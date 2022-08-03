Parsons Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Momentum and Strategic M&A Continues

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights



Revenue increases 15% year-over-year to $1,009 million, includes organic growth of 9%

Organic revenue growth driven by both segments: Federal Solutions 11% and Critical Infrastructure 8%

Net income increases 173% to $18 million

Adjusted EBITDA increases 18% to $77 million

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x in Q2 2022



Strategic Highlights

Completed strategic and financially accretive Xator acquisition

Hiring and retention remain strong

Matt Ofilos promoted to CFO; George Ball and Ellen Lord appointed to Board of Directors

Notable ESG recognition

Increasing fiscal year 2022 guidance for total revenue and adjusted EBITDA, reiterating cash flow guidance



CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

CEO Commentary

“We delivered strong second quarter financial results as momentum established over the last year continued. During the quarter, we achieved year-over-year organic revenue growth of 9% and generated adjusted EBTIDA and cash flow results in-line with our expectations. We also leveraged our balance sheet to complete our largest acquisition since our IPO,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer.

“I am encouraged by where we are today and optimistic about our future. It is gratifying to see the hard work of our employees and the improvements we’ve made to our business over the last year having a positive impact on our financial results. Parsons is well positioned to take advantage of the growing budgets and opportunities that exist in both our critical infrastructure and national security markets, and we expect our progress to continue as we further leverage the technical expertise of our talented employees.”

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021)

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $129 million, or 15%, to $1,009 million. This increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 9% due to the ramp-up of contract awards and $48 million of contribution from acquisitions. Operating income increased 61% to $33 million primarily due to increased activity on new and existing contracts and stronger program performance. Net income increased to $18 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.17 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.06 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the second quarter of 2022 was $77 million, an 18% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.7% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 7.5% in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EPS was $0.41 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.32 in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS increases were driven primarily by stronger program performance and contributions from acquisitions.

Segment Results

Federal Solutions Segment

Federal Solutions Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021)

Three Months Ended Growth Six Months Ended Growth June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 537,556 $ 442,675 $ 94,881 21 % $ 1,029,185 $ 894,744 $ 134,441 15 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,694 $ 32,579 $ 15,115 46 % $ 90,449 $ 64,636 $ 25,813 40 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.9 % 7.4 % 1.5 % 21 % 8.8 % 7.2 % 1.6 % 22 %

Second quarter 2022 revenue increased $95 million, or 21%, compared to the prior year period due to organic growth of 11% and $48 million from acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was primarily driven by the ramp-up of recent contract awards and increased activity on existing contracts, partially offset by $20 million from a contract completion.

Second quarter 2022 Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $15 million, or 46%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.9% from 7.4% in the prior year period. These increases were driven primarily by stronger program performance and contributions from acquisitions.

Critical Infrastructure Segment

Critical Infrastructure Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021)

Three Months Ended Growth Six Months Ended Growth June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 471,165 $ 436,681 $ 34,484 8 % $ 928,605 $ 859,309 $ 69,296 8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,720 $ 33,148 $ (3,428 ) -10 % $ 61,213 $ 69,790 $ (8,577 ) -12 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.3 % 7.6 % -1.3 % -17 % 6.6 % 8.1 % -1.5 % -19 %

Second quarter 2022 Critical Infrastructure revenue increased $34 million, or 8% (all organic), compared to the prior year period primarily due to the ramp-up of recent contract awards, increased hiring activity, and stronger program performance.

Second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests decreased by $3 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 6.3% from 7.6% in the prior year period. These decreases were driven by investments in future growth, cost adjustments on legacy programs, and program completions. The company expects these costs to normalize and margins to expand in the second half of this year.

Second Quarter 2022 Key Performance Indicators

Book-to-bill ratio (second quarter): 1.0x on net bookings of $992 million

Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.0x on net bookings of $3.8 billion.

Total backlog: $8.2 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities: Second quarter 2022: $51 million, which includes $8 million of transaction-related payments for Xator. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, cash flow from operating activities was $25 million, compared to $38 million in the prior year period.

