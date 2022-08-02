Vivid Seats Named to Fast Company’s List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.



Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Fast Company for our workplace and its culture of innovation,” said Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats. “As a technology company we are always pushing the boundaries of our industry, which has attracted incredible talent to our business and led to a culture that is built on empowerment. Over the last year, we have been able to accomplish remarkable milestones together because of our focus on innovation, including reaching 100 million tickets sold, entering the public markets on the NASDAQ and achieving record revenues in each quarter since. It’s clear that the continued growth and evolution that we see for Vivid Seats will only be realized through the hard work and ingenuity of our talented team members.”

Vivid Seats’ values ground employees in all that they do, which include - raising the bar, creating exceptional experiences, embracing change, enhancing communities, and committing as a team. Within its highly autonomous and cross-functional teams, Vivid Seats’ employees see the impact of their work immediately and at scale. Over the past year, the company has upgraded and enhanced the user experience and loyalty program across its entire consumer platform. Vivid Seats engages with millions of fans through its marketplace and its technology and product teams leverage data, modern infrastructure, and innovative designs to quickly deliver new features that help fans track and purchase the live events they love.

“This year’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation.”

