Point of Sale Terminals Market Size to Hit USD 193.7 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research Announced New Report on “Point of Sale Terminals Market (By Product; By Component; By Deployment; End User) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.



Key Insights:

The U.S. POS terminals market segment is growing at a CAGR of 16% between 2022 to 2030.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The healthcare segment is projected to hit at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2022 to 2030.

Asia Pacific region hit revenue share of about 41% in 2021.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1977

Regional snapshots

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Due to a growth in the number of initiatives taken by the governments that are supportive of the cashless economy will drive the market growth in this region. There is a growth in the demand for this product in the Asia Pacific region. Availability of smartphones and Internet connectivity has also given a boost two the use of digital payments. Asia Pacific region is providing major opportunities for the growth of the market especially through the countries like India, Japan and China.

There is a great demand for this product in the large enterprises. In the sectors like the restaurants, hospitality and entertainment the demand for the terminals is expected to grow in the coming years period North American region will also drive the market growth during the forecast period. Growing need for contactless payments will drive the market growth. In order to manage the billings in the retail outlets that are present in the North American region there's a greater demand for the point of sales terminals. The governments in this region are also encouraging through the adoption of various initiatives the adoption of payment method that does not accept cash. After the pandemic the demand for the point of sales terminals has grown to a great extent.

Report Highlights

On the basis of the components , the hardware segment is expected to drive the market growth due to an increased use of the devices especially in case of the fixed point of sales terminals which are used by many large organizations. Many hardware devices are connected to the terminal which are extremely essential for the functioning of the product.

, the hardware segment is expected to drive the market growth due to an increased use of the devices especially in case of the fixed point of sales terminals which are used by many large organizations. Many hardware devices are connected to the terminal which are extremely essential for the functioning of the product. On the basis of deployment , the cloud-based segment is expected to grow well during the forecast. As it is available in the form of subscriptions which is extremely good for the medium and small businesses. There shall also be a good demand for on premise segment as many large companies seek this option in order to have access to the servers inside the premises. It also offers better safety for the consumers as well as the employees working in the organization.

, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow well during the forecast. As it is available in the form of subscriptions which is extremely good for the medium and small businesses. There shall also be a good demand for on premise segment as many large companies seek this option in order to have access to the servers inside the premises. It also offers better safety for the consumers as well as the employees working in the organization. On the basis of the end user, the retail segment is expected to dominate the market as this segment makes the maximum use of this system. It helps in keeping a track of the inventory and managing the sales made through the online portals as well as the offline modes. Given increased use of the systems indifferent service-based businesses like restaurants and hospitals. Doesn't increase use of this system in the retail businesses as it provides all-in-one solution to these businesses. There's an integration of the customer relationship management software. The growing adoption of this system in the retail segment is due to the benefit of saving time of the employees as well as the consumers by avoiding the waiting time. There's also an increased use of technologies that provide mobile wallets. This technology is expected to penetrate the developing nations in the coming years. The benefits provided by this technology is the time saving quick methods of payment.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1977

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 86.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 193.7 Billion CAGR 9.31% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Presto, Acrelec, Toshiba corporation, Quail digital, Oracle Corporation and Others

Report Highlights

On the basis of the components , the hardware segment is expected to drive the market growth due to an increased use of the devices especially in case of the fixed point of sales terminals which are used by many large organizations. Many hardware devices are connected to the terminal which are extremely essential for the functioning of the product.

, the hardware segment is expected to drive the market growth due to an increased use of the devices especially in case of the fixed point of sales terminals which are used by many large organizations. Many hardware devices are connected to the terminal which are extremely essential for the functioning of the product. On the basis of deployment , the cloud-based segment is expected to grow well during the forecast. As it is available in the form of subscriptions which is extremely good for the medium and small businesses. There shall also be a good demand for on premise segment as many large companies seek this option in order to have access to the servers inside the premises. It also offers better safety for the consumers as well as the employees working in the organization.

, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow well during the forecast. As it is available in the form of subscriptions which is extremely good for the medium and small businesses. There shall also be a good demand for on premise segment as many large companies seek this option in order to have access to the servers inside the premises. It also offers better safety for the consumers as well as the employees working in the organization. On the basis of the end user, the retail segment is expected to dominate the market as this segment makes the maximum use of this system. It helps in keeping a track of the inventory and managing the sales made through the online portals as well as the offline modes. Given increased use of the systems indifferent service-based businesses like restaurants and hospitals. Doesn't increase use of this system in the retail businesses as it provides all-in-one solution to these businesses. There's an integration of the customer relationship management software. The growing adoption of this system in the retail segment is due to the benefit of saving time of the employees as well as the consumers by avoiding the waiting time. There's also an increased use of technologies that provide mobile wallets. This technology is expected to penetrate the developing nations in the coming years. The benefits provided by this technology is the time saving quick methods of payment.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

The growing demand for these systems is due to its productivity. The use of this system has been helpful in enhancing the number of sales made by any retail outlets. These systems come with the software's that are already installed which are extremely user friendly and can be used with ease. Apart from its use in the large enterprises the medium and the small vendors are also making use of this system. Apart from making the payment options cashless and contactless there are many other functions provided by these systems. It helps in managing the inventory, it helps in keeping a track of the sales, and it is also extremely beneficial in analyzing the financial situation. All of these factors are expected to drive the market growth of the system in the coming years period

Restraints

Due to the usage of cloud-based storage system there are increased chances of security risks. There can be an increase in the misuse of any data that is provided on these online platforms. There are increased chances of theft. All of these factors will pose a major drawback which will hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. as there is less awareness about the availability of this platform the market growth will be hampered. During the pandemic like many other industries suffered losses this industry has also undergone losses. The amount of investments made in this sector has come down due to the losses that were incurred in the recent years.

Opportunities

Initially these systems were seen as transaction systems but in the recent years due to the advancements in the technology used the system is see like a customer relationship management software which has also integrated many financial solutions. It also helps in managing the inventory of the company in a more efficient way. The cost of maintenance has reduced which will drive the market growth in the coming years period it is also helpful in providing the real time data which helps in making sound decisions. Many companies are replacing their old billing softwares with these systems as they are more efficient in managing the finances.

Challenges

One of the major challenges that this industry faces is that of the availability of critical information on an online platform. As these terminals are used through the Internet and the information is available online it is extremely vulnerable to thefts. Critical information regarding the cards that are used for making the payment and the pin could be acquired and misused. This happens to be a major challenge in the growth of the market.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Recent Developments

Presto flex which happens to be a custom designed multi-purpose platform offered to the hospitality sector was introduced in the year 2021 by Presto. It has an integrated payment option through the QR code which will be beneficial in making contactless payments.





Market Segmentation

By Product

Fixed Kiosks Others

Mobile Tablet Others



By Component

Hardware

Software

Services





By Deployment

On premise

Cloud

By End User

Restaurants FSR Fine Dine Casual Dine QSR Drive-Thru Others Institutional Fast Casual Drive-Thru Others Others

Retail Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Gas Stations Others

Hospitality Spas Hotels Resorts

Healthcare Pharmacies Others

Warehouse

Entertainment Cruise Lines/Ships Cinemas Casinos Golf Clubs Stadiums Amusement Parks

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1977

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R