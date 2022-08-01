Meridian Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

  • Net income of $5.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.96 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $5.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022
  • Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2022 was 1.31% compared to 1.28% for the first quarter of 2022; return on average equity for the second quarter was 15.03% compared to 13.86% for the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased to 4.07% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.89% in the first quarter of 2022
  • Second quarter commercial loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $73.8 million, or 24% annualized; consumer loans increased by $19.1 million, or 36% annualized
  • Non-interest income of $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $13.1 million in the prior quarter
  • Non-interest expenses decreased by $1.7 million, to $19.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 from $21.4 million in the prior quarter; efficiency ratio at 70% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 74% for the prior quarter
  • The Company repurchased 97,385 shares of its common stock at an average price of $31.14 per share during the second quarter ended June 30, 2022
  • On July 28, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable August 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022
               
 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
Income:              
Net income$5,938 $5,535 $7,719 $9,438 $8,258
Diluted earnings per common share 0.96  0.88  1.24  1.52  1.33
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) 8,248  7,704  9,671  12,898  10,898
Pre-tax, pre-provision income - Bank (1) 7,458  8,778  6,829  8,896  7,811
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix              

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented “Meridian’s second quarter revenue of $30.4 million generated earnings of $5.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share. The results were very strong despite a break even in the mortgage segment. While we’re not happy with this, it does illuminate the excellent bank returns that sometimes get overshadowed. Exceptional loan growth and a strong margin drove much of the Bank’s success. Loan growth, excluding PPP, was $92.9 million or 25% annualized and all organic. The net interest margin increased to 4.07%, as PPP loans are being replaced by higher yielding commercial loans. The SBA division has consistently delivered loan sale income, and historically has done well in difficult economic times. We expected a decline in mortgage volume with the rate increases, but the lack of homes for sale in the region has made it worse. We continually forecast results in mortgage and make the appropriate adjustments.”

Mr. Annas added, “Despite the economic volatility, we have a strong pipeline of commercial business which should hold through year end. Meridian is the go-to bank for small and medium sized businesses in the Philadelphia metro market, and we will continue to get our opportunities. Our strong credit culture is a safeguard with a possible recession looming, so our scrutiny towards these opportunities will always be our first priority.”

Select Condensed Financial Information

               
 For the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
Income:              
Net income - consolidated$5,938  $5,535  $7,719  $9,438  $8,258 
Basic earnings per common share 0.99   0.92   1.29   1.56   1.37 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.96   0.88   1.24   1.52   1.33 
Net interest income - consolidated 17,551   16,035   16,322   16,257   15,412 
               
 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Balance Sheet:              
Total assets$1,853,019  $1,831,589  $1,713,443  $1,762,445  $1,709,010 
Loans, net of fees and costs 1,518,893   1,431,906   1,386,457   1,378,670   1,362,750 
Total deposits 1,568,014   1,564,851   1,446,413   1,439,047   1,413,280 
Non-interest bearing deposits 291,925   291,379   274,528   265,842   261,806 
Stockholders' Equity 156,087   157,684   165,360   158,416   152,885 
               
  At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Balance Sheet (Average Balances):              
Total assets$1,811,335  $1,752,643  $1,755,263  $1,739,848  $1,723,421 
Total interest earning assets 1,736,547   1,680,070   1,696,473   1,691,641   1,678,721 
Loans, net of fees and costs 1,465,891   1,397,002   1,449,361   1,351,634   1,345,672 
Total deposits 1,567,325   1,504,241   1,468,575   1,409,534   1,385,250 
Non-interest bearing deposits 296,521   281,123   287,801   254,843   255,964 
Stockholders' Equity 158,420   161,939   159,921   155,580   146,497 
               
 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Performance Ratios (Annualized):              
Return on average assets - consolidated 1.31%  1.28%  1.74%  2.15%  1.92%
Return on average equity - consolidated 15.03%  13.86%  19.15%  24.07%  22.61%

Income Statement Summary
Second Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2022

Net income was $5.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $5.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. The $403 thousand increase in net income quarter-over-quarter was driven by continued strong loan portfolio growth, which helped improve net interest income by $1.5 million. Non-interest expense decreased $1.7 million, but was offset by a decrease of $2.7 million in non-interest income.

