007 7,994,832 Tangible common book value per share $ 20.65 $ 20.25 $ 17.98 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,482 $ 5,524 $ 6,277 Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 9.16 % 11.57 % 17.47 % Efficiency Non-interest expense $ 20,583 $ 19,358 $ 15,523 Less: amortization 77 77 4 Less: acquisition related expenses 347 527 70 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 20,159 $ 18,754 $ 15,449 Total income before non-interest expense $ 26,559 $ 26,674 $ 23,711 Less: unrealized gains/(losses) recognized on equity securities 299 (32 ) 2 Less: net gain/(loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option (155 ) — — Less: net gain on equity interests — 1 — Plus: provision for loan losses 519 210 12 Gross revenue $ 26,934 $ 26,915 $ 23,721 Efficiency ratio 74.85 % 69.68 % 65.13 % Allowance to Bank Originated Loans Excluding PPP Total loans held for investment $ 2,150,148 $ 1,931,122 $ 1,573,015 Less: loans acquired 287,623 323,563 116,052 Less: bank originated PPP loans 9,053 13,109 102,359 Less: loans accounted for under fair value 21,149 6,368 — Bank originated loans excluding PPP $ 1,832,323 $ 1,588,082 $ 1,354,604 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,357 $ 13,885 $ 12,552 Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP 0.78 % 0.87 % 0.93 %



