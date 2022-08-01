COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights of 2022's Second Quarter

  • Generated free cash flow from operations of $190 million in the quarter.
  • Retired $271 million in senior notes and reduced annualized leverage ratio to 1.2x.
  • Adjusted net income to common stockholders was $274 million for the quarter or $1.00 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDAX increased 105% to $515 million.
  • Operating cash flow (excluding working capital changes) increased 133% to $458 million or $1.65 per diluted share.
  • Oil and gas sales, after realized hedging losses, were $604 million, 86% higher than 2021's second quarter.
  • Strong results from Haynesville drilling program with 16 (14.4 net) operated wells turned to sales with an average initial production of 26 MMcf per day.
  • Completed an attractive bolt-on acquisition which included approximately 60,000 net acres prospective for the Haynesville and Bossier shale in East Texas and a 145 mile high pressure pipeline and natural gas treating plant for $36 million.
  • Achieved independent certification for natural gas production under the MiQ standard during the quarter.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $604.0 million (including realized hedging losses of $257.4 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the second quarter was $457.9 million, and net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $372.5 million or $1.36 per share. Reported net income in the quarter included a pre-tax $184.5 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management and a $46.8 million loss on early retirement of senior notes in the quarter. Excluding these items and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $273.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the second quarter averaged $0.74 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.30 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.20 for lease operating costs, $0.18 for production and other taxes and $0.06 for cash general and administrative expenses. Production cost was $0.69 per Mcfe in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.59 in the second quarter of 2021. The increase is due to higher production taxes resulting from higher natural gas prices in the quarter. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 89% in the second quarter of 2022 and 85% after hedging.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $1.0 billion (including realized hedging losses of $374.5 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the first six months of 2022 was $754.5 million, and income available to common stockholders was $256.8 million or $0.96 per share. Net income during the first six months of 2022 included a pre-tax $135.8 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management and a $46.8 million loss on early retirement of debt. Excluding these items and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $409.4 million or $1.50 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the six months ended June 30, 2022 averaged $0.71 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.29 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.21 for lease operating costs, $0.15 for production and other taxes and $0.06 for cash general and administrative expenses. Production cost was $0.59 per Mcfe for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 88% during the first six months of 2022 and 83% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 18 (16.5 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the second quarter of 2022 which had an average lateral length of 9,924 feet. The Company also participated in an additional 13 (1.9 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the second quarter of 2022. Comstock turned 16 (14.4 net) wells to sales in the second quarter of 2022 and currently expects to turn an additional 14 (13.2 net) wells to sales in the third quarter of 2022.

Since its last operational update in May, Comstock has turned 14 (12.6 net) new operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 26 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 9,577 feet. Included in the reported drilling results was Comstock's successful Circle M well drilled in Robertson County, Texas in the Western Haynesville area. The well was completed with a 7,900 foot lateral and was tested at 37 MMcf per day.

During the second quarter, Comstock completed an acquisition which included approximately 60,000 net acres prospective for the Haynesville and Bossier shale in East Texas, a 145 mile high pressure natural gas pipeline and a natural gas treating plant for $35.6 million.

Natural Gas Certification

Comstock announced it has achieved certification for its operated natural gas production under the MiQ standard for methane emissions measurement and management. The MiQ Standard scores production, based on how well operators deploy integrated technologies to detect, measure, and abate emissions while also including a detailed assessment of policies and work practices that evaluate an operator's preparedness to prevent future methane emissions. The certification highlights Comstock's ongoing commitment to produce natural gas under strict environmental standards and deliver differentiated, independently certified gas based on methane intensity to both domestic and international markets. Comstock received the certification in June 2022 and the first block of the Company's certified natural gas is available for trading. The certificates, which can be traded bundled (combined with natural gas delivery) or unbundled, will be available on MiQ's Digital Registry in the coming weeks. The certification covers all the Company's facilities in North Louisiana and East Texas, which currently produce approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on August 2, 2022, to discuss the second quarter 2022 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2b5f1d27974644e3bb8e3cae9a36c3c1. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cjhpy3va.

If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT on August 2, 2022. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cjhpy3va.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
  
Revenues:       
Natural gas sales$        858,838          $        321,520          $        1,381,795          $        645,480         
Oil sales         2,504                   22,173                   4,388                   38,698         
Total oil and gas sales         861,342                   343,693                   1,386,183                   684,178         
Gas services         84,912                   —                   129,485                   —         
Total revenues         946,254                   343,693                   1,515,668                   684,178         
Operating expenses:       
Production and ad valorem taxes         21,729                   10,141                   35,549                   19,793         
Gathering and transportation         36,964                   31,736                   69,057                   61,194         
Lease operating         25,079                   26,011                   51,265                   50,574         
Exploration         2,342                   —                   3,363                   —         
Depreciation, depletion and amortization         119,201                   121,446                   225,929                   230,574         
Gas services         82,778                   —                   123,453                   —         
General and administrative         9,063                   7,872                   17,286                   15,900         
Gain on sale of assets         (19)          (9)          (21)          (79)
Total operating expenses         297,137                   197,197                   525,881                   377,956         
Operating income         649,117                   146,496                   989,787                   306,222         
Other income (expenses):       
Loss from derivative financial instruments         (72,826)          (223,958)          (510,319)          (245,707)
Other income         182                   530                   450                   811         
Interest expense         (44,320)          (56,880)          (90,811)          (120,691)
Loss on early retirement of debt         (46,840)          (114,060)          (46,840)          (352,599)
Total other expenses         (163,804)          (394,368)          (647,520)          (718,186)
Income (loss) before income taxes         485,313                   (247,872)          342,267                   (411,964)
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes         (108,422)          68,177                   (76,800)          98,144         
Net income (loss)         376,891                   (179,695)          265,467                   (313,820)
Preferred stock dividends         (4,363)          (4,363)          (8,678)          (8,678)
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders$        372,528          $        (184,058) $        256,789          $        (322,498)
        
