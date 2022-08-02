Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022

| Source: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Malvern, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

  • Revenues Q2 of $864 million.
  • Gross margin Q2 of 30.3%; adjusted gross margin of 31.0%
  • Operating margin Q2 of 17.5%; adjusted operating margin of 18.3%.
  • EPS Q2 of $0.78; adjusted EPS of $0.82.
  • Free Cash for the trailing 12 months of $139 million.
  • Total Stockholder Return Q2 of $40.6 million--$14.3 million of dividend payments and $26.3 million of stock repurchases.
  • Guidance Q3 2022 for revenues of $860 to $900 million and at a gross margin of 29.0% plus/minus 50 basis points at an exchange rate USD/EUR of 0.98.

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six fiscal months ended July 2, 2022.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022 were $863.5 million, compared to $853.8 million for the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2022, and $819.1 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021.  Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022 were $112.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $103.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2022, and $93.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, certain periods presented include items affecting comparability.  Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these unusual items, were $0.82, $0.71, and $0.61 for the fiscal quarters ended July 2, 2022, April 2, 2022, and July 3, 2021, respectively.

Commenting on results for the second quarter 2022, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Despite a stronger US dollar and prolonged COVID related shutdowns in Shanghai, revenues came in at the high end of our guidance. Margins were positively impacted by a temporary inventory build, which we anticipate normalizing in the second half of the year. Turns of the inventory of our products at distribution were at a good level of 3.6.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “We guide for the third quarter 2022 for revenues in the range of $860 to $900 million at a gross margin of 29.0% plus/minus 50 basis points, assuming an exchange rate of the US dollar to the Euro of 0.98.”

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s second quarter financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (+1 201-389-0921, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 13730764. 

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The telephone number for the replay is +1 877-660-6853 (+1 201-612-7415, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 13730764. 

About Vishay 
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues, margins, product pricing, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, capital expenditures, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “guide,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19 or otherwise; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.  
  
Contact:                                                     
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.  
Peter Henrici  
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications  
+1-610-644-1300


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.     
Summary of Operations     
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)     
      
 Fiscal quarters ended
 July 2, 2022 April 2, 2022 July 3, 2021
      
Net revenues$863,512  $853,793  $819,120 
Costs of products sold* 602,289   594,685   589,848 
Gross profit 261,223   259,108   229,272 
Gross margin 30.3%  30.3%  28.0%
      
Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 110,400   112,855   103,900 
Operating income 150,823   146,253   125,372 
Operating margin 17.5%  17.1%  15.3%
      
Other income (expense):     
Interest expense (4,307)  (4,222)  (4,443)
Other 1,380   (5,751)  (3,749)
Total other income (expense) - net (2,927)  (9,973)  (8,192)
      
Income before taxes 147,896   136,280   117,180 
      
Income tax expense 35,127   32,330   23,799 
      
Net earnings 112,769   103,950   93,381 
      
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 381   377   189 
      
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$112,388  $103,573  $93,192 
      
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.78  $0.71  $0.64 
      
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.78  $0.71  $0.64 
      
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 143,996   145,053   145,017 
      
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 144,397   145,553   145,445 
      
Cash dividends per share$0.100  $0.100  $0.095 
      
* The fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.
      


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.   
Summary of Operations   
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)   
    
 Six fiscal months ended
 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021
    
Net revenues$1,717,305  $1,583,752 
Costs of products sold* 1,196,974   1,151,531 
Gross profit 520,331   432,221 
Gross margin 30.3%  27.3%
    
Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 223,255   209,585 
Operating income 297,076   222,636 
Operating margin 17.3%  14.1%
    
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense (8,529)  (8,819)
Other (4,371)  (9,480)
Total other income (expense) - net (12,900)  (18,299)
    
Income before taxes 284,176   204,337 
    
Income tax expense 67,457   39,313 
    
Net earnings 216,719   165,024 
    
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 758   397 
    
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$215,961  $164,627 
    
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$1.49  $1.14 
    
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$1.49  $1.13 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 144,527   144,992 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 144,978   145,453 
    
Cash dividends per share$0.20  $0.19 
    
* The six fiscal months ended July 2, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.
    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets   
(In thousands)   
    
 July 2, 2022 December 31, 2021
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$765,593  $774,108 
Short-term investments 81,112   146,743 
Accounts receivable, net 429,778   396,458 
Inventories:   
Finished goods 172,796   147,293 
Work in process 264,123   226,496 
Raw materials 196,929   162,711 
Total inventories 633,848   536,500 
    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 160,089   156,689 
Total current assets 2,070,420   2,010,498 
    
Property and equipment, at cost:   
Land 73,047   74,646 
Buildings and improvements 629,015   639,879 
Machinery and equipment 2,750,175   2,758,262 
Construction in progress 147,345   145,828 
Allowance for depreciation (2,629,014)  (2,639,136)
  970,568   979,479 
    
