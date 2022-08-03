Adapex Grows Publisher Services With Addition of Lindsey Colferai

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adapex, Inc. announces that Lindsey Colferai has joined the company as Director of Business Development. In this role, Colferai will focus on strategic growth and partnerships. Colferai joins the Adapex team after several years at LiveRamp, growing their Authenticated Traffic Solution, the leading solution to help publishers capitalize on first-party data.

"Adapex is very excited to bring Lindsey on board," says Andrew Moskowitz, Chief Revenue Officer, Adapex, Inc. "Her experience in adtech, understanding what publishers need in this complex space, will help Adapex lead our publisher partners through the post-cookie turmoil towards stronger data monetization and targeting strategies."

"I'm really excited to be joining the Adapex team to push the boundaries even further in digital advertising," says Lindsay Colferai. "Working with an industry-defining company to create the future of ad monetization is such an exciting opportunity."

Colferai has over seven years of adtech publisher experience. She was part of a 15-person team acquired by LiveRamp to take over their publisher monetization and data acquisition side of the business. In this role, she grew LiveRamp's omnichannel identity graph to volumes comparable to industry behemoths Facebook, Google, and Amazon. Colferai was handpicked to be one of the first people on LiveRamp's Addressability team to spearhead ID efforts in 2019, even before the Google 3P deprecation announcement. Under her direction, this role grew to encompass channel partnerships to strategically grow the network of publishers and reach.

"As Adapex looks to take addressability to the next level by bringing AI-enhanced first-party data and targeting to our publisher partners, Lindsey's expertise in this area is essential," shares Debra Fleenor, President of Adapex, Inc.

This technology is widely recognized by the industry, marking success in helping publishers achieve double- and triple-digit growth. The Adapex network represents over 1,000 sites, 400 million unique monthly visits, and over 20 billion monthly impressions. Each of the more than 100 new sites that joined Adapex's ad network in the last year saw ad revenue improve by 40 to 400%.

The Adapex award-winning m4 Tech Suite™ monetizes content across all channels and ad formats -- desktop, mobile, CTV, in-app, video, native, rich media, and more. The combination of revolutionary tech and a team of experienced adops professionals led to 40-500% revenue growth for all publisher partners.