Interest income increased $2.0 million, or 11.5%, to $20.0 million from $18.0 million, for the second quarter of 2022. Quarter-over-quarter, there was combined average balance growth of $57.4 million on commercial loans and leases, small business loans, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the yield on loans rose 28 basis points, to 4.99% for the second quarter of 2022. This yield increase is partially due to these portfolios realizing the impact of interest rate rises in the market, combined with the positive impact of PPP loan balances being paid off and replaced by higher yielding commercial loans and leases.

Interest expense increased $557 thousand, or 28.9%, to $2.5 million as interest rates rose during the period. The cost of deposits increased 12 basis points over the prior quarter, as rates in interest checking, money market accounts, and time deposits moved up 21, 12, and 13 basis points, respectively.

The net interest margin was 4.07% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.89% for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact from PPP, the net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 3.95% for the second quarter 2022 from 3.82% for the first quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix. Overall, net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 9.5%, to $17.6 million from $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

The provision for loan losses was $602 thousand for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a $615 thousand provision for the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter provision was the result of new loan growth as well as covering $695 thousand in charge-offs on small ticket equipment leases, partially offset by decreases in specific reserves on non-performing loans as the underlying credit quality improved.

Total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $10.4 million, down $2.7 million or 20.6%, from the first quarter of 2022. Non-interest income was primarily down as a result of lower SBA loan income, which decreased $2.1 million. Mortgage banking revenue and wealth management revenue also decreased slightly, down $154 thousand or 2.2%, and $50 thousand, or 3.8%, respectively.

SBA loan income for the second quarter of 2022 was $437 thousand, a decline of $2.1 million, or 82.7%, from the first quarter of 2022. The decline was the result of a lower level of SBA loans sold ($12.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $25.2 million in loans sold in the first quarter of 2022), as well as lower margins on the sale.

The mortgage segment originated $332.4 million in loans during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $8.6 million, or 2.6%, from the prior quarter, but the gain on sale margin declined 73 basis points. Refinance activity was down as interest rates continue to rise, representing 15% of the total residential mortgage loans originated for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 36% for the first quarter of 2022. The changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and loans held for sale increased a combined $884 thousand during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022, while there was a $1.7 million gain on hedging activity for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a $2.8 million gain for the first quarter of 2022.

Wealth management revenue from our wealth segment decreased $50 thousand, or 3.8%, quarter-over-quarter due to impacts from unfavorable market conditions.

Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $19.7 million, down $1.7 million or 8.1%, from the first quarter of 2022. Total salaries and employee benefits expense was $12.9 million, a net decrease of $2.4 million or 15.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Of this decrease, $1.9 million related to the mortgage segment, which recognizes variable compensation based on loan origination volume, as well as a general reduction in workforce. Salary and employee benefits were down $442 thousand for the bank and wealth segments due to a decline in the value of stock based compensation quarter-over-quarter.

Partially offsetting the decrease in salaries and benefits, advertising expense was up $203 thousand, or 20.6%, and other non-interest expense increased $321 thousand, or 19.3%. Increases in other expense related to employee business and travel expenses, communications and other lesser expenses related to growth.

Balance Sheet Summary
As of June 30, 2022, total assets were $1.9 billion, an increase of $21.4 million, or 1.2%, from March 31, 2022. This growth in assets was due to loan portfolio growth, partially funded by a reduction in cash and investments of $31.1 million.

Portfolio loans grew $87.0 million, or 6.1%, to $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2022, from $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2022. Portfolio loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was $115.2 million, or 8% quarter-over-quarter. Commercial loans increased $16.9 million, or 7.7%, commercial real estate loans increased $17.5 million, or 3.2%, construction loans increased $13.0 million, or 7.9%, residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $35.4 million, or 45.0%, and lease financings increased $15.1 million, or 14.1% from March 31, 2022. Partially offsetting the growth in portfolio loans was a decrease of $66.8 million, or 75.7%, in PPP loan balances as they continue to be forgiven by the SBA.

