Gray Promotes Two Leaders to General Manager Positions

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today the promotion of David Herrmann to General Manager of KWCH (CBS) and KSCW (CW) in Wichita, Kansas. Gray also announced the promotion of Patience Hettrick from Station Manager/News Director to General Manager of WGGB-TV ABC 40 and WSHM-LD CBS 3 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Both promotions are effective today.



David has been Director of Sales at KWCH and KSCW since 2017. A native of Wichita, he has worked at every commercial television station in Wichita over the course of his 32-year career. David previously served as the local sales manager for Gray’s WSAZ-TV in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia, and as the local sales manager of KCTV in Kansas City, Missouri, which is now also owned by Gray. Prior to joining KWCH and KSCW, David was the general sales manager at KAKE-TV in Wichita. David is a graduate of Kansas State University and holds a Mini-MBA from Wichita State University. He is Past-President of the Advertising Federation of Wichita, and he currently serves on the board of a local cancer research charity. David succeeds Brad Moses, who recently became the General Manager of Gray’s WTVG (ABC) in Toledo Ohio.

Since March 2015, Patience has served as the news director for WGGB-TV and WSHM-LD. In February 2022, Patience became Station Manager for WGGB-TV and WSHM-LP while continuing as news director. She spent the majority of her career at WFSB CBS 3 in Hartford, Connecticut, including as assistant news director. In addition to her work in broadcast news, Patience has also been an adjunct professor at Middlesex Community College in Middletown, Connecticut, since 2006. She holds a Master’s degree in education from University of Hartford.