Net Debt: Cash and cash equivalents were $126 million and total debt was $793 million. The company’s net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was 2.0x. The company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents.



Significant Contract Wins

Parsons continues to win large strategic single and multiple-award contracts in well-funded areas of national security and critical infrastructure importance.

Awarded a $148 million contract value increase on a program management contract for the Riyadh Metro program, which is the largest metro system development project in the world.

Xator was awarded a $99 million contract with a classified customer after the company’s acquisition closed on May 31, 2022.

Awarded an $88 million re-compete contract to provide Enterprise Construction Management Services for organizational units within the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Awarded a new contract in Saudi Arabia worth over $75 million related to developing the fast-growing entertainment sector in conjunction with the economic diversification goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 program.

Awarded a $75 million task order contract by a rail customer for infrastructure projects.

Awarded prime positions on two multiple-award IDIQ contacts with ceiling values of $10 billion and $95 million. Customers for these contracts include the Defense Health Agency, and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, respectfully.

After the second quarter of 2022 ended, the company won four significant contracts which included two large single-award middle east contracts with values that are being finalized, and prime positions on two additional multiple-award IDIQ contacts. One IDIQ win is a classified contract with a $5 billion ceiling value over 10 years to provide offensive cyber operations. The second IDIQ win is for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Assessment, Exercise, and Modeling and Simulation Support contract with a $850 million ceiling value over 10 years.



Additional Corporate Highlights

Parsons continues to build on its long-standing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, which is interwoven with the company’s core values and how it operates. During the quarter, Parsons received several awards for diversity and inclusion and for work on sustainable infrastructure that provides positive impacts on the environment and society. In addition, the company named Matt Ofilos as its Chief Financial Officer and appointed two new members to the board of Directors.

Named Matt Ofilos as the company’s chief financial officer and appointed two new individuals to its board of directors: George Ball, Parsons’ former CFO, and Ellen Lord, the former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment. All three appointments were effective July 25, 2022.

During Q2 2022, the company announced and closed the acquisition of Xator Corporation in a deal valued at $388 million. The strategic acquisition expands Parsons’ presence within the U.S. Special Operations Command, the Intelligence Community, Federal Civilian customers, and global critical infrastructure markets, while providing new customer access at the Department of State, which is expected to experience significant budgetary growth. The acquisition was funded by cash on-hand and borrowings under the company’s revolving line of credit.

Recognized as a top 50 employer by Women Engineer Magazine. This publication selects the top companies in the country for which they would most like to work for and/or whom they believe would provide a positive working environment for women engineers.

Honored by the Washington Business Journal as one of the most diverse companies and employers in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

The company’s Spring Valley Remediation project won the Secretary of Defense Environmental Award for remediation of chemical warfare materiel, and Parsons’ Dubai Metro Route extension project won the Sustainable Transport Best Consultant Award for the implementation of sustainable urban mobility solutions that reduce congestion, conserve the environment, and improve mobility safety.

Parsons was also recognized as one of the top four companies in Engineering News-Record’s 2022 rankings for both Professional Services and Program Management firms.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

The company is increasing its fiscal year 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges to reflect its strong operating performance in the first half of the year, outlook for the remainder of the year, and its Xator acquisition. The company is reiterating its cash flow guidance given first half results were in-line with its expectations and cash flow generated by Xator will be offset by transaction related outflows. The table below summarizes the company’s fiscal year 2022 guidance.

