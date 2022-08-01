Fnac Darty: decrease in resources allocated to the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF

Ivry Sur Seine, FRANCE

DECREASE IN RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH NATIXIS ODDO BHF

In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 (the “AMF Decision”), Fnac Darty today reduced by 440,000 (four hundred and forty thousand) euros the resources allocated to the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA.

After this reduction in the cash amount allocated to the liquidity contract, the available resources are as follows:

- 153,557 titles;

- 2,737,392.25 euros.

