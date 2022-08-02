Oil-Dri Announces Price Increases on its Industrial and Automotive Absorbents

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that it will implement price increases on its industrial and automotive absorbents, effective October 1, 2022. These price increases will range from 15% to 20%, depending on the product.



Oil-Dri must implement these pricing actions in order to offset significant inflation on diesel, mining, maintenance and repairs, natural gas, packaging, and other non-fuel manufacturing costs, including labor. Additionally, capital improvement costs are rising dramatically and must be factored into pricing now and going forward, given the Company’s manufacturing intensive environment.

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We do not expect relief from these elevated costs in the near term. Price increases are essential to maintaining our high quality products and service levels to our customers.”

Oil-Dri sales representatives will communicate additional details of the price increase to customers directly.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Category: Company News