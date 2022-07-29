Amundi: H1 2022 results

English French

Resilient earnings in an unfavourable market environment

A high level of net income1: €593m in H1

Resilient business activity: +€5bn inflows in H1

Results H1 2022: high level of net income and continued operational efficiency



Significant increase in net management fees (+12% vs. H1 2021 and +4.6% on a like-for-like basis 2 )

) Operational efficiency maintained (53% cost/income ratio 1 )

) High level of adjusted net income1: €593m



A resilient Q2 Resilient net management fees in an unfavourable environment

Lower performance fees, in line with market conditions

Stable operating expenses 1

Adjusted net income1 of €269m Business activity



A good 1st half: inflows3 of +€5.0bn, and +€11.0bn in MLT ex JVs4



Strong momentum in Retail (+€13.4bn in MLT assets 4, 5 )

) Limited outflows with Institutional clients: -€2.4bn in MLT assets 4,5

Outflows in treasury products 4 (-€27.6bn)

(-€27.6bn) Buoyant net inflows in the Asian JVs (+€21.5bn)



Q2: positive inflows3 of +€1.8bn



Retail: resilient activity (-€0.9bn in MLT assets 4,5 ),

), Institutionals: outflows of -€9.1bn (MLT assets 4,5 ), against a backdrop of derisking

), against a backdrop of derisking Almost stable activity in treasury products 4 (-€1.3bn)

(-€1.3bn) Strong business momentum in JVs (+€13.1bn)



Assets under management of €1,925bn at 30/06/2022

Paris, 29 July 2022

Amundi’s Board of Directors, chaired by Yves Perrier, convened on 28 July 2022 to review the financial statements for the first half of 2022.

Commenting on the figures, Valérie Baudson, CEO, said:

“In an unfavourable environment, Amundi maintained a good level of profitability and operational efficiency, demonstrating the robustness of its diversified model.

Total inflows were positive in Q2, thanks to the resilience of the Retail business, the strength of our Asian joint ventures and the good performance of our growth drivers. Amundi Technology continued to develop and saw its revenues increase sharply.”

I. Business activity held up well , in unfavourable market conditions





Amundi’s assets under management totalled €1,925bn at 30 June 2022, up +7.3% year-on-year and down -4.8% vs. the end of March 2022, with a negative market effect of -€98bn in Q2.

Business activity in Q2 2022

The second quarter was characterised by unfavourable market conditions:

equity markets dropped sharply: in Q2, the EuroStoxx decreased by -12% 6 ; in average, markets fell by -7.3% vs. Q2 2021 and -7.6% vs. Q1 2022 7 ;

; in average, markets fell by -7.3% vs. Q2 2021 and -7.6% vs. Q1 2022 ; bond markets also declined (-7% between 31/03/2022 and 30/06/2022 8 ), with rates up around 100bp between 31/03/2022 and 30/06/2022;

), with rates up around 100bp between 31/03/2022 and 30/06/2022; a general environment of increased risk aversion.





This unfavourable environment was illustrated by the significant outflows observed across the entire European asset management market.

Against this backdrop, Amundi’s business activity held up particularly well, with positive inflows of +€1.8bn.

In Retail , activity held up well in medium/long-term assets 9 (-€0.9bn). Inflows from third-party distributors (+€1.6bn) were positive in the main European markets (France, Italy, Germany). In the French networks, activity was positive in MLT assets (+€0.6bn), but was offset by outflows (before maturity) from structured products (-€0.9bn). In the international networks (excluding the Amundi BOC WM subsidiary in China), flows were stable (-€0.1bn); business activity remained robust in Italy, in unit-linked and thematic funds (as illustrated by the success of CPR Hydrogen). For the Chinese subsidiary Amundi BOC WM, the slowdown in activity can be explained by the maturities of the funds launched in 2021, and by the market environment and sanitary situation in China.