Deposits were $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2022, up $3.2 million, or 0.2%, from March 31, 2022. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $546 thousand, or 0.2%, from March 31, 2022. Interest-bearing checking accounts decreased $47.0 million, or 18.6%, while money market accounts/savings accounts combined increased $40.8 million, or 5.9%, since March 31, 2022. Certificates of deposits increased $8.8 million, or 2.7%, from March 31, 2022, as some wholesale deposits shifted from interest-bearing checking due to more favorable interest rates.

Consolidated stockholders’ equity of the Corporation was $156.1 million, or 8.4% of total assets as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $157.7 million, or 8.6% of total assets as of March 31, 2022. The change in stockholders’ equity is the result of net income of $5.9 million for the quarter, offset by dividends of $1.2 million paid during the second quarter, as well as $3.0 million in treasury share purchases, and a $3.5 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income from the investment security portfolio due to changes in interest rates over this period.

As of June 30, 2022, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.87% for the Corporation and 10.86% for the Bank, the Tier 1 risk-based capital and common equity ratios were 9.79% for the Corporation and 11.98% for the Bank, and total risk-based capital was 13.50% for the Corporation and 13.33% for the Bank. Based on these capital ratio levels, we remain above the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") requirement of 8%. Quarter-end numbers show a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP measure) of 8.22% for the Corporation and 10.18% for the Bank. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix. Tangible book value per share was $25.16 as of June 30, 2022, compared with $25.04 as of March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality Summary
Meridian credit culture is strong and asset quality remains a primary focus of management. Total non-performing loans were $23.0 million as of June 30, 2022, relatively flat over the prior period. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 1.24% as of June 30, 2022, from 1.25% as of March 31, 2022. There was no other real estate property included in non-performing assets for either period.

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.03% of total average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, down from the quarter ended March 31, 2022 level of 0.04%. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $622 thousand, comprised of $695 thousand in charge-offs, with $73 thousand in recoveries for the quarter. Nearly all of the charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were from small ticket equipment leases. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 1.27% as of June 30, 2022 compared to 1.38% as of March 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2022 there were specific reserves of $2.8 million against non-performing loans, down from $4.2 million as of March 31, 2022 due to improvement in the underlying credit quality for certain loans.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

APPENDIX - FINANCIAL RATIOS

                
  Quarterly
  2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
Earnings and Per Share Data               
Net income $5,938  $5,535  $7,719  $9,438  $8,258 
Basic earnings per common share  0.99   0.92   1.29   1.56   1.37 
Diluted earnings per common share  0.96   0.88   1.24   1.52   1.33 
Common shares outstanding  6,037   6,129   6,108   6,108   6,173 
                
Performance Ratios               
Return on average assets - consolidated  1.31%  1.28%  1.74%  2.15%  1.92%
Return on average equity - consolidated  15.03%  13.86%  19.15%  24.07%  22.61%
Net interest margin (TEY)  4.07%  3.89%  3.83%  3.83%  3.70%
Net interest margin (TEY, excluding PPP loans and borrowings) (1)  3.95%  3.82%  3.76%  3.73%  3.75%
Yield on earning assets (TEY)  4.65%  4.35%  4.28%  4.31%  4.20%
Yield on earning assets (TEY, excluding PPP loans) (1)  4.54%  4.31%  4.23%  4.24%  4.30%
Cost of funds  0.61%  0.50%  0.49%  0.52%  0.54%
Efficiency ratio - consolidated  70%  74%  71%  66%  71%
                
Asset Quality Ratios               
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans  0.03%  0.04%  %  %  0.01%
Non-performing loans/Total loans  1.46%  1.51%  1.57%  0.61%  0.55%
Non-performing assets/Total assets  1.24%  1.25%  1.34%  0.52%  0.48%
Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment  1.24%  1.31%  1.35%  1.38%  1.35%
Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans) (1)  1.27%  1.38%  1.46%  1.52%  1.58%
Allowance for loan losses/Non-performing loans  81.82%  82.41%  81.47%  206.42%  224.63%
                
