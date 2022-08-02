EnerVenue Leases 64,000-Square-Foot Building in Fremont, California as R&D and Pilot Manufacturing Line

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVenue, the first company to bring metal-hydrogen batteries capable of 30,000 cycles to the clean energy revolution, today announced that it has completed a lease agreement on a 64,000-square-foot building in Fremont, California that will expand EnerVenue’s corporate footprint and house the company’s pilot manufacturing facility.



The building is located at 3500 Gateway Boulevard and provides EnerVenue with a mixed-use facility that is ideally suited for EnerVenue’s continued growth.

“We’ve seen incredible growth in our first two years, with global partnerships, significant funding, and a truly differentiated grid-scale energy storage solution,” said Jorg Heinemann, CEO, EnerVenue. “In vetting locations for our long-term future, we considered our aggressive development plans and the facilities we’ll require for what’s to come. We’re proud to be able to continue to build and grow in the City of Fremont.”

With accelerating growth powered by the company’s energy storage technology, EnerVenue has quickly sprouted to more than 150 employees since its founding in 2020. The company raised $125 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round in late 2021 and continues to hire talent at a fast clip.

“The City of Fremont is thrilled to witness EnerVenue’s continued commitment to our community,” said Mayor Lily Mei. “Fremont is perfectly situated to leverage Silicon Valley’s best, and we believe EnerVenue will benefit from the city’s central location, excellent facilities, and access to world-class talent. EnerVenue’s expansion could not come at a more needed time as we face the dual challenges of combating climate change and rapidly modernizing our grid for a clean electric future.”

At 4x the square footage of its existing headquarters, also in Fremont, the new facility will provide EnerVenue with the space required to scale and staff additional sales, service, and engineering expertise, while also growing its advanced R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

“3500 Gateway Boulevard is a top-notch facility with office and manufacturing space that aligns perfectly with where EnerVenue is today and where we’re headed,” said Frank Blohm, COO, EnerVenue. “The new space represents a key milestone as EnerVenue ramps towards large-scale production.”

EnerVenue projects a move-in date during the second half of 2022.

About EnerVenue

EnerVenue builds simple, safe, and cost-efficient energy storage solutions for the clean energy revolution. Based on technology proven over decades under the most extreme conditions, EnerVenue batteries are refined and scaled for large renewable energy integration applications. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

