AMD Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

― Record quarterly revenue of $6.6 billion grew 70% year-over-year;

Record quarterly operating cash flow exceeded $1 billion ―

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced revenue for the second quarter of 2022 of $6.6 billion, gross margin of 46%, operating income of $526 million, operating margin of 8%, net income of $447 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.27. On a non-GAAP(*) basis, gross margin was 54%, operating income was $2.0 billion, operating margin was 30%, net income was $1.7 billion and diluted earnings per share was $1.05.

GAAP Quarterly Financial Results

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $6,550 $3,850 Up 70% Gross profit ($M) $3,028 $1,830 Up 65% Gross margin % 46% 48% Down 140 bps Operating expenses ($M) $2,508 $1,000 Up 151% Operating income ($M) $526 $831 Down 37% Operating margin % 8% 22% Down 14 pp Net income ($M) $447 $710 Down 37% Earnings per share $0.27 $0.58 Down 53%

Non-GAAP(*) Quarterly Financial Results

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $6,550 $3,850 Up 70% Gross profit ($M) $3,538 $1,832 Up 93% Gross margin % 54% 48% Up 640 bps Operating expenses ($M) $1,562 $909 Up 72% Operating income ($M) $1,982 $924 Up 115% Operating margin % 30% 24% Up 6 pp Net income ($M) $1,707 $778 Up 119% Earnings per share $1.05 $0.63 Up 67%

“We delivered our eighth straight quarter of record revenue based on our strong execution and expanded product portfolio,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “Each of our segments grew significantly year-over-year, led by higher sales of our data center and embedded products. We see continued growth in the back half of the year highlighted by our next generation 5nm product shipments and supported by our diversified business model.”



Q2 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue of $6.6 billion increased 70% year-over-year driven by growth across all segments and the inclusion of Xilinx revenue.

Gross margin was 46%, a decrease of 2 percentage points year-over-year, primarily due to amortization of intangible assets associated with the Xilinx acquisition. Non-GAAP gross margin was 54%, an increase of 6 percentage points year-over-year, primarily driven by higher Data Center and Embedded segment revenue.

Operating income was $526 million, or 8% of revenue, compared to $831 million or 22% a year ago primarily due to amortization of intangible assets associated with the Xilinx acquisition. Record non-GAAP operating income was $2.0 billion, or 30% of revenue, up from $924 million or 24% a year ago primarily driven by higher revenue and gross profit.

Net income was $447 million compared to $710 million a year ago primarily due to lower operating income. Record non-GAAP net income was $1.7 billion, up from $778 million a year ago primarily driven by higher operating income.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.27 compared to $0.58 a year ago primarily due to lower net income and a higher share count as a result of the Xilinx acquisition. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.05 compared to $0.63 a year ago primarily driven by higher net income.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $6.0 billion at the end of the quarter and debt was $2.8 billion. AMD repurchased $920 million of common stock during the quarter.

Cash from operations was a record $1.04 billion in the quarter, compared to $952 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $906 million in the quarter compared to $888 million a year ago.

Goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets associated with the acquisitions of Xilinx and Pensando were $50.4 billion.

Quarterly Segment Financial Summary

AMD previously announced new segments beginning the second quarter to align financial reporting with the way AMD now manages its business in strategic end markets. Data Center segment includes server CPUs, data center GPUs, Pensando and Xilinx data center products. Client segment includes desktop and notebook PC processors and chipsets. Gaming segment includes discrete graphics processors and semi-custom game console products. Embedded segment includes AMD and Xilinx embedded products.

Prior period results have been conformed to the new reporting segments for comparison purposes.

Data Center segment revenue was $1.5 billion, up 83% year-over-year driven by strong sales of EPYC™ server processors. Operating income was $472 million, or 32% of revenue, compared to $204 million or 25% a year ago. Operating income improvement was primarily driven by higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Client segment revenue was $2.2 billion, up 25% year-over-year driven by Ryzen™ mobile processor sales. Client processor ASP increased year-over-year driven by a richer mix of Ryzen mobile processor sales. Operating income was $676 million, or 32% of revenue, compared to $538 million or 31% a year ago. Operating income improvement was primarily driven by higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Gaming segment revenue was $1.7 billion, up 32% year-over-year driven by higher semi-custom product sales, partially offset by a decline in gaming graphics revenue. Operating income was $187 million, or 11% of revenue, compared to $175 million or 14% a year ago. Operating income improvement was primarily driven by higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Operating margin was lower primarily due to lower graphics revenue and higher operating expenses.

