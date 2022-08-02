Dresner Partners Advised New Horizons Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Its Sale

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised New Horizons Center for Cosmetic Surgery, S.C. and North Shore Ambulatory Care, LLC (collectively New Horizons) in the sale of its business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Founded in 2002 by Gregory A. Turowski, M.D., New Horizons operates a cosmetic surgery center and medical spa in the Chicagoland’s North Shore. New Horizons focuses on cosmetic procedures for the body and face (abdominoplasty, breast procedures, facelifts, liposuction, and rhinoplasty) as well as rejuvenating treatments including injectables and fillers, hair restoration, and vein-related services.

Commenting on the transaction, Gregory Turowski, M.D. and Medical Director of New Horizons said, “Dresner Partners’ healthcare team was pivotal in finding us the right partner that shares the same long-term goals and dedication to delivering life-changing results to patients. We look forward to working closely with our new colleagues to serve more patients, not only in Chicagoland, but also throughout the United States.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “New Horizon’s location in Skokie, Illinois, the North Shore of Chicagoland, coupled with its multidisciplinary expertise across a variety of procedures and treatments, made it a strong strategic fit for a new partner. New Horizon’s patient demand from private payers will continue to accelerate the growth and enable the organization to reach new heights.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “We continually strive to facilitate transactions that not only build significant value for shareholders, but also are a good cultural fit and meet the long-term professional goals of our clients. We are pleased that we could help Dr. Turowski and his team at New Horizons find a long-term partner to build upon their excellent track record of successful patient care.”

More information on New Horizons Center for Cosmetic Surgery can be found at www.drturowski.com.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Dallas, Texas; and Palo Alto, Calif. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare, (917) 370-0891, mstern@dresnerco.com

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com