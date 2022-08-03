Melissa Empowers Political Candidates to Boost Campaign Efforts with Comprehensive Data

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced availability of its data enhancement tools for political candidates, PACs, and grassroots organizations seeking to reach prospective supporters and improve their Get Out the Vote (GOTV) efforts. Especially important in the midst of primary races across the U.S. and leading into the November midterms, sophisticated data management can play a key role in the outcome of any election. By supplementing and strengthening the limited information provided by election boards, Melissa helps these campaign and election stakeholders leverage more robust data to enable more personal connections with constituents based on voter sentiment and affiliations. Using Melissa’s tools and services, campaigns can match and enhance existing lists, supercharging GOTV activities with email addresses, phone append with mobile numbers and landlines, mailing addresses, and political, location, and consumer data.



“What is a key issue for one voter is not necessarily the same for another. Our tools help zero in on the individual so campaigns can match profiles to potential hot button topics,” said Greg Brown, vice president global marketing, Melissa. “This level of insight gives candidates the ability to communicate directly and effectively with prospective voters on the issue or issues that matter most to that particular person.”

With Melissa’s data enhancement services and technology, campaigns can also expand their reach to like-minded voter blocks who may prefer a particular method of communication. Melissa solutions empower campaigns to correct, augment, and improve voter lists with up-to-date addresses, email append, and demographic data. In addition, campaigners can delve further into a large cross-section of variables like psychographics and socio-economic information to further enrich the voter roll for more tailored outreach efforts. Melissa’s databases feature broad spectrum, multisourced data, including more than 250 million national voter records, more than 130 million national donor records, and more than 200 million national consumer records. Nearly 100K records are added weekly from the USPS new mover file, supported by hundreds of demographic enhancements that improve voter targeting and results at the polls.

By connecting CAP SPAM-compliant and opt-out verified email addresses to individual voter profiles, candidates can add significant value to proven campaign communication tools such as direct mail, telephone marketing, and even door-to-door canvassing. These types of data-driven campaigns are more personal, allowing candidates to microtarget messages with individual appeal by using thousands of demographic variables including voter and party affiliation, congressional district, profession, charitable giving and involvement, stance on issues, net worth, gender, and many other data points. For example, a campaign could use microtargeting techniques for direct mail and digital marketing to communicate with voters in a specific geographic area concerning a local issue of particular importance. These types of tools and techniques can be used locally or more expansively to the national level.

Melissa’s consultative campaign data services offer proven ROI and flexibility to provide the greatest value to re-election campaigns and first-time candidates, whether local, state, or national. Data processing is both fast and flexible and can also be implemented directly on campaign websites using APIs that integrate with popular software and website applications.

To connect with members of Melissa’s data enhancement services team for additional information, support, and solutions, visit www.melissa.com/gotv or call 1-800-MELISSA.

Media: click here for accompanying infographic.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

