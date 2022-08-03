Sunrun Launches Electric Vehicle Charger As Part Of Customer Whole-Home Energy Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and energy services provider, today announced the launch of its new Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charger. The new product complements the company’s suite of home energy management solutions and supports growing demand for electric vehicles nationwide.



With the new EV charger, Sunrun is advancing its mission to deliver energy independence, cost savings and energy stability to all Americans by enabling customers to power their vehicles at home with abundant and affordable solar energy.

EV sales in the United States more than doubled in 2021, accounting for 5% of all new car sales. This trend creates a significant opportunity for Sunrun to help EV owners charge their vehicles quickly and safely while also providing solutions to manage increasing home energy consumption. Adding an EV can increase a home’s electricity usage by 50% or more per year, depending on driving and charging behavior. With 80% of EV charging done at home, and utility prices jumping nearly 14% across the nation, Sunrun customers will be able to charge their EVs with clean, solar power while also reaping the benefits of cheaper, more predictable energy rates.

“Home solar and electric vehicle charging go hand in hand,” said Mary Powell, Chief Executive Officer of Sunrun. “There is a strong correlation between EV ownership and solar adoption. People want to charge their vehicles with a clean, reliable energy source that’s cheaper than what they’re used to paying. As we work with customers to understand their energy needs, our new EV charger, coupled with our ability to potentially upsize home solar systems to meet those needs, position us nicely to help them future-proof their homes and provide peace of mind.”

Sunrun's new 40-amp Level 2 EV charger is a convenient solution that can charge an EV overnight and is compatible with all EV models. The charger also offers smart features, allowing customers to configure charger settings and control charging.

Available this September in select California, New Jersey, and Vermont markets, the charger will be rolled out nationwide by year end as an optional add-on with options for bundling together with a Sunrun home solar-plus-battery system for significant savings.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solutions bring families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com .

Media Contact

Wyatt Semanek

Senior Manager, Public Relations

press@sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact

Patrick Jobin

Senior Vice President, Finance & IR

investors@sunrun.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/deb35450-ba61-44a0-8b48-ae297f449c34