Net income (loss) per share:       
Basic$        1.60          $        (0.80) $        1.10          $        (1.39)
Diluted$        1.36          $        (0.80) $        0.96          $        (1.39)
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic         232,045                   231,428                   232,011                   231,403         
Diluted         277,614                   231,428                   277,485                   231,403         

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021     2021 
  2022  Pro
Forma (3)		 As Reported  2022  Pro
Forma (3)		 As Reported
Gas production (MMcf)         123,950                   122,324                   124,083                   238,856                   234,128                   237,376         
Oil production (Mbbls)         24                   29                   362                   45                   46                   688         
Total production (MMcfe)         124,092                   122,496                   126,260                   239,127                   234,404                   241,506         
            
Natural gas sales$        858,838          $        317,160          $        321,520          $        1,381,795          $        639,955          $        645,480         
Natural gas hedging settlements (1)         (257,363)          (16,879)          (16,879)          (374,549)          (24,369)          (24,369)
Total natural gas including hedging         601,475                   300,281                   304,641                   1,007,246                   615,586                   621,111         
Oil sales         2,504                   1,792                   22,173                   4,388                   2,743                   38,698         
Oil hedging settlements (1)         —                   —                   (1,965)          —                   —                   (2,883)
Total oil including hedging         2,504                   1,792                   20,208                   4,388                   2,743                   35,815         
Total oil and gas sales including hedging$        603,979          $        302,073          $        324,849          $        1,011,634          $        618,329          $        656,926         
            
Average gas price (per Mcf)$        6.93          $        2.59          $        2.59          $        5.79          $        2.73          $        2.72         
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)$        4.85          $        2.45          $        2.46          $        4.22          $        2.63          $        2.62         
Average oil price (per barrel)$        104.33          $        61.79          $        61.25          $        97.51          $        59.63          $        56.25         
Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)$        104.33          $        61.79          $        55.82          $        97.51          $        59.63          $        52.06         
Average price (per Mcfe)$        6.94          $        2.60          $        2.72          $        5.80          $        2.74          $        2.83         
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)$        4.87          $        2.47          $        2.57          $        4.23          $        2.64          $        2.72         
            
Production and ad valorem taxes$        21,729          $        8,033          $        10,141          $        35,549          $        16,081          $        19,793         
Gathering and transportation         36,964                   31,736                   31,736                   69,057                   61,194                   61,194         
Lease operating         25,079                   22,807                   26,011                   51,265                   43,866                   50,574         
Cash general and administrative (2)         7,482                   6,073                   6,073                   14,210                   12,411                   12,411         
Total production costs$        91,254          $        68,649          $        73,961          $        170,081          $        133,552          $        143,972         
            
Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)$        0.18          $        0.06          $        0.08          $        0.15          $        0.07          $        0.08         
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)         0.30                   0.26                   0.25                   0.29                   0.26                   0.25         
Lease operating (per Mcfe)         0.20                   0.19                   0.21                   0.21                   0.19                   0.21         
Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)         0.06                   0.05                   0.05                   0.06                   0.05                   0.05         
Total production costs (per Mcfe)$        0.74          $        0.56          $        0.59          $        0.71          $        0.57          $        0.59         
            
Unhedged operating margin 89%  78%  78%  88%  79%  79%
Hedged operating margin 85%  77%  77%  83%  78%  78%
            
Oil and gas capital expenditures:           
Proved property acquisitions$        (69) $        —          $        —          $        205          $        —          $        —         
Unproved property acquisitions         21,551                   7,625                   7,625                   25,182                   13,401                   13,401         
Total oil and gas properties acquisitions$        21,482          $        7,625          $        7,625          $        25,387          $        13,401          $        13,401         
Exploration and development:           
Development leasehold$        655          $        1,995          $        2,005          $        5,287          $        6,038          $        6,061         
Exploratory drilling and completion         18,840                   —                   —                   30,397                   —                   —         
Development drilling and completion         225,371                   157,648                   157,648                   414,419                   312,887                   312,887         
Other development costs         18,325                   2,951                   4,624                   36,937                   5,340                   8,076         
Total exploration and development capital expenditures$        263,191          $        162,594          $        164,277          $        487,040          $        324,265          $        327,024         


 

(1)   Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2)   Excludes stock-based compensation.

