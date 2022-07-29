Worldline - Availability of the amendment to the 2021 URD

English French

Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document available

Including the 2022 half-year Financial Report

Paris La Défense, July 29, 2022 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, announces the availability to the public and the filing with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on July 29, 2022 of an amendment of the 2021 Universal Registration Document under the filling number: D. 22-0342-A01. This document includes the 2022 half-year financial report.

This document is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for the regulations in force. It may be consulted on the Company’s website (www.worldline.com) at the following address in the Investors section and on the website of the AMF at the following address: www.amf-france.org.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Laurent Marie

+33 7 84 50 18 90

laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt

+33 6 75 51 41 47

benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is a global leader in the payments industry and the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and acquirers. Powered by 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and innovative solutions fostering their growth. Services offered by Worldline include instore and online commercial acquiring, highly secure payment transaction processing and numerous digital services. In 2021 Worldline generated a proforma revenue close to 4 billion euros. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

Attachment