GBT Evaluating a Hybrid Radio Technology for its GEN II, Long-Range Radio System

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is evaluating a hybrid approach consisting of conventional and Software Defined Radio (SDR) technologies for its GEN II long range radio system, which GBT has assigned an internal code name: Infinia. The GEN II version is targeted to be integrated with GBT’s AI technology with the goal of enabling intelligent communication applications for civil and military domains. The Infinia radio system is targeted to use its AI based radio-control algorithms with the goal of enabling long range radio communications in all terrains, seasons and weather conditions. The Hybrid system is designed to operate using SDR transceivers as Relay/Repeater units and conventional transceivers for mobile unit’s data and voice communication. Mobile units will be sending identification information and communication request to base units. The base units will be using intelligent software control to calculate and predict a viable communication path based on ionospheric conditions propagation, overcoming dead zones. The combination of SDR and conventional radio systems is designed to produce an intelligent, long-range solution for data and voice communication. GBT’s Infinia operates via High Frequency (HF) radio waves and communicates through ionospheric propagation environment with the goal of reaching very long distances. GBT believes the Infinia technology will allow for communication through remote areas with little or no traditional reception. The system is designed to work in its own private, secured communication protocol. Earlier in 2022, GBT filed a non-provisional patent application for its Infinia system, seeking to protect an intelligent long-range data and voice radio system.

"We are now evaluating a Hybrid approach for our GEN II Infinia system which means the use of conventional and Software Defined Radio (SDR) transceivers together. We will be using SDR technology for our base units to perform as the brain of the system, identifying and obtaining optimal communication routes for mobile units that will be conventional HF technology based. The main idea is to have an intelligent software control base units that will also operate also as relays receiving communication requests from mobile units. The base units will be constantly studying Earth’s ionospheric conditions, calculating the best communication path. Using this information, the base units will define the optimal routes and frequencies to ensure a clear, reliable voice and data communication between the requesting mobile units. The system will be using its own secured, communication protocol to enable secured transmissions at all weather and terrain conditions. It is planned to include our AI technology to enable an effective calculation and prediction for optimal communication route based on Earth’s ionospheric conditions, automatically adjusting the frequency, antennae type, power, and angles. We intend to evaluate whether the GEN II architecture can be efficiently implemented within civil and military applications, for example remote areas emergency response, military and civil communication, global tracking and worldwide telemedicine services. We plan to continue the Infinia system R&D efforts with the goal of enabling clear, reliable voice and data radio communication throughout various landscapes and weather conditions.” Provided Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