Current Fiscal Year

2022 Guidance Prior Fiscal Year

2022 Guidance Revenue $3.95 billion - $4.15 billion $3.7 billion - $3.9 billion Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest $330 million - $360 million $315 million - $345 million Cash Flow from Operating Activities $240 million - $280 million $240 million - $280 million

Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes volatility associated with interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income, including but not limited to one-time and nonrecurring events and impact of M&A, will preclude the company from providing accurate net income guidance for fiscal year 2022.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

PARSONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Revenue $ 1,008,721 $ 879,356 $ 1,957,790 $ 1,754,053 Direct cost of contracts 781,772 680,328 1,515,672 1,349,410 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures 5,613 9,428 11,211 16,958 Selling, general and administrative expenses 199,932 188,238 385,009 375,760 Operating income 32,630 20,218 68,320 45,841 Interest income 171 152 236 250 Interest expense (4,525 ) (4,910 ) (8,463 ) (9,451 ) Other income (expense), net 236 405 381 (1,386 ) Total other income (expense) (4,118 ) (4,353 ) (7,846 ) (10,587 ) Income before income tax expense 28,512 15,865 60,474 35,254 Income tax expense (5,732 ) (3,838 ) (13,851 ) (9,213 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 22,780 12,027 46,623 26,041 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,485 ) (5,325 ) (7,661 ) (10,300 ) Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 18,295 $ 6,702 $ 38,962 $ 15,741 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.07 $ 0.38 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.06 $ 0.35 $ 0.15





Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 103,675 102,509 103,722 102,456 Stock-based awards 658 744 729 636 Convertible senior notes 8,917 8,917 8,917 8,917 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 113,250 112,170 113,368 112,009





Net income available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS as a result of adopting the if-converted method in connection with the Convertible Senior Notes (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 18,295 6,702 38,962 15,741 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment 542 531 1,082 1,059 Diluted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 18,837 7,233 40,044 16,800





PARSONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share information) (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $25,060 and $78,514 Cash of consolidated joint ventures) $ 125,982 $ 342,608 Restricted cash and investments 890 1,275 Accounts receivable, net (including $183,768 and $190,643 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net) 733,487 598,311 Contract assets (including $9,867 and $23,498 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures) 603,359 579,216 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $13,357 and $18,783 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures) 119,908 110,941 Total current assets 1,583,626 1,632,351 Property and equipment, net (including $1,504 and $1,721 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net) 98,491 104,196 Right of use assets, operating leases 167,577 182,672 Goodwill 1,671,668 1,412,690 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 115,478 110,688 Intangible assets, net 285,115 207,821 Deferred tax assets 134,591 134,393 Other noncurrent assets 53,259 46,129 Total assets $ 4,109,805 $ 3,830,940 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (including $62,848 and $78,558 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures) $ 194,696 $ 196,286 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $82,994 and $82,746 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 647,040 599,089 Contract liabilities (including $14,293 and $14,333 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 186,295 171,671 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases 59,814 55,902 Income taxes payable 10,941 7,836 Total current liabilities 1,098,786 1,030,784 Long-term employee incentives 16,177 15,997 Long-term debt 792,982 591,922 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases 127,487 148,893 Deferred tax liabilities 9,587 11,400 Other long-term liabilities 100,119 94,832 Total liabilities 2,145,138 1,893,828 Contingencies (Note 12) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,178,118 and 146,276,880 shares issued; 38,463,147 and 33,331,494 public shares outstanding; 65,097,822 and 70,328,237 ESOP shares outstanding 146,174 146,277 Treasury stock, 42,617,149 shares at cost (867,391 ) (867,391 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,676,063 2,684,979 Accumulated deficit (14,565 ) (53,529 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,100 ) (9,568 ) Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity 1,928,181 1,900,768 Noncontrolling interests 36,486 36,344 Total shareholders' equity 1,964,667 1,937,112 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,109,805 $ 3,830,940





PARSONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 46,623 $ 26,041 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 61,090 69,308 Amortization of debt issue costs 1,302 1,530 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (96 ) 297 Provision for doubtful accounts (3 ) - Deferred taxes (2,149 ) (4,217 ) Foreign currency transaction gains and losses 1,461 2,395 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (11,211 ) (16,958 ) Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 19,434 18,132 Stock-based compensation 8,358 11,361 Contributions of treasury stock 26,544 26,518 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and newly consolidated

