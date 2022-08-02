BESLER Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, BESLER has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its Revenue Integrity Solutions service suite.



BESLER’s suite of revenue integrity solutions, including Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG) Validation, Transfer DRG Revenue Recovery, Medicare Advantage TDRG and Indirect Medical Education (IME) Revenue Recovery ensures hospitals collect the reimbursement they have earned while maintaining compliance.

“We’re extremely proud that our Revenue Integrity Solutions are so well regarded among our customers,” said Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLER. “The results of HFMA’s thorough Peer Review process confirm the value that our clients experience with our various services within our Revenue Integrity solution suite. Our Revenue Integrity Solutions ensure optimal post-bill revenue recovery while helping our hospital partners remain compliant.”



HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have BESLER renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” says HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 90,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About BESLER

BESLER combines best-in-class healthcare ﬁnance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals improve revenue and reimbursement integrity. Over the last thirty-five years, our revenue recovery and reimbursement solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit www.besler.com.

