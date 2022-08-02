Alignment Healthcare Welcomes UCI Health to Provider Network, Bringing More Award-Winning Care to Members in Orange County

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the addition of UCI Health to its comprehensive provider network effective Aug. 1, 2022. This agreement marks Alignment’s first University of California health system provider relationship. This new relationship will give Medicare Advantage members enrolled in Alignment’s PPO plans access to more than 900 UCI Health primary and specialty care physicians and the award-winning UCI Medical Center. In addition, Medicare Advantage members enrolled in Alignment’s HMO plans in Orange County will be able to access UCI Health specialists and UCI Medical Center when referred by an Alignment Health Plan Network primary care physician.



“Easy access to care providers and medical facilities is a top health care concern for seniors, so we are constantly looking to expand that pipeline for our members with high-quality options in their backyard,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare and CEO of Alignment Health Plan. “We’re pleased to welcome UCI Health to our network, joining a growing and highly regarded list of providers in Southern California. From routine, preventive care to chronic disease management, it’s important that our members can quickly get the care they need.”

UCI Medical Center, a 459-bed acute care hospital, has been listed among “ America’s Best Hospitals” by U.S. News & World Report for 22 consecutive years and is home to Orange County’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center.

“UCI Health providers throughout Orange County apply the most advanced medical knowledge to ensure our community and its residents are healthy and strong. We’re pleased to join the Alignment Healthcare provider network, as Alignment Healthcare shares our vision for compassionate health care, driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation, particularly for our senior population,” said Dr. Matthew Boone, executive medical director, UCI University Physicians & Surgeons.

UCI Health is a clinical enterprise of the University of California, Irvine, and the only academic health system in Orange County. It serves a region of nearly four million people across Orange County, western Riverside County and southeast Los Angeles County.

