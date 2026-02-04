Amundi launches a 500 million euros share buyback programme

As announced during the publication of its 2025 annual results, Amundi announces today the launch of a 500 million euros share buyback programme.

Amundi has mandated an independent investment services provider to carry out the share buyback programme on its behalf, for a total amount of €500 million (accounting for circa 3.1% of Amundi’s share capital at current price levels). The buyback programme will start on 4 February 2026 and end no later than 26 January 2027. The shares will be acquired on the open market and subsequently cancelled in order to reduce Amundi’s share capital.

The buyback programme will focus exclusively on Amundi shares admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under the ISIN code FR0004125920. Purchases will be carried out in compliance with the provisions set out in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council with regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.

This programme, which has obtained the European Central Bank’s approval, is carried out under the authorisation granted by the General Meeting of 27 May 2025 and under the buyback programme described in Chapter 4 (pages 287–288) of Amundi’s 2024 Universal Registration Document filed on 16 April 2025 with the Autorité des marchés financiers under filing number D.25-0272, available on Amundi’s website: https://about.amundi.com/regulated-information. Any change to the share buyback programme’s characteristics during its execution will be the subject of a communication pursuant to item II of Article 241-2 of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des marchés financiers. It should be noted that Amundi intends to submit a proposal to shareholders at its next General Meeting in order to renew the authorisation granted on 27 May 2025 under the same terms and conditions. Subject to its adoption by shareholders, share purchases carried out under the share buyback programme will, as from that date, be conducted in accordance with the renewed authorisation and under the programme described in the 2025 Universal Registration Document.

The Company will publish and disclose information relating to the execution of this programme in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

It is reminded that Amundi already held 1,631,846 of its own shares as of 31 December 2025 under the liquidity contract entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux and as part of previous share buyback programmes. Such shares are not intended to be affected by this buyback programme.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 200 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.4 trillion of assets2.

With its six international investment hubs3, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,600 employees in 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

www.amundi.com

DISCLAIMER





This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Amundi in the United States of America or in France. Securities may not be offered, subscribed or sold in the United States of America absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements thereof. The securities of Amundi have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and Amundi does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States of America or in France.

This document may contain forward looking statements concerning Amundi's financial position and results. The data provided do not constitute a profit "forecast" or "estimate" as defined in Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980.

These forward looking statements include projections and financial estimates based on scenarios that employ a number of economic assumptions in a given competitive and regulatory context, assumptions regarding plans, objectives and expectations in connection with future events, transactions, products and services, and assumptions in terms of future performance and synergies. By their very nature, they are therefore subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could lead to their non-fulfilment. Consequently, no assurance can be given that these forward looking statement will come to fruition, and Amundi’s actual financial position and results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements.

Amundi undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward looking statements provided as at the date of this document. Risks that may affect Amundi's financial position and results are further detailed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The reader should take all these uncertainties and risks into consideration before forming their own opinion.

The figures set out in this document were approved by Amundi’s Board of Directors and have been prepared in accordance with applicable prudential regulations and IFRS guidelines, as adopted by the European Union and applicable at that date, but remain subject to ongoing review by the statutory auditors.

Unless otherwise specified, sources for rankings and market positions are internal. The information contained in this document, to the extent that it relates to parties other than Amundi or comes from external sources, has not been verified by a supervisory authority or, more generally, subject to independent verification, and no representation or warranty has been expressed as to, nor should any reliance be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, correctness or completeness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither Amundi nor its representatives can be held liable for any decision made, negligence or loss that may result from the use of this document or its contents, or anything related to them, or any document or information to which this document may refer.

The sum of values set out in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding.

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024

2 Amundi data as at 31/12/2025

3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