Inflows from (+€1.6bn) were positive in the main European markets (France, Italy, Germany). In the networks, activity was positive in MLT assets (+€0.6bn), but was offset by outflows (before maturity) from structured products (-€0.9bn). In the (excluding the Amundi BOC WM subsidiary in China), flows were stable (-€0.1bn); business activity remained robust in Italy, in unit-linked and thematic funds (as illustrated by the success of CPR Hydrogen). For the Chinese subsidiary the slowdown in activity can be explained by the maturities of the funds launched in 2021, and by the market environment and sanitary situation in China. For institutional clients, MLT assets posted outflows of -€9.1bn , due to the derisking strategy of some clients, particularly in the Institutional and Sovereign segment. In the Employee Savings segment, inflows were positive (+€2.9bn) due to the seasonal effect. The Insurers segment recorded moderate outflows (-€1.5bn), in connection with the sale of a subsidiary by CA Assurances.

, due to the derisking strategy of some clients, particularly in the Institutional and Sovereign segment. In the Employee Savings segment, inflows were positive (+€2.9bn) due to the seasonal effect. The Insurers segment recorded moderate outflows (-€1.5bn), in connection with the sale of a subsidiary by CA Assurances. Activity in treasury products was virtually stable (-€1.3bn excluding JVs) with seasonal outflows from corporate clients (dividend payments), partially offset by inflows related to derisking by institutional clients .

was virtually stable (-€1.3bn excluding JVs) with seasonal outflows from corporate clients (dividend payments), partially offset by inflows related to derisking by institutional clients Activity in the JVs saw solid levels of inflows (+€13.1bn). The Indian JV SBI MF maintained its leading position in the Indian market10 with +€8.9bn in inflows, particularly from pension funds. In China (ABC-CA), business activity was good, with flows remaining solid at +€3.7bn, particularly in Institutionals, and with -€1.3bn of outflows from low-margin products (Channel Business). In Korea, flows remained positive (+€1.9bn, mainly in treasury products).

Continued development of Amundi Technology

Amundi Technology continues its development with the acquisition of Savity, an Austrian fintech offering a robo advisor white label solution for the retail market, available in Austria and Germany.

AG2R, an insurance client with AuM of €120bn, successfully migrated to ALTO Investments.

Sabadell Bank chose Amundi Technology and its ALTO W&D product to develop a new solution for its private banking business, with a robo advisor solution for its new online banking offer.

Business activity in H1 2022

Overall, the first half of the year, Amundi posted positive flows of +€5.0bn.

Flows in MLT assets ex JVs were brisk (+€11.0bn), with notably a good momentum in Retail (+€13.4bn in MLT, mainly with third-party distributors); for Institutional clients, outflows were limited (-€2.4 in MLT) in a “derisking” context.

Active management: in sharply declining markets, Amundi's inflows were still even; investment performance remained at a good level, with more than 68% of open-ended fund AuM in the top two quartiles, according to Morningstar 11 , and more than 78% based over five-years. With 298 funds rated 4 and 5 stars, Amundi is the third largest player in Europe by the number of funds. The success of the Multi Asset strategies, ESG mandates and OCIO 12 solutions was also noteworthy.

in sharply declining markets, Amundi's inflows were still even; investment performance remained at a good level, with more than 68% of open-ended fund AuM in the top two quartiles, according to Morningstar , and more than 78% based over five-years. With 298 funds rated 4 and 5 stars, Amundi is the third largest player in Europe by the number of funds. The success of the Multi Asset strategies, ESG mandates and OCIO solutions was also noteworthy. Activity in Real Assets was strong, with +€2.8bn in inflows, particularly in Private Equity, Real Estate and Private Debt, bringing assets under management to €66bn at 30/06/2022.

with +€2.8bn in inflows, particularly in Private Equity, Real Estate and Private Debt, bringing assets under management to €66bn at 30/06/2022. Passive management, ETFs and smart beta had a good first half of the year with +€11.4bn in net inflows, bringing AuM to €284bn at end-June 2022. This performance is remarkable in the context of the merger with Lyxor, whose advantages are confirmed. While Amundi ETFs had a particularly solid first quarter, inflows were affected in the second quarter by the wait-and-see attitude of some clients looking to reduce risk in their portfolios.





In ETFs, by recording the second highest inflows in the market in the first half of the year, Amundi consolidated its position as the number two player in Europe and leading European ETF manager with a market share of around 14%13.

In Asian JVs, business activity was high, at +€21.5bn, notably in India and China.

II. Continued high level of profitability





First half of 2022

Note: figures reported for the first half of 2021 did not include Lyxor. The reported and combined H1 2021 income statements (on a like-for-like basis, with Lyxor) are presented in the notes.