Capital Ratios               
Book value per common share $25.85  $25.73  $27.07  $25.94  $24.77 
Tangible book value per common share $25.16  $25.04  $26.37  $25.23  $24.06 
Total equity/Total assets  8.42%  8.61%  9.65%  8.99%  8.95%
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1)  8.22%  8.40%  9.42%  8.76%  8.71%
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1)  10.18%  10.40%  11.54%  10.90%  10.92%
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Corporation  8.87%  9.10%  9.39%  9.28%  8.97%
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank  10.86%  11.20%  11.51%  11.55%  11.28%
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation  9.79%  10.09%  10.83%  10.64%  10.16%
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank  11.98%  12.41%  13.27%  13.25%  12.80%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation  9.79%  10.09%  10.83%  10.64%  10.16%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank  11.98%  12.41%  13.27%  13.25%  12.80%
Total risk-based capital ratio - Corporation  13.50%  13.91%  14.81%  14.72%  14.23%
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank  13.33%  13.76%  14.63%  14.62%  14.18%

      (1)   Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation in the Appendix.

        
 Statements of Income (Unaudited) Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Interest Income       
Interest and fees on loans$19,120  $16,839  $36,339  $33,662 
Investments and cash 917   678   1,662   1,307 
Total interest income 20,037   17,517   38,001   34,969 
        
Interest Expense       
Deposits 1,818   1,368   3,107   2,934 
Borrowings 668   737   1,308   1,502 
Total interest expense 2,486   2,105   4,415   4,436 
        
Net interest income 17,551   15,412   33,586   30,533 
Provision for loan losses 602   96   1,217   695 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,949   15,316   32,369   29,838 
        
Non-Interest Income       
Mortgage banking income 6,942   19,467   14,038   43,567 
Wealth management income 1,254   1,163   2,558   2,299 
SBA income 437   1,490   2,957   2,735 
Earnings on investment in life insurance 137   65   275   131 
Net change in fair value of derivative instruments (674)  (2,148)  (840)  (3,092)
Net change in fair value of loans held for sale 268   1,235   (856)  (2,632)
Net change in fair value of loans held for investment (835)  41   (1,613)  (61)
Net gain (loss) on hedging activity 1,715   (674)  4,542   3,587 
Net gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale          48 
Service charges 31   33   58   64 
Other 1,128   1,060   2,386   2,134 
Total non-interest income 10,403   21,732   23,505   48,780 
        
Non-Interest Expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits 12,926   20,213   28,224   42,352 
Occupancy and equipment 1,176   1,175   2,428   2,326 
Professional fees 913   816   1,761   1,756 
Advertising and promotion 1,189   921   2,175   1,707 
Data processing 580   520   1,059   1,136 
Information technology 728   464   1,438   889 
Pennsylvania bank shares tax 212   163   411   326 
Other 1,982   1,974   3,643   4,018 
Total non-interest expenses 19,706   26,246   41,139   54,510 
        
Income before income taxes 7,646   10,802   14,735   24,108 
Income tax expense 1,708   2,544   3,262   5,680 
Net Income$5,938  $8,258  $11,473  $18,428 
        
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 5,999   6,032   6,011   6,018 
Basic earnings per common share$0.99  $1.37  $1.91  $3.06 
        
Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 6,199   6,203   6,229   6,177 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.96  $1.33  $1.84  $2.98 


