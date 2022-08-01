Virtual Production Market worth $5.1 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Production Market size is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to the new research report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising demand for visual effects in movie and television industries and increasing implementation of LED wall technology play a key role in driving the growth of virtual production market in near future.

Increasing demand for VFX and CGI in movies stimulates market growth

In 2021, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the virtual production market. The dominance of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for VFX and CGI in movies. Continuous organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by virtual production ecosystem players have enhanced the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2022, Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd. formed a partnership with GMS International to make augmented reality and virtual production solutions available to South Korean cinematographers and broadcasters.

Movies segment to capture the lion’s share in the virtual production market

In 2021, the movies segment accounted for the largest share of the virtual production market. The rising trend in moving movies from theaters and multiplexes to over-the-top (OTT) platforms enables producers access broader audiences. The substantial budgets of movies and increasing demand for VFX-based movies have led to the growth of the movies segment. As stated in the Theme Report 2021 published by the Motion Picture Association, the production of new movies continued to skyrocket post the pandemic. In 2021, approximately 940 films were initiated for production in the US. However, in 2018, 2019, and 2020 only 808, 814, and 443 films were produced during the respective years.

North America leads the virtual production market with the highest share

North America accounted for the largest share of the virtual production market in 2021. Growth can be attributed to the presence of the largest movie industry, increasing budgets for movies, and the use of advanced technology in the media and entertainment industry. As stated in the Theme Report 2021 published by the Motion Picture Association, the expected number of US movies that started filming in 2021 was 943, an increase of 111% from those in 2020 when production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 226 of these movies had a projected budget higher than USD 15 million, which is a 124% increase from that in 2020 and a 40% rise from that in 2017.

Adobe Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Sony Group (Japan), Autodesk Inc. (US), Technicolor (France), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Vicon Motion Systems Ltd (UK), SideFX (Canada), Epic Games (US), Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd. (UK), are some of the key players in the virtual production market.

