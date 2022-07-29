Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers foster friendships between children receiving care and their families

Indianapolis, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two mothers of children receiving care at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers have shared how their families fostered a friendship through their sons’ shared experience with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). While receiving an autism diagnosis can be overwhelming, Lacey, mom of Mason, and Bree, mom of Gavin, found a support system in each other that helped them navigate daily life with ASD.

Bree and Lacey met at the Hopebridge center their sons both attended. Hopebridge, as one of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, offers all resources needed to provide personalized therapy for children touched by behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge also ensures the families and caregivers of children who receive therapy also in the experience and feel connected.

“From the moment Bree and I met, we talked all the time,” said Lacey. “She and I have become best friends. It’s been great to have someone to turn to and say, ‘Girl, you will not believe what this one did...’ I don’t feel so alone anymore.”

Mason, known for being free spirited, loves going on outdoor adventures and enjoys Godzilla, Paw Patrol and dinosaurs. Mason has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), anxiety, apraxia, sensory processing disorder and sensory modulation disorder.

Though Mason took part in early intervention services, it wasn’t until he received his autism diagnosis and could participate in applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy) that he and his family began seeing progress. Not only is Mason talking, but ABA therapy has helped him open up to other people, from playing with therapists and peers in his center to greeting his grandfather.

Nicknamed the “gentle giant,” Gavin has also received ABA therapy through Hopebridge. Gavin enjoys dancing and is known for seeing the best in people. Gavin began experiencing behavioral challenges around three years old, and was later diagnosed with ADHD, ADD and ASD. While Gavin only received services from Hopebridge for a short time, the impact of his experience has lasted much longer.

Even though Mason and Gavin are now in different places for therapy, their families stay in touch.

“It’s nice to have people who understand the rough days and know what we’re going through,” said Bree. “They know that if one little thing changes, there are times when the entire day can feel like it’s ruined. But we’re also there during big moments. To watch Lacey’s son, Mason, thrive is exciting. I’ve gotten to watch them work through their trials and tribulations and let her know that we’ve been there.”

While it is encouraging these two moms found each other, Hopebridge and the family hope the members of the public open their minds and hearts to the autism community as well.

“It warms my heart to hear stories like Lacey and Bree’s where Hopebridge has helped connect parents and their children with community and support systems, but we can’t stop there,” said Kim Strunk, Hopebridge founder. “Hopebridge’s mission is to help children live their best lives and we do that by building a movement within and around the autism community that accepts them and lifts them up.”

Bree has already seen the power of this acceptance and advocacy through Gavin’s sister. Only in kindergarten, the young girl already knows what it means to care for others, no matter their differences. She’s become a fellow classmate’s safe zone, someone he can come to when he has challenges, simply because she treats him kindly. Bree urges other parents to teach their kids that we are all different and should be kind to each other.

“Even if today is a bad day, tomorrow will be better,” said Bree. “You have an amazing child who sees the world differently, and that allows you as a parent to look at it differently, too. Try to think positively and know that it always works out. It doesn’t matter how, but that’s not for us to figure out.”

Hopebridge encourages all families in the autism community to reach out to other families going through similar experiences. For more information on Hopebridge, please visit hopebridge.com.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.





