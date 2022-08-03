BigCommerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations.



Chief Financial Officer Robert Alvarez and SVP Finance and Investor Relations Daniel Lentz will present and host meetings with institutional investors at the following event:

KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time (2:30 p.m. Central Time)



Chief Financial Officer Robert Alvarez will present and host meetings with institutional investors at the following event:

Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (1:00 p.m. Central Time)



President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brent Bellm and SVP Finance and Investor Relations Daniel Lentz will present and host meetings with institutional investors at the following event:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time)



Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com . Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

