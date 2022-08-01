UCC Networks Expands Communication Portfolio With Lumen

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCC Networks, a California-based, value-added reseller of unified communications and contact center solutions, will now sell Lumen Technologies' (NYSE: LUMN) portfolio of technology solutions, including voice and network capabilities.

As a Lumen Channel Partner Program member, UCC Networks can scale and leverage the integrated portfolio of global solutions provided by Lumen—spanning network, infrastructure and applications to enable greater adaptability for customers, helping address the growing demand for technology services in the market.

"Lumen's innovative solutions and UCC Networks' industry experience form a powerhouse that can meet and exceed customers' business needs," said Oscar Reyes, Founder and Technology Advisor for UCC Networks. "Together, we deliver increased efficiency and productivity—customers get the best of both worlds including project management, a dedicated customer success team, 24/7/365 support, and a team of professional engineers."

Working as a Lumen Channel Partner Program member, UCC Networks' offerings include a range of services, with a focus on:

Unified Communications solutions

Contact Center capabilities

Voice & Toll-Free services

Professional Services

About UCC Networks

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks offers multiple financial options including leasing. Book a meeting or visit uccnetworks.com today.

Contact:

UCC Networks

Oscar Reyes

info@uccnetworks.com

714-769-9456

Related Images











Image 1: UCC Networks - Lumen Channel Partner









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment