RTI Named to Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2022 from Parity.Org

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced it has been named to the Parity.Org Best Companies for Women to Advance™ List for 2022. The ParityLIST ™ recognizes organizations that are creating a culture and conditions in which women can rise through recruiting, promotion, and compensation practices, leadership representation, and benefits and policies that collectively help companies achieve gender parity. RTI joins 42 other companies in the national recognition.



Companies recognized were rated in areas of equality in hiring and promotion practices, inclusion, representation of women in leadership, and enablers, such as benefits and other policies, that help companies achieve equitable outcomes. Additionally, RTI offers outstanding support for working mothers, from flexible schedules, work-from-home options, and maternity and paternity leave.

RTI actively recruits, mentors, and promotes women, especially into key roles where they can serve to increase perspectives and as role models for others. 41% of Director-level employees at RTI are women, a majority hired and promoted from lower-level titles. RTI also offers extensive training and guidance. RTI’s CEO leads a Professional Development Series of over 20 classes in a wide range of topics from personal growth to delegation and leadership. Additionally, RTI executives offer introductory “lunch and learns” in order to teach employees about the various functions within their departments and provide a deeper understanding of RTI’s business so that they can envision the possibilities of where their career path can take them.

“Women leaders are immensely important to RTI,” said Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI. “RTI intentionally creates an environment where women can lead and contribute. Our reason for advancing women’s careers and quality of life goes well beyond just seeking a bigger talent pool. Diversity and inclusion bring perspective and balance that makes RTI stronger in many ways. We’re thrilled to have made the ParityLIST for the second year in a row and will continue to ensure that RTI is a positive and supportive environment for all.”

“I’m happy to report that 70% of this year’s honorees have an Executive Team that is 30%+ women, 77% have a VP team that is 30%+ women, and 72% have reached pay parity,” said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.Org founder and CEO. “The parity problem is complex–but it’s not insurmountable. The extraordinary performance of this year’s honorees proves that a genuine commitment and focus, coupled with the right tools, measures, and practices, will absolutely move the needle toward fairness.”

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

About Parity.Org

Parity.Org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender and racial gap in corporate leadership, where the gap is the widest. We take a pragmatic and research-based approach, offering a range of proven best practices and industry-leading tools for not only reaching—but sustaining—parity in leadership. Learn more at Parity.Org and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