               
 Statement of Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021
Assets              
Cash & cash equivalents$37,093  $68,888  $23,480  $63,121  $26,902 
Investment securities 168,552   167,870   168,028   153,566   149,366 
Mortgage loans held for sale 58,938   81,258   80,882   117,996   132,348 
Loans, net of fees and costs 1,518,893   1,431,906   1,386,457   1,378,670   1,362,750 
Allowance for loan losses (18,805)  (18,826)  (18,758)  (18,976)  (18,361)
Bank premises and equipment, net 12,185   11,883   11,806   8,242   8,160 
Bank owned life insurance 22,778   22,641   22,503   22,362   12,269 
Servicing assets 12,860   13,396   12,765   11,932   10,327 
Goodwill and intangible assets 4,176   4,227   4,278   4,329   4,380 
Other assets 36,349   48,346   22,002   21,203   20,869 
Total Assets$1,853,019  $1,831,589  $1,713,443  $1,762,445  $1,709,010 
               
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity              
Liabilities              
Non-interest bearing deposits$291,925  $291,379  $274,528  $265,842  $261,806 
Interest bearing deposits              
Interest checking 205,298   252,298   268,248   279,659   257,939 
Money market / savings accounts 728,886   688,117   697,628   670,101   631,604 
Certificates of deposit 341,905   333,057   206,009   223,445   261,931 
Total interest bearing deposits 1,276,089   1,273,472   1,171,885   1,173,205   1,151,474 
Total deposits 1,568,014   1,564,851   1,446,413   1,439,047   1,413,280 
Borrowings 59,136   36,136   41,344   100,683   82,156 
Subordinated debt 40,567   40,538   40,508   40,760   40,730 
Other liabilities 29,215   32,380   19,818   23,539   19,959 
Total Liabilities 1,696,932   1,673,905   1,548,083   1,604,029   1,556,125 
               
Stockholders' Equity 156,087   157,684   165,360   158,416   152,885 
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity$1,853,019  $1,831,589  $1,713,443  $1,762,445  $1,709,010 


               
 Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021
Interest income$        20,037         $        17,964         $        18,248          $        18,306         $        17,517        
Interest expense         2,486                  1,929                  1,926                   2,049                  2,105        
Net interest income         17,551                  16,035                  16,322                   16,257                  15,412        
Provision (credit) for loan losses         602                  615                  (222)          597                  96        
Non-interest income         10,403                  13,102                  17,086                   22,122                  21,732        
Non-interest expense         19,706                  21,433                  23,737                   25,481                  26,246        
Income before income tax expense         7,646                  7,089                  9,893                   12,301                  10,802        
Income tax expense         1,708                  1,554                  2,174                   2,863                  2,544        
Net Income$        5,938         $        5,535         $        7,719          $        9,438         $        8,258        
               
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding         5,999                  6,023                  5,978                   6,045                  6,032        
Basic earnings per common share$        0.99         $        0.92         $        1.29          $        1.56         $        1.37        
               
Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding         6,199                  6,262                  6,210                   6,231                  6,203        
Diluted earnings per common share$        0.96         $        0.88         $        1.24          $        1.52         $        1.33        


                   
  Segment Information
   Three Months Ended June 30, 2022  Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income $16,923  317  311  17,551  $14,824  2  586  15,412 
Provision for loan losses  602      602   96      96 
Net interest income after provision  16,321  317  311  16,949   14,728  2  586  15,316 
Non-interest income  1,159  1,254  7,990  10,403   2,402  1,163  18,167  21,732 
Non-interest expense  10,624  822  8,260  19,706   9,415  789  16,042  26,246 
Income before income taxes $6,856  749  41  7,646  $7,715  376  2,711  10,802 
Efficiency ratio  59% 52% 100% 70%  55% 68% 86% 71%


                   
  Segment Information
   Six Months Ended June 30, 2022  Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income $32,533  411  642  33,586  $29,324  (11) 1,220  30,533 
Provision for loan losses  1,217      1,217   695      695 
Net interest income after provision  31,316  411  642  32,369   28,629  (11) 1,220  29,838 
Non-interest income  4,535  2,558  16,412  23,505   4,724  2,299  41,757  48,780 
Non-interest expense  20,833  1,700  18,606  41,139   18,348  1,684  34,478  54,510 
Income before income taxes $15,018  1,269  (1,552) 14,735  $15,005  604  8,499  24,108 
Efficiency ratio  56% 57% 109% 72%  54% 74% 80% 69%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

