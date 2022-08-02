JLab's Open Sport Provides Versatility Other Open-Design Earbuds Do Not

San Diego, CA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab is changing how people connect to their true wireless earbuds with the introduction of the new JLab Open Sport, a design-forward shift in the open-ear and sport audio categories. The Open Sport provides a versatile alternative to open-ear or bone conduction audio products, with the ability to attach to the wearer's ears or eyewear based on the activity at hand and the user's preference. Available for $80 from JLab.com for preorder now and shipping mid August, the Open Sport is feature-rich and less than half the price of the existing premium open-ear audio options on the market.

JLab designed the Open Sport with versatility in mind. The Open Sport earbuds provide flexible options for running or during hard sessions in the gym, but also to excel while navigating urban environments, office settings, or multitasking at home. Since the Open Sport utilizes dual connect technology and built-in MEMS microphones in both buds, either earbud can be used independently to allow for greater awareness when situations warrant. Additionally, connect simultaneously to two devices – mobile, tablet, or your laptop and/or computer at the same time with Bluetooth Multipoint.

Out of the box the Open Sport earbuds are equipped with flexible ear hooks that can be molded to the ear shape of the wearer for a secure fit. As the leading sports earbud brand, JLab has a proven track record for developing ear hooks for sport-specific earbuds and designed the Open Sport's ear hooks specifically to accommodate the unique needs of an open-ear audio product. Knowing that the added weight can be a distraction during workouts, JLab engineered the Open Sport earbuds to weigh under 14 grams apiece.

As an alternative fit option, the ear hooks on the Open Sport can be removed and replaced with included eyewear clips. These clips adjust in width and are designed so the Open Sport can be attached to sunglasses, prescription eyeglasses, and other styles of eyewear. They are a great alternative for people who prefer the Open Sport to sit forward of their outer ear, leaving it 100% open to unobstructed. The clips can be attached to the back of the Open Sports charging case when not in use.

JLab believes the benefits of open-ear audio should not require a sacrifice in quality of sound or technology. The Open Sport was designed to include 14.2 mm drivers in each earbud, more than double the diameter of a traditional earbud, and two EQ modes, JLab's Signature and Balanced settings, to further ensure the ideal listening experience. Touch controls add more convenience, allowing the wearer to adjust volume, EQ modes, answer calls, and more without reaching for their phone.

For multi-device users, the surprising value and versatility of the JLab Open Sport continue with its Bluetooth Multipoint technology. The Open Sport can be connected to two devices simultaneously, so multi-device users can connect their mobile, tablet, or computer at the same time, pausing audio on one device to take a call or stream audio from a second device without having to log into their device's settings and disconnect.

"One of our overarching goals at JLab is to help people rethink what they can expect from, and expect to pay for, new technology. The Open Sport is a unique redesign in the open-ear category. It's great for workouts where you want to be keenly aware of your environment, but it also works great for office and home environments. We didn't invent the idea for open-ear audio, but we put our very unique JLab spin on it, - and including the ability to connect them to your glasses – it's a complete game-changer" said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

Built To Last In More Ways Than One

Each earbud in the Open Sport features 7+ hours of playtime, and the charging case holds an additional 17+ hours of battery life, providing a total listening time longer than the premium competitors on the market. Its IPX4 rating ensures it'll hold up to workouts where perspiration or precipitation becomes excessive.

Full technical features include:

24+ hours playtime (7+ in each earbud)

Dual Connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Built-In MEMS microphone in both buds

Patented Custom EQ2 sound and touch controls

Bluetooth 5.1

Range: 30+ ft

Codecs: SBC

Driver: 14.2mm custom-designed dynamic driver

20 – 20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 16Ω

Output: 117 +/- 3dB

Input: 5v 90mA

Earbud battery: 80mAh lithium polymer

Earbud charge time: 2 hours

Charging case battery: 80mAh lithium polymer

Case charge time: 2 hours

IP Rating: IPX4 (earbuds only)

Included charging case with travel case cover and patented integrated USB charging cable Earbuds weight: 13.9 grams each Case weight: 27.9 grams

2-year warranty

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we're innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we've been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.