Adjusted data14

Stable revenues excluding financial income (€1,615m vs. €1,623m in H1 2021):

Net management fees 15 rose significantly by +12.0%, thanks to the acquisition of Lyxor and the strong inlfows over 12 months. On a like-for-like basis 16 the increase was +4.6%. The average margin was stable (17.5bp) compared to H1 2021 17 thanks to a favourable mix effect.

rose significantly by +12.0%, thanks to the acquisition of Lyxor and the strong inlfows over 12 months. On a like-for-like basis the increase was +4.6%. The average margin was stable (17.5bp) compared to H1 2021 thanks to a favourable mix effect. As expected, performance fees (€95m) were lower than the exceptional level seen in H1 2021 (€266m).

(€95m) were lower than the exceptional level seen in H1 2021 (€266m). Amundi Technology's revenues continued to grow to €22m (+15.5%).





Operating expenses increased to €844m due to the acquisition of Lyxor, but were stable on a like-for-like basis. Amundi demonstrated its ability to maintain its operational efficiency, even in a difficult market environment. Its cost/income ratio stood at 53.1%, one of the best in the industry.

The contribution to net income from equity-accounted entities (mainly joint ventures in Asia) increased by +6.5% vs. H1 2021, to €41m, with a notable increase in the Indian JV (SBI FM), whose contribution increased from €21m to €25m, thanks to business momentum.

Adjusted net income remained high at €593m. On a normalised basis18, this result was up +8.1% compared to H1 2021, and +5.6% on a like-for-like basis19.

Accounting data

Accounting net income (Group share) amounted to €527m. It includes the usual amortisation of intangible assets, as well as integration costs related to Lyxor.

Note: as a reminder, H1 2021 also included an exceptional tax gain (with no impact on cash flow) of +€114m, linked to the application of the “Affrancamento” scheme in Italy.

Second quarter 2022

Adjusted data

Amundi’s quarterly adjusted net income remained high at €269m. Its change compared to the first quarter of 2022 can be explained by the sharp drop of the markets and of performance fees.

Net revenues excluding financial income were €769m:

Net management fees (excluding Amundi Technology’s revenues) held up well at €733m; their evolution (-4.3% vs. Q1 2022) is more moderate than the markets overall (-7,6% 20 ).

(excluding Amundi Technology’s revenues) held up well at €733m; their evolution (-4.3% vs. Q1 2022) is more moderate than the markets overall (-7,6% ). The normalisation of performance fees was accentuated by the market environment; they amounted to €24m compared to a quarterly average of €42m between 2017 and 2020.

was accentuated by the market environment; they amounted to €24m compared to a quarterly average of €42m between 2017 and 2020. Amundi Technology’s revenues rose 24.5% vs. Q1 2022 to €12m.





Operating expenses were stable (€422m), despite continued IT investments, and included in particular an exceptional (non-cash) accounting expense of -€4m (IFRS 2), related to the capital increase reserved for employees (see Section IV). Excluding this one-off expense, operating expenses would have been down slightly vs. Q1 2022.

As a result, the cost/income ratio was 55.9% vs. 50.6% in Q1 2022 (51.8% on a normalised basis21), in line with the decline in revenues linked to the market effect.

The contribution to income from equity-accounted entities (mainly Asian joint ventures) increased by +6.3% vs. Q1 2022, to €21m.

Accounting data

Accounting net income (Group share) amounted to €224m. It includes the usual amortisation of intangible assets, as well as integration costs related to Lyxor (€40m before tax and €30m after tax), including the charges provisioned for employee departures plans.

Note: as a reminder, Q2 2021 also included an exceptional tax gain (with no impact on cash flow) of +€114m, linked to the application of the “Affrancamento” scheme in Italy.

III. Continued com mitment to Responsible Investment





Amundi continued to implement its 2025 action plan.

Responsible Investment assets under management were €793bn at 30 June 2022, stable compared with 30 June 2021. The change from 31 December 2021 (€847bn in assets under management) is linked to a negative market effect, partially offset by the continued integration of ESG criteria into investment management, and sustained inflows (+€8.8bn in MLT22 in H1), mostly in active management.