               
 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation (Unaudited)
 2022 2022  2021  2021 2021
(Dollars in thousands)2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
Income before income tax expense$7,646 $7,089  $9,893  $12,301 $10,802
Provision for loan losses 602  615   (222)  597  96
Pre-tax, pre-provision income$8,248 $7,704  $9,671  $12,898 $10,898
               
 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income by Segment (Unaudited)
 2022 2022  2021  2021 2021
(Dollars in thousands)2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
Bank$7,458 $8,778  $6,829  $8,896 $7,811
Wealth 749  519   286   432  376
Mortgage 41  (1,593)  2,556   3,570  2,711
Pre-tax, pre-provision income$8,248 $7,704  $9,671  $12,898 $10,898


               
 Reconciliation of PPP / PPPLF Impacted Yields (Unaudited)
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
Net interest margin (TEY) 4.07%  3.89%  3.83%  3.83%  3.70%
Impact of PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings (0.12)   %  (0.07)    %  (0.07)    %  (0.10)     %  0.05%
Net interest margin (TEY, excluding PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings) 3.95%  3.82%  3.76%  3.73%  3.75%
               
Yield on earning assets (TEY) 4.65%  4.35%  4.28%  4.31%  4.20%
Impact of PPP loans (0.11)   %  (0.04)   %  (0.05)     %  (0.07)     %  0.10%
Yield on earning assets (TEY, excluding PPP loans) 4.54%  4.31%  4.23%  4.24%  4.30%
               
               
 Reconciliation of Allowance for Loan Losses / Total loans (Unaudited)
  2022   2022  2021  2021  2021 
  June 30  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Allowance for loan losses / Total loans held for investment 1.24%  1.31%  1.35%  1.38%  1.35%
Less: Impact of loans held for investment - fair valued 0.01%  0.02%  0.02%  0.01%  0.01%
Less: Impact of PPP loans 0.02%  0.05%  0.09%  0.13%  0.22%
Allowance for loan losses / Total loans held for investment (excl. loans at fair value and PPP loans) 1.27%  1.38%  1.46%  1.52%  1.58%
               


               
 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation  (Unaudited)
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
(Dollars in thousands)June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Total stockholders' equity$156,087  $157,684  $165,360  $158,416  $152,885 
Less:              
Goodwill and intangible assets (4,176)  (4,227)  (4,278)  (4,329)  (4,380)
Tangible common equity$151,911  $153,457  $161,082  $154,087  $148,505 
               
Total assets$1,853,019  $1,831,589  $1,713,443  $1,762,445  $1,709,010 
Less:              
Goodwill and intangible assets (4,176)  (4,227)  (4,278)  (4,329)  (4,380)
Tangible assets$1,848,843  $1,827,362  $1,709,165  $1,758,116  $1,704,629 
Tangible common equity ratio - Corporation 8.22%  8.40%  9.42%  8.76%  8.71%
               


               
 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank  (Unaudited)
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
(Dollars in thousands)June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Total stockholders' equity$192,212  $194,347  $201,486  $196,009  $190,477 
Less:              
Goodwill and intangible assets (4,176)  (4,227)  (4,278)  (4,329)  (4,380)
Tangible common equity$188,036  $190,120  $197,208  $191,680  $186,097 
               
Total assets$1,852,998  $1,831,461  $1,713,318  $1,762,415  $1,709,006 
Less:              
Goodwill and intangible assets (4,176)  (4,227)  (4,278)  (4,329)  (4,380)
Tangible assets$1,848,822  $1,827,234  $1,709,040  $1,758,086  $1,704,626 
Tangible common equity ratio - Bank 10.17%  10.40%  11.54%  10.90%  10.92%


               
 Tangible Book Value Reconciliation (Unaudited)
 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Book value per common share$        25.85         $        25.73         $        27.07         $        25.94         $        24.77        
Less: Impact of goodwill and intangible assets         0.69                  0.69                  0.70                  0.71                  0.71        
Tangible book value per common share$        25.16         $        25.04         $        26.37         $        25.23         $        24.06        