(3)   Excludes results of the Company's Bakken shale assets, which were sold in October 2021.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS:       
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders$        372,528          $        (184,058) $        256,789          $        (322,498)
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments         (184,537)          204,822                   135,770                   217,894         
Loss on early retirement of debt         46,840                   114,060                   46,840                   352,599         
Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in
acquisition to fair value		         1,414                   2,470                   4,174                   7,397         
Exploration expense         2,342                   —                   3,363                   —         
Gain on sale of assets         (19)          (9)          (21)          (79)
Adjustment to (provision for) benefit from income taxes         35,050                   (87,875)          (37,539)          (142,608)
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1)$        273,618          $        49,410          $        409,376          $        112,705         
        
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share (2)$        1.00          $        0.20          $        1.50          $        0.44         
        
Diluted shares outstanding         277,614                   275,211                   277,484                   275,153         


ADJUSTED EBITDAX:       
Net income (loss)$        376,891          $        (179,695) $        265,467          $        (313,820)
Interest expense (3)         44,320                   57,172                   90,811                   121,252         
Income taxes         108,422                   (68,177)          76,800                   (98,144)
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization         119,201                   121,446                   225,929                   230,574         
Exploration         2,342                   —                   3,363                   —         
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments         (184,537)          204,822                   135,770                   217,894         
Stock-based compensation         1,581                   1,799                   3,076                   3,489         
Loss on early extinguishment of debt         46,840                   114,060                   46,840                   352,599         
Gain on sale of assets         (19)          (9)          (21)          (79)
Total Adjusted EBITDAX (4)$        515,041          $        251,418          $        848,035          $        513,765         


 

(1)   Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.

(2)   Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3)   Includes realized gains or losses from interest rate derivative financial instruments.

(4)   Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including loss on early retirement of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
OPERATING CASH FLOW (1):       
Net income (loss)$        376,891          $        (179,695) $        265,467          $        (313,820)
Reconciling items:       
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments         (184,537)          204,822                   135,770                   217,894         
Deferred income taxes (benefit)         95,117                   (71,131)          70,329                   (101,281)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization         119,201                   121,446                   225,929                   230,574         
Loss on early retirement of debt         46,840                   114,060                   46,840                   352,599         
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs         2,873                   5,086                   7,098                   13,575         
Stock-based compensation         1,581                   1,799                   3,076                   3,489         
Gain on sale of assets         (19)          (9)          (21)          (79)
Operating cash flow$        457,947          $        196,378          $        754,488          $        402,951         
Increase in accounts receivable         (232,043)          (33,158)          (203,918)          (40,190)
(Increase) decrease in other current assets         (11,126)          750                   (9,720)          5,528         
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses         187,116                   28,341                   145,083                   17,294         
Net cash provided by operating activities$        401,894          $        192,311          $        685,933          $        385,583         
        


 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
FREE CASH FLOW (2):        
Operating cash flow$        457,947          $        196,378          $        754,488          $        402,951         
Less:       
Exploration and development capital expenditures         (263,191)          (164,277)          (487,040)          (327,024)
Preferred dividends         (4,363)          (4,363)          (8,678)          (8,678)
Free cash flow from operations$        190,393          $        27,738          $        258,770          $        67,249         
Acquisitions         (39,539)          (7,665)          (43,466)          (13,447)
Proceeds from divestitures         48                   11                   93                   211         
Free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity$        150,902          $        20,084          $        215,397          $        54,013         
        


 

(1)   Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2)   Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, preferred dividend payments, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of oil and gas properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

 As of
 June 30,
2022		 December 31, 2021
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents$        32,272         $        30,663         
Accounts receivable         471,656                  267,738         
Derivative financial instruments         2,086                  5,258         
Other current assets         24,797                  15,077         
Total current assets         530,811                  318,736         
Property and equipment, net         4,313,201                  4,007,146         
Goodwill         335,897                  335,897         
Operating lease right-of-use assets         108,284                  6,450         
 $        5,288,193         $        4,668,229         
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Accounts payable$        454,752         $        314,569         
Accrued costs         153,763                  135,026         
Operating leases         37,561                  2,444         
Derivative financial instruments         318,585                  181,945         
Total current liabilities         964,661                  633,984         
Long-term debt         2,510,253                  2,615,235         
Deferred income taxes         267,746                  197,417         
Derivative financial instruments         —                  4,042         
Long-term operating leases         70,797                  4,075         
Asset retirement obligation         28,433                  25,673         
Other non-current liabilities         24                  24         
Total liabilities         3,841,914                  3,480,450         
Mezzanine Equity:   
Preferred stock         175,000                  175,000         
Stockholders' Equity:   
Common stock         116,579                  116,462         
Additional paid-in capital         1,101,953                  1,100,359         
Accumulated earnings (deficit)         52,747                  (204,042)
Total stockholders' equity         1,271,279                  1,012,779         
 $        5,288,193         $        4,668,229         

 

        








        

            

                

                    