H1 2022 highlights:

Good momentum for Climate and Environment solutions, ESG fixed-income funds, and the Equity thematic funds;

Continued product innovation, in particular with the launch of the Amundi Euro Corporate Short Term Green Bond fund, as well as the CPR Blue Economy thematic fund (a global equity fund to support marine economic ecosystems and protect sustainably the oceans).

In addition, Amundi continues to align its internal policy with its commitments: Amundi was the first asset manager in the world to present a “Say on Climate” resolution to a shareholder vote (AGM held on 18th of May 2022). Almost 98% of shareholders approved this resolution.

IV. A solid financial structure





Tangible equity23 amounted to €3.3bn at 30 June 2022, down slightly compared to end-2021 due to the payment of dividends (€0.8bn) for the 2021 financial year.

The CET1 ratio was 17.9% at the end of June 2022, well above regulatory requirements, to be compared with 16.1% at end 2021.

Note: in May 2022, rating agency Fitch confirmed Amundi’s A+ rating with a stable outlook, one of the best in the sector.

V. Other information





Successful capital increase reserved to employees

The “We Share Amundi” capital increase reserved to employees (announced on 20 June) was successfully completed on 26 July 2022: over one in three employees worldwide, and over half of employees in France, participated to the capital increase, which, for the fifth consecutive year, offered a share subscription with a discount. Nearly 2,000 employees present in 15 countries subscribed to this capital increase for a total amount of nearly €29m.

The deal, which was executed under existing legal authorisations approved by the General Shareholders’ Meeting on 18 May 2022, reflects Amundi's ambition to involve its employees not only in the company's growth but also in economic value creation. It also allows to increase employees’ feelings of belonging.

The impact of this capital increase on net earnings per share is negligible: 785,480 shares were created (representing 0.4% of capital before the shares issuance). This issuance brings the number of shares making up Amundi's share capital to 203,860,131 on 27 July 2022.

Employees now hold more than 1% of Amundi’s share capital, compared with 0.8% before the capital increase.

Launch of a share buyback programme as part of performance shares plans

After obtaining the necessary regulatory approval, Amundi announces the launch of a share buyback programme limited to a maximum of €60m, or a maximum of 1 million shares, representing around 0.5% of the share capital. This programme is intended to cover the performance shares plans already awarded.

In order to avoid dilution for existing shares shareholders, Amundi has decided not to issue any new shares, but to buy back the shares that will be delivered to beneficiaries starting in 2023 (following a vesting period and subject to performance and presence conditions24).

See appendix for further details.

Financial disclosure schedule

Publication of Q3 and 9M 2022 results: 28 October 2022

Publication of Q4 and FY 2022 results: 8 February 2023

Publication of Q1 2023 results: 28 April 2023

Publication of H1 2023 results: 28 July 2023

Publication of 9M 2023 results: 27 October 2023





***

Reminder of sensitivities to markets variations

Changes in the equity markets : +/- 10% → +/- €125 m in net revenues

+/- 10% → +/- Changes in interest rates : +/- 100 bps → -/+ €50m in net revenues

Sensitivity on run-rate net management fees (excluding performance fees).

Market sensitivities do not take into account potential impact of market movements on flows.

Income Statements

H1 2022 H1 2021

new presentation Chg.

H1 2022 /

H1 2021 new presentation Chg.

H1 2022 /

H1 2021 like-for-like Adjusted net revenue 1,589 1,619 -1.9% -7.4% Net asset management revenue 1,594 1,604 -0.6% -6.4% o/w net management fees 1,499 1,338 12.0% 4.6% o/w performance fees 95 266 - - Technology 22 19 15.5% 15.5% Net financial income and other net income (27) (4) - - Operating expenses (844) (764) 10.5% 0.8% Adjusted gross operating income 744 855 -13.0% -15.2% Adjusted cost/income ratio 53.1% 47.2% 6 pts 4.3 pts Cost of risk & Other (4) (20) - - Equity-accounted entities 41 38 6.5% 6.5% Adjusted income before taxes 781 874 -10.5% -12.7% Adjusted corporate tax (187) (223) -16.3% -18.9% Minority interests (1) 4 - - Adjusted net income, Group share 593 654 -9.3% -11.2% Amortisation of intangible assets after tax (29) (24) 20.5% 27.4% Integration costs net of tax (37) 0 - - Net income, Group share 527 630 -16.4% -18.4% Impact of Affrancamento 0 114 - - Net income, Group share including Affrancamento 527 744 -28,7% -30,2%





Q2 2022 Q2 2021

new presentation Chg.

