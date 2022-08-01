Regarding announced rate of return on regulated asset base

English Lithuanian

AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) informs that National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) has published updated data for the natural gas sector for calculation of weighted average cost of capital, i. e. rate of return on investments of regulated activities (hereinafter – WACC). According to NERC data, the WACC calculated for the Company in 2023 will be 4.16 percent (4.14 percent in 2022). Earlier this year when determining the upper limit for liquefied natural gas regasification revenues for the Company for 2023, NERC applied the forecasted regulated asset base (RAB) of EUR 38.7 million.





Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772