Embedded segment revenue was $1.3 billion, up 2,228% year-over-year driven by the inclusion of Xilinx embedded revenue. Operating income was $641 million, or 51% of revenue, compared to $6 million or 11% a year ago. Operating income and margin improvement was primarily driven by the inclusion of Xilinx revenue.

All Other operating loss was $1.5 billion as compared to $92 million a year ago due to amortization of intangible assets largely associated with the Xilinx acquisition.

Current Outlook



AMD’s outlook statements are based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under “Cautionary Statement” below.



For the third quarter of 2022, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $6.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million, an increase of approximately 55% year-over-year led by growth in the Data Center and Embedded segments. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 54% in the third quarter of 2022.



For the full year 2022, AMD continues to expect revenue to be approximately $26.3 billion, plus or minus $300 million, an increase of approximately 60% over 2021 led by growth in the Data Center and Embedded segments. AMD continues to expect non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 54% for 2022.

AMD Teleconference



AMD will hold a conference call for the financial community at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. AMD will provide a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference on the Investor Relations page of its website at www.amd.com .



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 25,

2022 June 26,

2021 GAAP gross profit $ 3,028 $ 1,830 GAAP gross margin % 46 % 48 % Stock-based compensation 8 2 Acquisition-related costs (1) 95 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets 407 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 3,538 $ 1,832 Non-GAAP gross margin % 54 % 48 % GAAP operating expenses $ 2,508 $ 1,000 GAAP operating expenses/revenue % 38 % 26 % Stock-based compensation 251 81 Acquisition-related costs (1) 79 10 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 616 — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,562 $ 909 Non-GAAP operating expenses/revenue % 24 % 24 % GAAP operating income $ 526 $ 831 GAAP operating margin % 8 % 22 % Stock-based compensation 259 83 Acquisition-related costs (1) 174 10 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,023 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,982 $ 924 Non-GAAP operating margin % 30 % 24 %





Three Months Ended June 25,

2022 June 26,

2021 GAAP net income / earnings per share $ 447 $ 0.27 $ 710 $ 0.58 Loss on debt redemption/conversion — — 1 — (Gains) losses on equity investments, net 10 — — — Stock-based compensation 259 0.16 83 0.06 Equity income in investee (4 ) — (2 ) — Acquisition-related costs (1) 174 0.11 10 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,023 0.63 — — Income tax provision (202 ) (0.12 ) (24 ) (0.02 ) Non-GAAP net income / earnings per share $ 1,707 $ 1.05 $ 778 $ 0.63





(1 ) Acquisition-related costs primarily comprised of transaction costs, purchase price adjustments for inventory and certain compensation charges

About AMD



For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.



ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Millions except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25,

2022 June 26,

2021 June 25,

2022 June 26,

2021 Net revenue $ 6,550 $ 3,850 $ 12,437 $ 7,295 Cost of sales 3,115 2,020 5,998 3,878 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 407 — 593 — Total cost of sales 3,522 2,020 6,591 3,878 Gross profit 3,028 1,830 5,846 3,417 Gross margin % 46 % 48 % 47 % 47 % Research and development 1,300 659 2,360 1,269 Marketing, general and administrative 592 341 1,189 660 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 616 — 909 — Licensing gain (6 ) (1 ) (89 ) (5 ) Operating income 526 831 1,477 1,493 Interest expense (25 ) (10 ) (38 ) (19 ) Other income (expense), net (4 ) — (46 ) (11 ) Income before income taxes and equity income 497 821 1,393 1,463 Income tax provision 54 113 167 202 Equity income in investee 4 2 7 4 Net income $ 447 $ 710 $ 1,233 $ 1,265 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.58 $ 0.82 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 1.03 Shares used in per share calculation Basic 1,618 1,216 1,506 1,214 Diluted 1,632 1,232 1,521 1,231









ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Millions)

June 25,

2022 December 25,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,964 $ 2,535 Short-term investments 1,028 1,073 Accounts receivable, net 4,050 2,706 Inventories 2,648 1,955 Receivables from related parties 3 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 769 312 Total current assets 13,462 8,583 Property and equipment, net 1,441 702 Operating lease right-of use assets 482 367 Goodwill 24,193 289 Acquisition-related intangibles, net 26,159 — Investment: equity method 76 69 Deferred tax assets 32 931 Other non-current assets 1,657 1,478 Total Assets $ 67,502 $ 12,419 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,518 $ 1,321 Payables to related parties 361 85 Accrued liabilities 3,074 2,424 Short-term debt 312 312 Other current liabilities 258 98 Total current liabilities 5,523 4,240 Long-term debt, net 2,465 1 Long-term operating lease liabilities 422 348 Deferred tax liabilities 2,805 — Other long-term liabilities 1,118 333 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock: Common stock, par value 16 12 Additional paid-in capital 57,297 11,069 Treasury stock, at cost (1,893 ) (2,130 ) Accumulated deficit (218 ) (1,451 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (33 ) (3 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 55,169 $ 7,497 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 67,502 $ 12,419









ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25,

2022 June 26,

2021 June 25,

2022 June 26,

2021 Net cash provided by (used in) Operating activities $ 1,038 $ 952 $ 2,033 $ 1,850 Investing activities $ (928 ) $ 119 $ 2,230 $ (603 ) Financing activities $ 114 $ (211 ) $ (1,834 ) $ (219 )









SELECTED CORPORATE DATA

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25,

2022 June 26,

2021 June 25,

2022 June 26,

2021 Segment and Category Information(1) Data Center Net revenue $ 1,486 $ 813 $ 2,779 $ 1,423 Operating income $ 472 $ 204 $ 899 $ 314 Client Net revenue $ 2,152 $ 1,728 $ 4,276 $ 3,366 Operating income $ 676 $ 538 $ 1,368 $ 1,068 Gaming Net revenue $ 1,655 $ 1,255 $ 3,530 $ 2,410 Operating income $ 187 $ 175 $ 545 $ 296 Embedded Net revenue $ 1,257 $ 54 $ 1,852 $ 96 Operating income $ 641 $ 6 $ 918 $ 3 All Other Net revenue $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating loss $ (1,450 ) $ (92 ) $ (2,253 ) $ (188 ) Total Net revenue $ 6,550 $ 3,850 $ 12,437 $ 7,295 Operating income $ 526 $ 831 $ 1,477 $ 1,493 Other Data Capital expenditures $ 132 $ 64 $ 203 $ 130 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 2,139 $ 1,021 $ 4,106 $ 1,878 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 5,992 $ 3,793 $ 5,992 $ 3,793 Free cash flow (3) $ 906 $ 888 $ 1,830 $ 1,720 Total assets $ 67,502 $ 10,691 $ 67,502 $ 10,691 Total debt $ 2,777 $ 313 $ 2,777 $ 313





(1 ) The Data Center segment primarily includes server microprocessors, GPUs, data processing units (DPUs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and adaptive SoC products for data centers. The Client segment primarily includes microprocessors, accelerated processing units (APUs) that integrate microprocessors and graphics, and chipsets for desktop and notebook personal computers. The Gaming segment primarily includes discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and development services. The Embedded segment primarily includes embedded microprocessors, GPUs, FPGAs, adaptive SoC products, and Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP) products. From time to time, the Company may also sell or license portions of its IP portfolio. All Other category primarily includes certain expenses and credits that are not allocated to any of the operating segments. Also included in this category are acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and licensing gain. (2 ) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25,

2022 June 26,

2021 June 25,

2022 June 26,

2021 GAAP net income $ 447 $ 710 $ 1,233 $ 1,265 Interest expense 25 10 38 19 Other (income) expense, net 4 — 46 11 Income tax provision 54 113 167 202 Equity income in investee (4 ) (2 ) (7 ) (4 ) Stock-based compensation 259 83 433 168 Depreciation and amortization 157 97 287 192 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,023 — 1,502 — Acquisition-related costs 174 10 407 25 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,139 $ 1,021 $ 4,106 $ 1,878





The Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA” as a supplemental measure of its performance. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company is determined by adjusting GAAP net income for interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax provision, equity income in investee, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense and acquisition-related costs. The Company also included amortization of acquired intangible assets for the three months and six months ended June 25, 2022. The Company calculates and presents Adjusted EBITDA because management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders in relation to its overall capital structure and its ability to borrow additional funds. In addition, the Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes this measure assists investors in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of income or GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities that can affect cash flows.









(3 ) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,038 $ 952 $ 2,033 $ 1,850 Operating cash flow margin % 16 % 25 % 16 % 25 % Purchases of property and equipment $ (132 ) $ (64 ) $ (203 ) $ (130 ) Free cash flow $ 906 $ 888 $ 1,830 $ 1,720 Free cash flow margin % 14 % 23 % 15 % 24 %





The Company also presents free cash flow as a supplemental Non-GAAP measure of its performance. Free cash flow is determined by adjusting GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for capital expenditures. The Company calculates and communicates free cash flow in the financial earnings press release because management believes it is of importance to investors to understand the nature of these cash flows. The Company’s calculation of free cash flow may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view free cash flow as an alternative to GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating activities. The Company has provided reconciliations within the earnings press release of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

