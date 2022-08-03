AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2022

In July 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 897 828 passengers, which is an 102.2% increase compared to July 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 17.8% to 32 700 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 46.6% to 127 039 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2022 were the following:
|July 2022
|July 2021
|Change
|Passengers
|897 828
|444 112
|102.2%
|Finland – Sweden
|365 734
|151 218
|141.9%
|Estonia – Finland
|466 072
|255 054
|82.7%
|Estonia – Sweden
|66 022
|37 840
|74.5%
|Cargo Units
|32 700
|27 766
|17.8%
|Finland – Sweden
|4 411
|4 876
|-9.5%
|Estonia – Finland
|24 791
|19 736
|25.6%
|Estonia – Sweden
|3 498
|3 154
|10.9%
|Passenger Vehicles
|127 039
|86 665
|46.6%
|Finland – Sweden
|34 715
|18 719
|85.5%
|Estonia – Finland
|86 579
|63 666
|36.0%
|Estonia – Sweden
|5 745
|4 280
|34.2%
ESTONIA – FINLAND
July results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
July results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
July results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
