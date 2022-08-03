The National Down Syndrome Society launches a PSA for Down syndrome awareness and Buddy Walk events across the country

Washington D.C., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1995, community groups and local Down syndrome organizations across the country have gathered each year as part of the National Buddy Walk® Program. Founded by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in 1995, Buddy Walk events celebrate individuals with Down syndrome and raise awareness and funds for local and national programming. On August 1, NDSS launched a new PSA aimed at raising awareness of Down syndrome and local Buddy Walk events.

Like many charity walks, Buddy Walk events attract thousands of participants in cities and towns across the country. In 2022, Buddy Walk events are expected to take place in roughly 150 locations to raise awareness and funds and provide families an opportunity to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome and the many ways they enrich their schools, workplaces, and communities.

“The Buddy Walk has always been about more than walking,” stated Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of NDSS. “It is about the people we walk for, like my son Mason, and about coming together as a community. After two years when many events were canceled or held virtually, we are thrilled to launch a new PSA to spread the message of the Buddy Walk program and encourage local participation.”

The new PSA includes local footage from 2019 Buddy Walk events. The video was expected to launch in 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The PSA will be visible on YouTube. Additionally, local groups will be distributing the PSA to their area news stations for placement.

The majority of Buddy Walk events take place between September and November. The flagship event in New York City will take place in Central Park on September 17 following the presentation of the annual NDSS Times Square Video. Visit https://ndss.org/nyc-buddy-walk-tsv-2022 for more information. A list of all currently planned walks is available on the NDSS website.

About Buddy Walk®

Since 1995, the National Buddy Walk Program has been the premier Down syndrome awareness, advocacy, and peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world. It was created by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for local and national incentives to support the Down syndrome community. Today, more than 125 Buddy Walk events take place in cities across the country and in select international locations. To learn more and find a Buddy Walk near you, visit www.buddywalk.org.

About NDSS

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations, and become valued members of welcoming communities. Founded in 1979, NDSS supports and advocates for the Down syndrome community by focusing on three key areas of programming: Resources & Support, Policy & Advocacy, and Community Engagement. Within these focus areas, NDSS engages in various activities, events, and programs on topics that are critical to our community such as federal and state advocacy and public policy, health and wellness, education , and employment. NDSS creates resources to support individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers across the lifespan and hosts community events throughout the country including the National Buddy Walk® Program, the Times Square Video presentation , and New York City Buddy Walk®, Racing for 3.21 for World Down Syndrome Day, Run for 3.21, DC Golf Outing, the annual NDSS Gala & Auction, and various other events. Visit www.ndss.org for more information about NDSS.

###