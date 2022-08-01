Aurora Mobile Attends CAICT 2022 Data Security Summit

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it attended the 2022 Data Security Summit on July 28, 2022.



With the theme “Build A Data Security Community”, the conference was hosted by the Security Research Institute of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (“CAICT Security Research Institute”) and jointly organized by the Data Security Community Program and Big Data Application and Security Innovation Lab. Numerous renown academicians, university scholars, industry experts, and representatives from leading companies participated in the conference, discussing the latest explorations in the field of data security, and exchanging their insights on current hotspots and practical achievements. Aurora Mobile’s General Manager Mr. Guangyan Chen and Director of Government Affairs Mr. Chao Ma presented at the conference.

Mr. Guangyan Chen shared the Company's compliance practice in the field of data security, and views on the balance between data security and business development. Mr. Chen said, "At present, data elements have become a new production factor. Since the digital economy has become a new engine for economic development, and the digital strategy has become a national development strategy, the utilization of data has ushered in unprecedented development opportunities. However, in practice, data application scenarios need to be enriched, and low-level homogeneous competition needs to be improved.

Mr. Chen added, “Companies should strictly meet the multiple requirements for personal information collection and sharing to ensure the legitimacy of data sources. It is necessary to strengthen the review and approval of data service projects and ensure that all data transactions, delivery methods, and application scenarios are compliant with related laws and regulations. We should keep up with regulations and constantly strengthen compliance management, so that we can achieve a balance between data security and business development.”

In order to standardize the development, operation and maintenance of SDK products, CAICT Security Research Institute launched the "Jointly Build A Green SDK Industry Ecosystem" initiative to promote the healthy and orderly development of the industry with the principle of mutual benefit and openness. At the conference, 15 enterprises including Aurora Mobile jointly signed a proposal to embrace this initiative. CAICT Security Research Institute also issued a certificate to Aurora Mobile’s verification service JVerification as JVerification has passed the security test and evaluation in the SDK Security campaign facilitated by CAICT. This is Aurora Mobile’s fourth product to pass the test and evaluation, following JPush, JMessage and JG VaaS, and it fully demonstrates the solid progress that the Company has made to promote the security and compliance of SDK products.

As a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, Aurora Mobile provided various services through its SDKs and APIs to more than 1.824 million apps with 60.4 billion installations of SDKs and a monthly active unique device base of 1.45 billion. The Company attaches great importance to data and information security and compliance. In doing so, the Company has developed a strict compliance review system, covering product development all the way through to launch. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to strengthen compliance management and contribute to the healthy development of the ecosystem.

About the Data Security Community Program

The Data Security Community Program aims to promote the implementation of the Data Security Law and the Personal Information Protection Law, drive technology application and industrial innovation in the field of data utilization and data security, facilitate collaboration and promote benign interaction within the data security ecosystem, and jointly develop a data security community.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com