Q2 2022 / Q2 2021 Chg.

Q2 2022 /

Q2 2021

like-for-like Q1 2022 Chg.

Q2 2022 /

Q1 2022 Adjusted net revenue 754 849 -11.2% -16.4% 835 -9.7% Net asset management revenue 757 835 -9.3% -14.7% 837 -9.5% o/w net management fees 733 679 7.9% 0.2% 766 -4.3% o/w performance fees 24 155 - - 71 -65.9% Technology 12 12 2.2% 2.2% 10 24.5% Net financial income and other adjusted net income (15) 3 - - (12) 30.3% Adjusted operating expenses (422) (388) 8.6% -1.7% (423) -0.2% Adjusted gross operating income 332 461 -27.9% -29.8% 412 -19.4% Adjusted cost/income ratio 55.9% 45.7% 10.2 pts 8.4 pts 50.6% 5.3 pts Cost of risk & Other (0) (18) - - (4) Equity-accounted entities 21 21 2.1% 2.1% 20 6.3% Adjusted income before taxes 353 464 -23.9% -25.7% 428 -17.6% Corporate tax 1 2 (84) (120) -29.8% -32.1% (103) -18.3% Minority interests 0 1 - - (1) - Adjusted net income, Group share 269 345 -22.1% -23.7% 324 -17.0% Amortisation of intangible assets after tax (15) (12) 20.5% 29.9% (15) 0.0% Integration costs net of tax (30) 0 - - (8) - Net income, Group share 224 333 -32.6% -34.2% 302 -25.7% Impact of Affrancamento 0 114 - - 0 - Net income, Group share including Affrancamento 224 446 -49.7% -50.6% 303 -26.0%

Adjusted data: excluding amortisation of intangible assets, Lyxor integration costs, and, in Q2 and H1 2021, excluding the impact of Affrancamento.

New presentation of revenues with Amundi Technology revenues presented on a separated line

Constant scope: with Lyxor

The accounting net income for Q2 2021 includes a net one-time tax gain (net of a substitution tax) of +€114m (no cash flow impact): “Affrancamento” mechanism of the Italian Budget Law for 2021 (Law no. 178/2020), resulting in the recognition of Deferred Tax Assets on intangible assets (goodwill); this was excluded from Adjusted Net Income.

Change in assets under management1 from end-December 2020 to end-June 2022

(€bn) Assets

under management Net

inflows Market and foreign exchange

effect Scope

effect Change in AuM vs. previous quarter As of 31/12/2020 1,729 +4.0% Q1 2021 -12.7 +39.3 / As of 31/03/2021 1,755 +1.5% Q2 2021 +7.2 +31.4 / As of 30/06/2021 1,794 / +2.2% Q3 2021 +0.2 +17.0 / As of 30/09/2021 1,811 / +1.0% Q4 2021 +65.6 +39.1 +14825 As of 31/12/2021 2,064 / Q1 2022 +3.2 -46.4 / -2.1% As of 31/03/2022 2,021 / Q2 2022 +1.8 - 97.8 / As of 30/06/2022 1,925 -4.8%

1. AuM (including Lyxor from 31/12/2021) and net inflows (including Lyxor from 2022) include assets under advisory and assets marketed and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs’ assets under management and net inflows. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis

Assets under management and net inflows by client segment1

AuM AuM % chg. Inflows Inflows Inflows Inflows (€bn) 30/06/2022 30/06/2021 vs. 30/06/2021 H1 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 French networks 115 122 -5.7% -2.6 -1.3 -1.3 -1.7 International networks 160 160 0.1% 1.6 -1.9 3.5 5.7 o/w Amundi BOC WM 12 4 x3 0.3 -2.1 2.3 2,5 Third-party distributors 298 206 44.5% 12.9 1.0 11.9 3.6 Retail (excl. JVs) 573 488 17.4% 11.9 -2.3 14.1 7.6 Institutionals2 & sovereigns 448 423 5.8% -10.7 -7.8 -3.0 0.4 Corporates 86 86 0.5% -18.9 -5.5 -13.4 -3.8 Employee Savings 74 75 -1.0% 2.0 3.4 -1.3 2.8 CA & SG insurers 435 468 -7.0% -0.8 0.9 -1.7 -2.2 Institutionals 1,043 1,052 -0.8% -28.5 -9.1 -19.4 -2.9 JVs 308 254 21.4% 21.5 13.1 8.4 2.6 TOTAL 1,925 1,794 7.3% 5.0 1.8 3.2 7.2 Average first-half AuM (excl. JVs) 1,715 1,515 13.2% / / / /