Right of use assets 111,881   117,635 
Deferred income taxes 89,181   95,037 
Goodwill 164,295   165,269 
Other intangible assets, net 62,698   67,714 
Other assets 94,550   107,625 
Total assets$3,563,593  $3,543,257 
    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)  
(In thousands)   
    
 July 2, 2022 December 31, 2021
 (Unaudited)  
    
Liabilities and equity   
Current liabilities:   
Trade accounts payable$243,496  $254,049 
Payroll and related expenses 160,415   162,694 
Lease liabilities 22,734   23,392 
Other accrued expenses 214,865   218,089 
Income taxes 62,592   35,443 
Total current liabilities 704,102   693,667 
    
Long-term debt less current portion 463,302   455,666 
U.S. transition tax payable 83,010   110,681 
Deferred income taxes 49,542   69,003 
Long-term lease liabilities 92,208   99,987 
Other liabilities 88,554   95,861 
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 242,464   271,672 
Total liabilities 1,723,182   1,796,537 
    
Equity:   
Vishay stockholders' equity   
Common stock 13,291   13,271 
Class B convertible common stock 1,210   1,210 
Capital in excess of par value 1,350,620   1,347,830 
Retained earnings 588,803   401,694 
Treasury stock (at cost) (36,161)  - 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (80,344)  (20,252)
Total Vishay stockholders' equity 1,837,419   1,743,753 
Noncontrolling interests 2,992   2,967 
Total equity 1,840,411   1,746,720 
Total liabilities and equity$3,563,593  $3,543,257 
    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows   
(Unaudited - In thousands) 
 Six fiscal months ended
 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021
    
Operating activities   
Net earnings$216,719  $165,024 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 80,967   83,879 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (293)  (207)
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 10,777   9,550 
Deferred income taxes 5,922   519 
Other 6,733   5,758 
Change in U.S. transition tax liability (14,757)  (14,757)
Change in repatriation tax liability (25,201)  - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (172,555)  (74,983)
Net cash provided by operating activities 108,312   174,783 
    
Investing activities   
Purchase of property and equipment (95,700)  (60,710)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 377   234 
Purchase of short-term investments (7,769)  (27,488)
Maturity of short-term investments 66,763   53,679 
Other investing activities (199)  347 
Net cash used in investing activities (36,528)  (33,938)
    
Financing activities   
Repurchase of convertible debt instruments -   (300)
Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines 6,000   - 
Dividends paid to common stockholders (26,389)  (25,216)
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (2,419)  (2,298)
Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (36,161)  - 
Distributions to noncontrolling interests (733)  (800)
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (2,123)  (1,963)
Net cash used in financing activities (61,825)  (30,577)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (18,474)  (3,383)
    
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (8,515)  106,885 
    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 774,108   619,874 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$765,593  $726,759 
    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.         
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share         
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)         
 Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended
 July 2, 2022 April 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021
          
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$112,388  $103,573 $93,192  $215,961  $164,627 
          
Reconciling items affecting gross profit:         
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$6,661  $- $-  $6,661  $- 
          
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:         
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$546  $- $-  $546  $- 
          
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):         
Changes in tax laws and regulations$-  $- $(3,881) $-  $(8,276)
Tax effects of pre-tax items above (1,802)  -  -   (1,802)  - 
          
          
Adjusted net earnings$117,793  $103,573 $89,311  $221,366  $156,351 
          
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 144,397   145,553  145,445   144,978   145,453 
          
Adjusted earnings per diluted share$0.82  $0.71 $0.61  $1.53  $1.07 
          


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.         
Reconciliation of Free Cash         
(Unaudited - In thousands)         
 Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended
 July 2, 2022 April 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021
Net cash provided by operating activities$74,727  $33,585  $117,461  $108,312  $174,783 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 305   72   34   377   234 
Less: Capital expenditures (59,791)  (35,909)  (32,183)  (95,700)  (60,710)
Free cash$15,241  $(2,252) $85,312  $12,989  $114,307 
          


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.         
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA         
(Unaudited - In thousands)         
 Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended
 July 2, 2022 April 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021
          
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$112,388  $103,573  $93,192  $215,961  $164,627 
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 381   377   189   758   397 
Net earnings$112,769  $103,950  $93,381  $216,719  $165,024 
          
Interest expense$4,307  $4,222  $4,443  $8,529  $8,819 
Interest income (789)  (560)  (325)  (1,349)  (612)
Income taxes 35,127   32,330   23,799   67,457   39,313 
Depreciation and amortization 40,317   40,650   41,733   80,967   83,879 
EBITDA$191,731  $180,592  $163,031  $372,323  $296,423 
          
Reconciling items         
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$7,207  $-  $-  $7,207  $- 
          
Adjusted EBITDA$198,938  $180,592  $163,031  $379,530  $296,423 
          
Adjusted EBITDA margin** 23.0%  21.2%  19.9%  22.1%  18.7%
          
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues         
          


Tags

Vishay