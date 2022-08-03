OTC Markets Group Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the close of the U.S. capital markets on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail.

Webcast:

The conference webcast and management presentation can be accessed at the following link (replay available until August 10, 2023):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qhkmqxaw



Live Call:

Participants intending to ask a question during the live call and Q&A session should also register in advance at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6d9edfc771dd4660bb55731a5a64e19a

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. Live call participants may also select a “Call Me” option.

The Quarterly Report, earnings release, transcript of the earnings call and management presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Investor Contact:

Antonia Georgieva

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 212-220-2215

Email: ir@otcmarkets.com

