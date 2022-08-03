AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2022

| Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In July 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 897 828 passengers, which is an 102.2% increase compared to July 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 17.8% to 32 700 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 46.6% to 127 039 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2022 were the following:

 July 2022July 2021Change
Passengers897 828444 112102.2%
Finland – Sweden365 734151 218141.9%
Estonia – Finland466 072255 05482.7%
Estonia – Sweden66 02237 84074.5%
    
Cargo Units32 70027 76617.8%
Finland – Sweden4 4114 876-9.5%
Estonia – Finland24 79119 73625.6%
Estonia – Sweden3 4983 15410.9%
    
Passenger Vehicles127 03986 66546.6%
Finland – Sweden34 71518 71985.5%
Estonia – Finland86 57963 66636.0%
Estonia – Sweden5 7454 28034.2%

        

ESTONIA – FINLAND
July results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
July results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
July results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.

 

Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

 

Attachment


Attachments

2022 07 ENG