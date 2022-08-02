Patriot One Technologies Secures Deal with Large Auto Manufacturer to Protect Entrances

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced it has secured a deal with a large U.S.-based auto manufacturer to protect all employee entrances at three of its manufacturing facilities.

The auto manufacturer will use Patriot One’s SmartGateway patron screening solution to unobtrusively scan all employees and workers for guns, knives and other weapons upon entrance to the facility. This not only provides a higher degree of safety for workers than traditional walk-through metal detectors but enhances the effectiveness and productivity of the manufacturing facility.

“Large manufacturing plants are a solid fit for our modern weapons detection solution, for increased safety and speed,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “The inevitable shift change of workers can be a slow ordeal. With the need for increased security in an increasingly insecure world, shift productivity delays are inevitable with traditional screening methods. This is the classic trade-off and conflict of efficiency versus security. SmartGateway is designed to address this conundrum and enhance both security and efficiency – in this case – ensuring shift change efficiency with no production delays due to new security procedures. For manufacturing customers with existing metal-detector screening, SmartGateway dramatically speeds the shift change process up, by not requiring workers to empty their pockets of personal items. Workers without weapons can stroll right in, while the ones who have a weapon on them will be stopped by security guards.”

The SmartGateway iteration of Patriot One’s Gateway solution is also used by stadiums, casinos and other entertainment venues to protect patrons from the risk of mass casualty events. By using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sensors, the solution can accurately distinguish prohibited items from personal items such as cell phones and watches, and then alert security guards when a secondary screening is necessary. Patriot One previously announced that auto manufacturer Kia Georgia Inc. is also using the Gateway to protect its workers by securing entrances.

Evans continued, “We are very pleased with this opportunity. This customer reached out to us over a year ago after a concerning weapons incident. Over the past year, they have executed extensive analysis and tested numerous solutions, and selected Patriot One from other competitive options based on best fit and efficacy, and partnership. Over the past year the relationship has expanded with shared insights and joint collaboration on innovations to further enhance the solution. We look forward to continued work together and addressing their global needs at other facilities.”

For more on Patriot One’s Gateway, please visit: https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/multi-sensor/.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company’s Gateway solution enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/765000a8-cda0-4773-9923-7c1fb226ceff