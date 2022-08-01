Shareholding as 07/31/2022

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)
|Date of settlement
of information
|Total number of shares
|Number of shares without voting rights (*)
|Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)
|Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
|July 31, 2022
|20 455 403
|82 029
|23 050 622
|22 968 593
|July 2, 2022 (***)
|20 455 403
|78 771
|23 050 722
|22 971 951
|June 30, 2022
|22 421 332
|2 044 700
|25 016 651
|22 971 951
|May 31, 2022
|22 421 332
|2 042 132
|25 018 983
|22 976 851
|April 30, 2022
|22 421 332
|2 028 732
|25 033 983
|23 005 251
|March 31, 2022
|22 421 332
|1 915 712
|24 894 051
|22 978 339
|February 28, 2022
|22 421 332
|1 911 781
|24 919 046
|23 007 265
|January 31, 2022
|22 421 332
|1 881 298
|24 937 775
|23 056 477
|December 31, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 878 130
|24 955 648
|23 077 518
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).
(***) after capital reduction.
About HighCo
As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees and has achieved Platinum status from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 1% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.
HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.
