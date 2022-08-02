English Finnish

EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS AUGUST 2, 2022 AT 12.00 PM (EET/EEST)

Evli Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ingman Group Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Robert Ingman

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Evli Oyj

LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18181/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-07-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 56 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 309 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(3): Volume: 35 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(4): Volume: 85 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(5): Volume: 465 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(7): Volume: 116 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 59 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 61 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 244 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 120 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 61 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 40 Unit price: 17.7 EUR

(14): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.7 EUR

(15): Volume: 10 Unit price: 17.6 EUR

(16): Volume: 27 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

(17): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

(18): Volume: 190 Unit price: 17.6 EUR

(19): Volume: 292 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

(20): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

(21): Volume: 8 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(22): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.4 EUR

(23): Volume: 490 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(23): Volume: 3568 Volume weighted average price: 17.67989 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-07-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 108 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(4): Volume: 42 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(6): Volume: 499 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(9): Volume: 500 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(10): Volume: 63 Unit price: 17.6 EUR

(11): Volume: 39 Unit price: 17.6 EUR

(12): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(13): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(14): Volume: 158 Unit price: 17.75 EUR

(15): Volume: 442 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(16): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.75 EUR

(17): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(18): Volume: 38 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

(19): Volume: 283 Unit price: 17.6 EUR

(20): Volume: 3217 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

(21): Volume: 13 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(22): Volume: 327 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(23): Volume: 68 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(24): Volume: 102 Unit price: 17.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(24): Volume: 6800 Volume weighted average price: 17.72832 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 18 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(6): Volume: 82 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(7): Volume: 68 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(8): Volume: 32 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(9): Volume: 23 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(10): Volume: 7 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(11): Volume: 73 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(12): Volume: 27 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(13): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(14): Volume: 10 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(15): Volume: 47 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(16): Volume: 140 Unit price: 17.9 EUR

(17): Volume: 45 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(18): Volume: 245 Unit price: 17.95 EUR

(19): Volume: 80 Unit price: 17.95 EUR

(20): Volume: 23 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

(21): Volume: 68 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

(22): Volume: 78 Unit price: 18 EUR

(23): Volume: 42 Unit price: 18 EUR

(24): Volume: 150 Unit price: 18 EUR

(25): Volume: 80 Unit price: 17.6 EUR

(26): Volume: 150 Unit price: 17.45 EUR

(27): Volume: 26 Unit price: 17.45 EUR

(28): Volume: 62 Unit price: 17.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(28): Volume: 1818 Volume weighted average price: 17.80844 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-01

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 250 Volume weighted average price: 17.85 EUR



Additional information:

Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com



