Going to court with the Salaspils contract dispute (Riga, Latvia)

After several attempts to resolve the differences in interpretation of the Salaspils kindergarten construction contract via negotiations with Salaspils County Council, SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has submitted application to court of economic affairs for dispute resolution.

SIA Merks ( www.merks.lv ) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering, and residential construction.

Additional information: Mr. Andris Bišmeistars, CEO of SIA Merks, phone: +371 6737 3380.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group's revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.




