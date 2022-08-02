Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022

Revenues Q2 of $864 million.

Gross margin Q2 of 30.3%; adjusted gross margin of 31.0%

Operating margin Q2 of 17.5%; adjusted operating margin of 18.3%.

EPS Q2 of $0.78; adjusted EPS of $0.82.

Free Cash for the trailing 12 months of $139 million.

Total Stockholder Return Q2 of $40.6 million--$14.3 million of dividend payments and $26.3 million of stock repurchases.

Guidance Q3 2022 for revenues of $860 to $900 million and at a gross margin of 29.0% plus/minus 50 basis points at an exchange rate USD/EUR of 0.98.



MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six fiscal months ended July 2, 2022.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022 were $863.5 million, compared to $853.8 million for the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2022, and $819.1 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022 were $112.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $103.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2022, and $93.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, certain periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these unusual items, were $0.82, $0.71, and $0.61 for the fiscal quarters ended July 2, 2022, April 2, 2022, and July 3, 2021, respectively.

Commenting on results for the second quarter 2022, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Despite a stronger US dollar and prolonged COVID related shutdowns in Shanghai, revenues came in at the high end of our guidance. Margins were positively impacted by a temporary inventory build, which we anticipate normalizing in the second half of the year. Turns of the inventory of our products at distribution were at a good level of 3.6.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “We guide for the third quarter 2022 for revenues in the range of $860 to $900 million at a gross margin of 29.0% plus/minus 50 basis points, assuming an exchange rate of the US dollar to the Euro of 0.98.”

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues, margins, product pricing, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, capital expenditures, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “guide,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19 or otherwise; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended July 2, 2022 April 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Net revenues $ 863,512 $ 853,793 $ 819,120 Costs of products sold* 602,289 594,685 589,848 Gross profit 261,223 259,108 229,272 Gross margin 30.3 % 30.3 % 28.0 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 110,400 112,855 103,900 Operating income 150,823 146,253 125,372 Operating margin 17.5 % 17.1 % 15.3 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,307 ) (4,222 ) (4,443 ) Other 1,380 (5,751 ) (3,749 ) Total other income (expense) - net (2,927 ) (9,973 ) (8,192 ) Income before taxes 147,896 136,280 117,180 Income tax expense 35,127 32,330 23,799 Net earnings 112,769 103,950 93,381 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 381 377 189 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 112,388 $ 103,573 $ 93,192 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.78 $ 0.71 $ 0.64 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.78 $ 0.71 $ 0.64 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 143,996 145,053 145,017 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 144,397 145,553 145,445 Cash dividends per share $ 0.100 $ 0.100 $ 0.095 * The fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Six fiscal months ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Net revenues $ 1,717,305 $ 1,583,752 Costs of products sold* 1,196,974 1,151,531 Gross profit 520,331 432,221 Gross margin 30.3 % 27.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 223,255 209,585 Operating income 297,076 222,636 Operating margin 17.3 % 14.1 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (8,529 ) (8,819 ) Other (4,371 ) (9,480 ) Total other income (expense) - net (12,900 ) (18,299 ) Income before taxes 284,176 204,337 Income tax expense 67,457 39,313 Net earnings 216,719 165,024 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 758 397 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 215,961 $ 164,627 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 1.49 $ 1.14 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 1.49 $ 1.13 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 144,527 144,992 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 144,978 145,453 Cash dividends per share $ 0.20 $ 0.19 * The six fiscal months ended July 2, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) July 2, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 765,593 $ 774,108 Short-term investments 81,112 146,743 Accounts receivable, net 429,778 396,458 Inventories: Finished goods 172,796 147,293 Work in process 264,123 226,496 Raw materials 196,929 162,711 Total inventories 633,848 536,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 160,089 156,689 Total current assets 2,070,420 2,010,498 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 73,047 74,646 Buildings and improvements 629,015 639,879 Machinery and equipment 2,750,175 2,758,262 Construction in progress 147,345 145,828 Allowance for depreciation (2,629,014 ) (2,639,136 ) 970,568 979,479 Right of use assets 111,881 117,635 Deferred income taxes 89,181 95,037 Goodwill 164,295 165,269 Other intangible assets, net 62,698 67,714 Other assets 94,550 107,625 Total assets $ 3,563,593 $ 3,543,257





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (In thousands) July 2, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 243,496 $ 254,049 Payroll and related expenses 160,415 162,694 Lease liabilities 22,734 23,392 Other accrued expenses 214,865 218,089 Income taxes 62,592 35,443 Total current liabilities 704,102 693,667 Long-term debt less current portion 463,302 455,666 U.S. transition tax payable 83,010 110,681 Deferred income taxes 49,542 69,003 Long-term lease liabilities 92,208 99,987 Other liabilities 88,554 95,861 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 242,464 271,672 Total liabilities 1,723,182 1,796,537 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,291 13,271 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,350,620 1,347,830 Retained earnings 588,803 401,694 Treasury stock (at cost) (36,161 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (80,344 ) (20,252 ) Total Vishay stockholders' equity 1,837,419 1,743,753 Noncontrolling interests 2,992 2,967 Total equity 1,840,411 1,746,720 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,563,593 $ 3,543,257





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Six fiscal months ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Operating activities Net earnings $ 216,719 $ 165,024 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 80,967 83,879 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (293 ) (207 ) Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 10,777 9,550 Deferred income taxes 5,922 519 Other 6,733 5,758 Change in U.S. transition tax liability (14,757 ) (14,757 ) Change in repatriation tax liability (25,201 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (172,555 ) (74,983 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 108,312 174,783 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (95,700 ) (60,710 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 377 234 Purchase of short-term investments (7,769 ) (27,488 ) Maturity of short-term investments 66,763 53,679 Other investing activities (199 ) 347 Net cash used in investing activities (36,528 ) (33,938 ) Financing activities Repurchase of convertible debt instruments - (300 ) Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines 6,000 - Dividends paid to common stockholders (26,389 ) (25,216 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (2,419 ) (2,298 ) Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (36,161 ) - Distributions to noncontrolling interests (733 ) (800 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (2,123 ) (1,963 ) Net cash used in financing activities (61,825 ) (30,577 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (18,474 ) (3,383 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (8,515 ) 106,885 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 774,108 619,874 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 765,593 $ 726,759





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended July 2, 2022 April 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 112,388 $ 103,573 $ 93,192 $ 215,961 $ 164,627 Reconciling items affecting gross profit: Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ 6,661 $ - $ - $ 6,661 $ - Other reconciling items affecting operating income: Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ 546 $ - $ - $ 546 $ - Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit): Changes in tax laws and regulations $ - $ - $ (3,881 ) $ - $ (8,276 ) Tax effects of pre-tax items above (1,802 ) - - (1,802 ) - Adjusted net earnings $ 117,793 $ 103,573 $ 89,311 $ 221,366 $ 156,351 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 144,397 145,553 145,445 144,978 145,453 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.82 $ 0.71 $ 0.61 $ 1.53 $ 1.07





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended July 2, 2022 April 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 74,727 $ 33,585 $ 117,461 $ 108,312 $ 174,783 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 305 72 34 377 234 Less: Capital expenditures (59,791 ) (35,909 ) (32,183 ) (95,700 ) (60,710 ) Free cash $ 15,241 $ (2,252 ) $ 85,312 $ 12,989 $ 114,307



