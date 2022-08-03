AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2022

English Estonian

In July 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 897 828 passengers, which is an 102.2% increase compared to July 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 17.8% to 32 700 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 46.6% to 127 039 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2022 were the following:

July 2022 July 2021 Change Passengers 897 828 444 112 102.2% Finland – Sweden 365 734 151 218 141.9% Estonia – Finland 466 072 255 054 82.7% Estonia – Sweden 66 022 37 840 74.5% Cargo Units 32 700 27 766 17.8% Finland – Sweden 4 411 4 876 -9.5% Estonia – Finland 24 791 19 736 25.6% Estonia – Sweden 3 498 3 154 10.9% Passenger Vehicles 127 039 86 665 46.6% Finland – Sweden 34 715 18 719 85.5% Estonia – Finland 86 579 63 666 36.0% Estonia – Sweden 5 745 4 280 34.2%

ESTONIA – FINLAND

July results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

July results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

July results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.

Joonas Joost

Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

Attachment