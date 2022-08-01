Arvinas Appoints John Northcott as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that John Northcott has joined the company in a newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).



“John is an excellent addition to the Arvinas leadership team, and I am confident that his experience and impressive product development and commercialization track record will play an important role in Arvinas’ growth as we continue to advance our pipeline and expand our portfolio,” said John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. “I am very pleased to welcome John and look forward to working closely with him as an integral part of our leadership team.”

Mr. Northcott brings extensive U.S. and global experience in the development and commercialization of products, most notably including Avastin® and Imbruvica®. He recently served as CCO for Nektar Therapeutics and previously served as CCO for Pharmacyclics, an AbbVie Company, as well as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Northcott has also held commercial leadership positions at companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Pfizer, Merck, and Pharmacia.

“I am pleased to join Arvinas and excited for the opportunity to be a part of the company that is truly leading the way in the targeted protein degradation industry through its validated PROTAC® protein degrader platform,” said Mr. Northcott. “With Arvinas set to become a late-stage development company by the end of the year, I look forward to bringing my deep experience in pre-launch planning and post-approval commercialization to multiple programs in oncology and neuroscience.”

