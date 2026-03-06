First Western Trust Appoints Jeff Miller as Scottsdale Market President

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Trust, a subsidiary of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), announces the appointment of Jeff Miller as Scottsdale Market President. With more than 15 years of experience in commercial and private banking, Miller brings deep lending expertise, proven leadership, and strong ties to the Scottsdale community.

Miller joins First Western Trust following a senior leadership role at FirstBank, where he led commercial and consumer credit teams and supported business development across the Phoenix metro area. He is widely recognized for his strengths in real estate finance, commercial lending, and development banking, as well as his ability to build lasting client relationships built on trust and performance.

Drawn to First Western Trust’s personalized, holistic approach, Miller will focus on expanding the firm’s presence in Scottsdale by deepening relationships with business owners, executives, and wealth creators navigating increasingly complex financial needs.

A Scottsdale resident since 2010, Miller has been deeply engaged in the community. He serves as Chairman of the Board for the Scottsdale Police Foundation, Board Chair of the Scottsdale Public Art Advisory Board, and a board member of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jeff Miller commented:

“I'm extremely excited to join a talented group of leaders at First Western Trust, focused on providing best-in-class service to the Scottsdale community.”

Miller’s leadership aligns with First Western Trust’s model in Arizona: combining institutional depth with meaningful local engagement to support clients whose financial lives are evolving and expanding.

Scott Wylie, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of First Western Trust, noted,

“Jeff exemplifies the balance we value most—strong institutional expertise paired with meaningful engagement, serving as the local connector for our clientele in Arizona. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow our presence in Scottsdale and serve clients with increasingly complex financial needs.”

Jeff Miller holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Arizona State University and is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking, with additional executive education from Wharton Executive Education. He and his family remain actively involved in the Scottsdale community and look forward to continuing their engagement through civic, philanthropic, and cultural initiatives.

Serving the Greater Phoenix Market

While Miller will lead the firm’s Scottsdale office, First Western Trust serves high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners throughout the greater Phoenix region, including Phoenix and Paradise Valley. With local leadership and integrated banking, lending, and wealth management capabilities, the firm delivers sophisticated solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of Arizona’s most accomplished individuals and enterprises.

About First Western Trust

First Western Trust partners with clients at defining moments in their financial journeys, when success brings new complexity and the path forward is not always clear. By meeting clients where they are, the firm helps guide what comes next, often addressing challenges clients may not have anticipated.

Through a personalized, holistic approach, First Western Trust integrates banking, lending, and wealth management without silos, delivering thoughtful solutions and peace of mind through every stage of wealth.

Headquartered in Denver, First Western Trust serves high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners across the Western United States.

