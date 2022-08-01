ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 25-Jul-22 29,846 €523.52 €15,624,828.69 26-Jul-22 29,887 €522.80 €15,624,914.63 27-Jul-22 29,638 €527.19 €15,624,780.16 28-Jul-22 29,168 €535.68 €15,624,632.57 29-Jul-22 28,284 €552.42 €15,624,556.77

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