joint ventures: Accounts receivable (109,681 ) 58,146 Contract assets (17,866 ) 8,360 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,521 ) (11,153 ) Accounts payable (8,079 ) (34,372 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (7,314 ) (97,541 ) Contract liabilities 13,360 (5,957 ) Income taxes 3,107 (2,402 ) Other long-term liabilities 3,977 (11,025 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 25,336 38,463 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (13,588 ) (9,171 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 251 384 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (379,272 ) 256 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (11,228 ) (26,373 ) Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures - 727 Proceeds from sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures - 14,335 Net cash used in investing activities (403,837 ) (19,842 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement 347,100 - Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement (147,100 ) - Payments for debt costs and credit agreement - (1,826 ) Payments for acquired warrants (11,243 ) - Contributions by noncontrolling interests 2,827 872 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (10,344 ) (21,836 ) Repurchases of common stock (15,548 ) - Taxes paid on vested stock (5,963 ) (2,242 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,724 2,773 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 162,453 (22,259 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (963 ) 1,011 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (217,011 ) (2,627 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of year 343,883 487,215 End of period $ 126,872 $ 484,588





Contract Awards (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Federal Solutions $ 392,554 $ 1,218,413 $ 849,442 $ 1,643,034 Critical Infrastructure 599,057 463,170 1,059,325 1,049,523 Total Awards $ 991,611 $ 1,681,583 $ 1,908,767 $ 2,692,557





Backlog (in thousands) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Federal Solutions: Funded $ 1,329,695 $ 1,126,408 Unfunded 3,756,452 4,362,700 Total Federal Solutions 5,086,147 5,489,108 Critical Infrastructure: Funded 3,080,338 2,850,211 Unfunded 61,151 72,889 Total Critical Infrastructure 3,141,489 2,923,100 Total Backlog $ 8,227,636 $ 8,412,208





Book-To-Bill Ratio1: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Federal Solutions 0.7 2.8 0.8 1.8 Critical Infrastructure 1.3 1.1 1.1 1.2 Overall 1.0 1.9 1.0 1.5

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company’s business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons’s performance during the periods presented and the company’s ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

1 Book-to-Bill ratio is calculated as total contract awards divided by total revenue for the period.

PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 18,295 $ 6,702 $ 38,962 $ 15,741 Interest expense, net 4,354 4,758 8,227 9,201 Income tax provision (benefit) 5,732 3,838 13,851 9,213 Depreciation and amortization (a) 30,581 34,635 61,090 69,308 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,485 5,325 7,661 10,300 Equity-based compensation 4,791 4,921 8,689 11,901 Transaction-related costs (b) 9,525 4,086 11,923 6,732 Restructuring (c) - 73 213 150 Other (d) (349 ) 1,389 1,046 1,880 Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,414 $ 65,727 $ 151,662 $ 134,426





(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, is $25.9 million and $52.1 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.7 million and $9.0 million, respectively, in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, is $30.1 million and $60.2 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.6 million and $9.1 million, respectively, in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. (b) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. (c) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives. (d) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.





PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (in thousands) Three months ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 47,645 $ 32,500 $ 90,283 $ 64,482 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 49 79 166 154 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 47,694 $ 32,579 $ 90,449 $ 64,636 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation 25,160 27,817 53,475 59,474 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,560 5,331 7,738 10,316 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 29,720 $ 33,148 $ 61,213 $ 69,790 Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 77,414 $ 65,727 $ 151,662 $ 134,426





PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation (in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 18,295 $ 6,702 $ 38,962 $ 15,741 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 19,714 24,485 39,804 49,009 Equity-based compensation 4,791 4,921 8,689 11,901 Transaction-related costs (a) 9,525 4,086 11,923 6,732 Restructuring (b) - 73 213 150 Other (c) (349 ) 1,389 1,046 1,880 Tax effect on adjustments (8,854 ) (8,552 ) (15,526 ) (17,372 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 43,122 33,104 85,111 68,041 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 103,675 102,509 103,722 102,456 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (d) 104,334 103,254 104,451 103,092 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 0.82 $ 0.66 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share $ 0.41 $ 0.32 $ 0.81 $ 0.66





(a) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. (b) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives (c) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature. (d) Excludes dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due to bond hedge.



