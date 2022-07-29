OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the second quarter 2022 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.



The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was down 6.3% in Q2 2022. Forty-nine new companies joined the Index while fifty-six companies were removed. Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) moved to NASDAQ on 4/27/2022. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI) went to NYSE MKT on 5/5/2022. I-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) went to NYSE MKT on 5/19/2022. The Singing Machine Company (MICS) went to Nasdaq on 5/24/2022.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies was down 15.7% in the second quarter. Five new companies joined the Index including Alumina Limited (OTCQX: AWCMY), Commercial International Bank Ltd. (OTCQX: CIBEY), Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (OTCQX: FSUMF), Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCQX: LUGDF), Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCQX: SRUUF). Twelve companies were removed.

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies was down 13.6% in Q2 2022. Twenty-four new companies joined the Index, while sixteen companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, The index is down 7.0% in the second quarter. Nineteen banks joined the Index and fourteen were removed.

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was down 15.2% in Q2 2022. One hundred thirty-nine new companies joined the Index, while fourteen companies were removed. Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) moved to NASDAQ on 4/27/2022. I-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) went to NYSE MKT on 5/19/2022.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies down 36.4% in the second quarter. Thirty new companies joined the Index, while twenty companies were removed.

OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, The Index is down 39.8% in Q2 2022. Twenty new companies joined the Index while twenty-five companies were removed.

OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a benchmark for cannabis companies, was down 45.0% in Q2. Five new companies joined the Index, while five companies were removed.

The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was down 35.0% in the second quarter. One hundred two companies were added to the index while one hundred twenty-five were removed. Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA) went to NASDAQ on 4/1/2022. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (JMSB) went to NASDAQ on 4/27/2022. SOBR SAFE Inc. (SOBR) went to NASDAQ on 5/16/2022. 374Water Inc. (SCWO) went to NASDAQ on 6/14/2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) went to NASDAQ on 6/15/2022. Additionally, thirteen securities went from OTCQB to OTCQX in Q2 and are now included in at least one of the OTCQX Indices.

For a list of all index additions and deletions, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/Quarterly_Index_Constituent_Changes.pdf

All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, OTCQX Banks Index, OTCQX Cannabis Index, and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com, and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