1. AuM (including Lyxor from 31/12/2021) and net inflows (including Lyxor from 2022) include assets under advisory and assets marketed and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs’ assets under management and net inflows. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis. 2. Including funds of funds

Assets under management and net inflows by asset class1

AuM AuM % chg. Inflows Inflows Inflows Inflows (€bn) 30/06/2022 30/06/2021 vs. 30/06/2021 H1 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Active management 1,034 1,074 -3.7% -0.4 -9.5 9.1 18.9 Equities 170 175 -2.7% 2.9 3.6 -0.7 2.4 Multi-asset 293 286 2.3% 4.9 -6.1 11.0 12.5 Bonds 572 613 -6.7% -8.2 -7.0 -1.2 4.0 Structured products 28 36 -20.1% -2.9 -1.6 -1.2 -2.1 Passive management 284 184 54.5% 11.4 0.8 10.6 4.0 ETFs & ETCs 176 77 128.9% 9.4 0.1 9.3 2.3 Index & Smart Beta 108 107 1.2% 1.9 0.7 1.2 1.7 Real and alternative assets 97 59 63.7% 2.9 0.3 2.6 0.9 MLT assets 1,444 1,352 6.7% 11.0 -10.0 21.0 21.7 Treasury products excl. JVs 173 188 -7.9% -27.6 -1.3 -26.3 -17.0 JVs 308 254 21.4% 21.5 13.1 8.4 2.6 TOTAL 1925 1794 7.3% 5.0 1.8 3.2 7.2

1. AuM (including Lyxor from 31/12/2021) and net inflows (including Lyxor from 2022) include assets under advisory and assets marketed and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs’ assets under management and net inflows. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis.

Assets under management and net inflows by geographic segment1

AuM AuM % chg. Inflows Inflows Inflows Inflows (€bn) 30/06/2022 30/06/2021 vs. 30/06/2021 H1 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 France 887 928 -4.4% -22.8 0.0 -22.8 -12.5 Italy 194 191 1.6% 4.8 0.9 3.8 2.8 Europe excl. France and Italy 326 248 31.4% 1.4 -7.3 8.7 9.4 Asia 393 323 21.6% 25.9 11.8 14.2 7.2 Rest of world 124 103 20.3% -4.3 -3.6 -0.7 0.4 TOTAL 1,925 1,794 7.3% 5.0 1.8 3.2 7.2 TOTAL excl. France 1,037 865 19.9% 27.8 1.8 26.0 19.7

1. AuM (including Lyxor from 31/12/2021) and net inflows (including Lyxor from 2022) include assets under advisory and assets marketed and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs’ assets under management and net inflows. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis.

Appendix

Launch of a share buyback programme

as part of performance shares incentive plans

Having obtained the necessary regulatory authorisation, Amundi announces the launch of a share buyback programme, via a mandate agreed with an Investment Services Provider (KeplerCheuvreux)

In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on 18 May 2022 and the delegation by the Board of Directors to the Chief Executive Officer, the share buyback programme will have the following features:

1. Objective





The shares will be acquired in the market in order to cover the performance share incentives plans that have already been awarded.

In order to avoid dilution for existing shareholders, Amundi has decided to not issue any new shares, but to buy back the shares that will be delivered to beneficiaries starting in 2024 (following a vesting period and subject to performance and presence conditions26).

2. Maximum number of shares and amount





The number of shares acquired will not exceed 1 million, representing around 0.5% of the share capital. The total amount allocated to this programme may not exceed €60m.

3. Features of the purchased shares





The Amundi shares in question are those admitted for trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris under ISIN code FR0004125920.

4. Duration of the share buyback programme





The authorisation of the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of 18 May 2022 was granted for a period of eighteen months from the date of this Meeting.

This programme is part of the share buyback programme described in Chapter 1 (pages 42-43) of Amundi's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 12 April 2022 under number D.22-0281 and available on Amundi's website: https://legroupe.amundi.com/regulated-information . Any amendment to one of the features of this share buyback programme while it is underway will be disclosed in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in II of Article 241-2 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

As a reminder, Amundi already holds 359,468 shares at 30 June 2022 under the liquidity contract entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux and as part of the previous share buyback programmes.

Methodology appendix

I. Accounting and adjusted data





1. Accounting data:





For the first six months of 2021 and 2022, data after amortisation of intangible assets (distribution agreements with Bawag, UniCredit and Banco Sabadell; Lyxor client contracts); and after the integration costs related to Lyxor.

2. Adjusted data:





To present an income statement that is closer to the economic reality, the following adjustments have been made: restatement of amortisation of intangible assets (deducted from net revenues); the integration costs related to Lyxor.

In the accounting data, amortisation of intangible assets:

Q2 2021 : €17m before tax and €12m after tax

: €17m before tax and €12m after tax Q1 2022 : €20m before tax and €15m after tax

: €20m before tax and €15m after tax Q2 2022 : €20m before tax and €15m after tax

: €20m before tax and €15m after tax H1 2021 : €34m before tax and €24m after tax

: €34m before tax and €24m after tax H1 2022: €41m before tax and €29m after tax





In the accounting data, integration costs related to Lyxor:

Q2 2021 : 0

: 0 Q1 2022 : €10m before tax and €8m after tax

: €10m before tax and €8m after tax Q2 2022 : €40m before tax and €30m after tax

: €40m before tax and €30m after tax H1 2021 : 0

: 0 H1 2022: €51m before tax and €37m after tax





II. Acquisition of Lyxor





In accordance with IFRS 3, recognition on Amundi’s balance sheet as of 31/12/2021 of:

goodwill ;

an intangible asset, representing client contracts, of €40m before tax (€30m after tax), which will be amortised on a straight-line basis over 3 years;

In the Group income statement, the above-mentioned intangible asset is amortised on a straight-line basis over 3 years starting in 2022; the full-year impact of this amortisation is €10m net of tax (i.e. €13m before tax). This amortisation is recognised as a deduction from net income and added to the existing amortisation of distribution agreements.

III. Alternative Performance Indicators 27





To present an income statement that is closer to the economic reality, Amundi publishes adjusted data which excludes amortisation of intangible assets, Lyxor integration costs and the impact of Affrancamento (see above).

These combined and adjusted data are reconciled with accounting data as follows:

accounting data

adjusted data

€m 6M 2022 6M 2021 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Net revenues (a) 1,548 1,585 734 814 832 + Amortisation of intangible assets before tax 41 34 20 20 17 Adjusted net revenues (b) 1,589 1,619 754 835 849 Operating expenses (c) -895 -764 -462 -433 -388 + Integration costs before tax 51 0 40 10 0 Adjusted operating expenses (d) -844 -764 -422 -423 -388 Gross operating income (e) = (a)+(c) 653 821 271 382 444 Adjusted gross operating income (f) = (b)+(d) 744 855 332 412 461 Cost/income ratio (c)/(a) 57.8% 48.2% 63.0% 53.1% 46.7% Adjusted cost/income ratio (d)/(b) 53.1% 47.2% 55.9% 50.6% 45.7% Cost of risk & Other (g) -4 -20 0 -4 -18 Equity-accounted entities (h) 41 38 21 20 21 Income before tax (i) = (e)+(g)+(h) 690 839 292 398 447 Adjusted income before tax (j) = (f)+(g)+(h) 781 874 353 428 464 Taxes (k) -162 -213 -68 -94 -115 Adjusted taxes (l) -187 -223 -84 -103 -120 Minority interests (m) -1 4 0 -1 1 Net income, Group share (n)= (i)+(k)+(m)-(p) 527 630 224 302 333 Adjusted net income, Group share (o) = (j)+(l)+(m) 593 654 269 324 345 Affrancamento impact (p) 0 114 0 0 114 Net income, Group share (n)+(p) including Affrancamento 527 744 224 302 448

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players28, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs29, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 employees in 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €1.9 trillion of assets30.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society.

Attachment